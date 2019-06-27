‘Charlie’s Angels’ is getting another sequel 19 years after the original movie — here’s the first trailer

- source
- Sony Pictures
- Sony Pictures just released the first trailer for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” film.
- It stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”) as the titular spies.
- The trailer also gives a peek at Noah Centineo as a “handsome nerd” and, most likely, as a love interest for Balinska.
- Director and co-writer Elizabeth Banks previously explained that it’s more of a “continuation” of the original films than a reboot.
- Banks also stars in the film as Bosley.
- The trailer features a new song for the film’s soundtrack by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.
- The movie is slated for release on November 15, 2019.
- Watch the trailer below.