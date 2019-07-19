The home where the infamous Charles Manson murders took place is on the market for $1.98 million, and the listing agent says it has ‘spectacular’ views

caption The exterior of the home. source Redfin

The Los Angeles home where Charles Manson’s followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969 has been listed at $1.98 million.

Now, nearly half a century later, Redfin real-estate agent Robert Giambalvo is hoping prospective homebuyers will overlook its grisly history.

The house is an “awesome LA home,” Giambalvo told Business Insider. He said that its best features are that it’s located in Los Feliz, one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods, has amazing design details, and offers two panoramic views, which Giambalvo told the Los Angeles Times, are “spectacular.”

“It could take you a lifetime to find another home like this,” Giambalvo told Business Insider.

Other than a remodeled kitchen and an added carport, the house’s structure looks as it did when the murders were committed. In fact, the pink tiles in the bathrooms are believed to date back to the 1920s, according to Giambalvo.

caption The bathroom. source Redfin

Giambalvo is confident the two-bedroom home will sell. He told Business Insider that most people who have toured the property aren’t put off by the crime.

“The question is, how long is it until something like this becomes ancient news? And I really think we’re getting there,” Giambalvo told Business Insider.

In California, real-estate agents are required by law to disclose any deaths that have occurred in the home within three years, but Giambalvo said he tells everyone who tours the home about the Manson murders because of the crime’s notoriety.

Since the home is so popular, those who request a tour have to send Giambalvo a letter from the bank that proves they have the means to purchase it. So far, he’s shown the home to about 20 people and rejected around 50 requests.

The Los Feliz home now joins a variety of other famous – and in some cases, notorious – homes currently on the California market. There’s Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, which is listed at $31 million, and the iconic Los Angeles mansion from “The Godfather,” which is listed at $135 million. Then, of course, there’s the array of celebrity homes you can rent, including Harry Houdini’s 3,000-square-foot Hollywood Hills estate.