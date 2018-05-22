Charlie Lim updates We Are Singapore for this year’s NDP, other local musicians join in the chorus

Local indie singer-songwriter Charlie Lim has re-imagined We Are Singapore for this year’s National Day Parade with a little bit of help from his friends.
A music video for the reworked 1987 classic was released on YouTube on Monday (May 21). Lim writes a new verse and melody before the familiar chorus of Hugh Harrison’s original kicks in.
The clip for the 2018 NDP theme also features appearances from other homegrown talents like Vanessa Fernandez, Joanna Dong and more. Rapper THELIONCITYBOY shows up to say the national pledge.
Local filmmakers also get into the act with Boo Junfeng credited for creative direction while Wee Li Lin worked behind the camera as the music video’s director.