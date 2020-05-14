Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are officially separated from the Hype House collective. Here’s a timeline of the rocky relationship.

caption Charli and DIxie D’Amelio are sisters and two of TikTok’s biggest stars. source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are officially separate from the business side of the Hype House, representatives for the sisters say.

Fans have been noticing that separation recently, as drama has rocked the Hype House in 2020 and both Charli and Dixie haven’t been appearing on official Hype House channels any longer.

Representatives for the sisters say that they are still friends with the members in the house.

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are officially separated from the Hype House collective, a representative for the sisters told The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed to Insider.

“The Hype House started as a place for a new group of TikTok creators who became friends, to create content together,” a representative for Charli and Dixie said. “Charli and Dixie were a part of the group and they created content with their friends at the house when they were visiting LA from Connecticut. When the Hype House started to become more of a business, they stepped away from that aspect, but haven’t stepped away from being friends with the members in the house.”

Charli and Dixie never lived in Hype House itself, splitting their time between their family’s home in Connecticut and Los Angeles. However, they were widely acknowledged as some of the collective’s most popular members.

While the confirmation that the sisters separated from the business side of the Hype House came in May, speculation around the separation has been swirling for over a month. The Hype House has been plagued with issues recently, ranging from copyright disputes to breakups to other drama.

Here are all of the events preceding the confirmation that Charli and Dixie, two of TikTok’s biggest influencers, are separated from the Hype House collective.

The biggest drama that rocked the Hype House in early 2020 was Daisy Keech splitting from the group over a trademark dispute.

caption Daisy Keech alongside Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou and other members of the Hype House. source Thomas Petrou/Instagram

In early March, tensions in the Hype House rose amid a legal dispute primarily involving former member Daisy Keech as well as Chase Hudson and Thomas Peytrou. While Peytrou and Hudson had been largely credited with founding the Hype House, numerous publications including Insider received requests from Keech’s attorney to credit her as a co-founder in previously published articles.

As Insider’s Hanna Lustig reported, Keech filed an application to trademark “The Hype House” on Jan 7, approximately three weeks after the Hype House made its internet debut. By the end of February, there were other trademark applications as well – one from a licensing agency called Brand LLC, and another from “The Hype House LLC,” which lists the primary points of contact as attorney Kenneth A. Feinswog and Cold Hudson, Chase Hudson’s father. Keech ended up leaving the Hype House and founding the Clubhouse, another TikTok house.

While Charli and Dixie D’Amelio weren’t directly involved in the dispute between Keech, Peytrou, and Hudson, it was one of the biggest struggles that rocked the Hype House, and potentially points to drama that affected the entire collective.

Charli D’Amelio and Hype House co-founder Chase Hudson were dating but eventually broke up.

caption Charli D’Amelio and Chase “lilhuddy” Hudson’s relationship and break-up played out in the public eye. source Screenshot Instagram/@charlidamelio

The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz observed that Charli D’Amelio, age 15, and Chase Hudson, also known by his username LilHuddy, appeared to be dating in an article published on Jan. 3. In early February 2020, D’Amelio confirmed that they were exclusive, even if he wasn’t technically her boyfriend yet.

However, in mid-April, the pair confirmed on Instagram that they had broken up. The event followed drama surrounding fellow TikToker (and Sway House member) Josh Richards, who posted a diss track targeting Hudson that claimed that he slid into the DMs of fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett, who is currently dating Richards.

Things got a bit messy for Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou, even after the Daisy Keech drama.

caption Thomas Petrou is a co-founder of the Hype House. source Thomas Petrou/YouTube

A video posted by content creator Mision Valor brought some bad PR Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou.

Mision Valor said in the video that he had been a part of the early planning stages of the Hype House, staying in an Airbnb with some of its future members including Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson. He alleged that he had seen Petrou bring a 17-year-old girl back to the Airbnb and that the girl told him that she and Petrou had sex. Mision Valor also said in the video that Petrou and others didn’t like him and excluded him from the Hype House.

Insider has reached out to Petrou for comment on the video, which was not reported on by mainstream media at the time it was published. However, it did receive significant attention in TikTok gossip circles like the Instagram account @tiktokroom. Mision Valor, tagged as @misionvalorr on TikTok, appeared in several TikTok videos posted by and featuring people associated with the Hype House like Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, and Daisy Keech. His account appears to have been deleted.

One could imagine that the potential press around such allegations wasn’t attractive to the D’Amelio family.

Charli and Dixie stopped appearing on Hype House social media accounts.

caption Charli and Dixie D’Amelio appeared in posts on the Hype House TikTok account in February and March. source @thehypehouse/TikTok

Around the time that the Hype House began promoting its merch line on social media, Charli and Dixie stopped appearing on official Hype House accounts on both TikTok and Instagram. What appears to be the last post featuring both of the sisters on the Hype House Instagram was a beach photo posted on March 10; the Hype House began promoting its merch line on that account on March 19.

On the Hype House TikTok account, Charli’s most recent appearance on the account seems to be in a video alongside Chase Hudson from March 4, if you don’t count a video from Hype House TikTokers James and Jack Wright wishing her a happy birthday on May 1. Fans suspicions were further heightened when the Hype House TikTok account posted a video featuring members from the house that did not include Charli or Dixie.

Charli and Dixie are still friends with members of the Hype House, according to a representative for the sisters

caption Members of the Hype House circa January 2020. source The Hype House/Instagram

While the pair may have stepped away from the business aspect of the group, they still remain friends with the members themselves. Furthermore, it doesn't seem that separation has hurt the sisters' business ventures - Charli hinted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that a reality series about the whole D'Amelio family, including parents Heidi Mark, was potentially in the works. That is, of course, aside from Dixie's brand partnerships or events like Charli's appearance in a Sabra Super Bowl commercial.