Charlotte Tilbury launched exclusive beauty products for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — here’s your first look

source Charlotte Tilbury

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has already started for its credit-card holders, but it opens to the public on July 19 – which means countless opportunities to save big on just about everything.

Charlotte Tilbury has great deals on best-selling products like its Matte Revolution lipstick in the iconic Pillow Talk shade, and has also launched exclusive kits during the sale.

There are a ton of solid deals to be found at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including ones on beauty, men’s clothing, women’s fashion, and more.

Charlotte Tilbury is a beauty brand that just screams luxury. Perhaps it’s all that rose gold packaging, shade names influenced by classic Hollywood starlets, or the quality formulas.

Or maybe it’s the eye-popping prices – which are about to get lower thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It kicked off for cardholders on July 12, but will open to the general public starting July 19 and run through August 4.

The prices are the same no matter when you access the sale, so you’ll find some amazing deals on Charlotte Tilbury sets that include the iconic Pillow Talk lip liner and lipstick, as well as super-sized editions of top skin-care products, making it a little easier to justify the splurge.

You can also browse other Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories and prep them in your cart before July 19, or shop them now if you have a Nordstrom credit card:

Check out all the Charlotte Tilbury exclusive deals available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

caption The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit, $60 (valued at $78) [You save $18] source Nordstrom

The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit, $60 (valued at $78) [You save $18]

Pillow Talk is that perfect rosy nude that looks amazing on a variety of skin tones (yours truly even wore it on her wedding day).

You can save on a trio of three lip products in the color for a full Pillow Talk wardrobe. This set contains a Lip Cheat (a smooth, waterproof liner), Matte Revolution Lipstick, and a Nordstrom-exclusive Lip Lustre Lip Gloss, all in the famed neutral-pink shade.

Charlotte Tilbury Jumbo Supermodel Body

caption Charlotte Tilbury Jumbo Supermodel Body Shimmer Shape, Hydrate & Glow, $85 (valued at $214) [You save $129] source Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Jumbo Supermodel Body Shimmer Shape, Hydrate & Glow, $85 (valued at $214) [You save $129]

Supermodel Body is the most glamorous way to fake a tan without booking a ticket to St. Barths.

Enriched with botanicals, it claims to help smooth and firm skin while providing a beautiful glowing sheen. The jumbo-size 6.7-ounce pump bottle goes for $85, which is $129 less than the usual price – a total steal for glowing skin in a bottle.

Charlotte Tilbury Gift of Magic Miracle Skin Set

caption Charlotte Tilbury Gift of Magic Miracle Skin Set, $75 (valued at $102) [You save $27] source Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Gift of Magic Miracle Skin Set, $75 (valued at $102) [You save $27]

This set contains deluxe minis of three favorites from Charlotte Tilbury’s line-up at an excellent value.

There’s a 1.01-ounce jar of the silky, hydrating Magic Cream, a tube of Multi-Miracle Glow Cleansing Balm to remove makeup, and a travel-sized Wonderglow primer with subtle light-reflecting shimmer to enhance brightness – all for less than $100.

Charlotte Tilbury Pocket Sized Eye Palette

caption Charlotte Tilbury Easy Portable Pocket Sized Smoky Eye Palette, $55 source Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Easy Portable Pocket Sized Smoky Eye Palette, $55

Create a simple rosy-toned smokey eye or more dramatic mauve looks with this Nordstrom-exclusive collection of six shimmer and matte shadows. The interior mirror, range of versatile colors, and compact size make this a great option for travel.