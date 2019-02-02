Charlize Theron arrived to the Oscars showing off a new brunette bob and it left viewers stunned

caption Did you recognize Charlize Theron on the 2019 Oscars red carpet? source Steve Granitz/WireImage, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Charlize Theron arrived to the 91st Academy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles debuting a new hairstyle.

The usually blonde actress premiered a new brunette bob, leaving viewers surprised.

Theron is wearing a custom Dior gown and will be among the Oscar presenters Sunday night.

Emilia Clarke isn’t the only actress debuting a new ‘do at the Academy Awards. Charlize Theron stunned with a new brunette bob on the Oscars 2019 red carpet.

Here’s another look:

caption Were you surprised by Charlize Theron’s new look? source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 43-year-old “Tully” actress dyed her hair brunette for the big night. She arrived on the red carpet wearing a powder blue couture Dior gown with a plunging back.

caption Here’s the back of Theron’s daring Dior gown. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Theron’s hair stylist, Adir Abergel, took to Instagram to comment on the new look on Instagram.

“Decided to chop it all off before the big moment,” Abergel wrote.

People were surprised by the new look, but quickly embraced it.

BRUNETTE CHARLIZE THERON JUST ENDED ME IN SO MANY DIFFERENT WAYS pic.twitter.com/t8xFRyPefe — ً (@arrivhal) February 25, 2019

everyone can go home because charlize theron did not come to play #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hsjCQp9S9r — ⋈ m.hyun ⋈ ???? (@monamohae) February 24, 2019

Theron is listed as one of many presenters to take the Oscars stage Sunday night. What do you think of her new look?

