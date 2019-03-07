Charlotte Russe is closing all of its stores

caption A Charlotte Russe store in Manhattan. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Charlotte Russe has filed for liquidation and will close its 416 namesake stores and 10 Peek Kids stores.

Sales at these stores will begin on Thursday and run through April 30, a court document said.

On Wednesday, a bankruptcy judge in a Delaware court approved the sale of all of Charlotte Russe’s assets to a liquidation company, SB360 Capital Partners.

The court document said liquidation sales at the stores would begin on Thursday and run through April 30.

A representative for Charlotte Russe did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Charlotte Russe filed for bankruptcy protection in February and said at the time that it would close 94 stores.

Later that month, the retailer said that it was in talks with prospective buyers and that it was preparing for the possibility of liquidation and seeking court approval for a plan to close its remaining stores, Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported.

The mall-based retailer, primarily geared toward young women, currently operates 416 Charlotte Russe stores and 10 Peek Kids stores.