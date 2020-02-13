I tried Charlotte Tilbury’s new maroon eye pencil, and now I want to ditch black liquid eyeliner completely

caption I tried Charlotte Tilbury’s newest blush, lipstick, and eyeliner. source Amanda Krause/Insider

Charlotte Tilbury recently expanded its Pillow Talk makeup range to include new shades of lipstick, lip liner, and blush.

The updated collection also includes a Pillow Talk eyeliner pencil in a “berry brown” shade.

After trying the eye pencil, I found myself wanting to ditch my typical black liquid liner completely, but I wasn’t as impressed by the collection’s new blush and lipstick.

Editor’s note: Charlotte Tilbury provided Insider with the Pillow Talk Intense blush, matte lipstick, and eyeliner for review, which usually retail for a combined $101. Insider paid the standard $40 retail price for the original Pillow Talk blush.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk is one of the best-selling lipsticks in America, and a favorite with celebrities on the red carpet.

To expand upon the iconic product, Tilbury and her namesake brand released six new Pillow Talk products in January – this time in darker shades. I tried three of the items, and found one that is now a staple of my makeup routine.

Here’s everything you need to know about Charlotte Tilbury’s newest blush, lipstick, and eyeliner.

Charlotte Tilbury recently added six products to its Pillow Talk range.

caption I tried three of the six new Charlotte Tilbury products. source Amanda Krause/Insider

The new products were all inspired by Charlotte Tilbury’s best-selling Pillow Talk lipstick, which is described on the brand’s website as a “matte nude-pink” shade.

The newest items in the line are darker than the original. They include the $22 Lip Cheat lipliner in Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense, $27 Pillow Talk eyeliner, $34 K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipstick in Pillow Talk Intense, $34 Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium, and $40 Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk Intense.

I was most excited to try the brand’s $27 Pillow Talk eyeliner.

caption Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk eyeliner retails for $27. source Amanda Krause/Insider

The pencil is described on Charlotte Tilbury’s website as a “smokey berry-brown shade” that’s “easy-to-blend, long-lasting, and perfect for adding sultry, sexy, dreamy definition” to your eyes.

I was immediately drawn to the pencil’s unique color which looked more red than brown to me.

caption Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk eyeliner is a mix of red and brown. source Amanda Krause/Insider

Despite wearing black liquid liner almost daily, I own eyeliner pencils in just about every color on the market. When I saw the Pillow Talk pencil’s unique red hue, however, I knew it was unlike any other pencil I own.

Before applying the pencil on my eyes, I first swatched it on my wrist.

caption After trying to remove the swatch, a stain remained on my wrist. source Amanda Krause/Insider

In my opinion, the color looked the same on my skin as it did in the tube: a deep red with hints of brown. By swatching it on my wrist, I also got a sense of its staying power – the pencil left a stain when I tried to remove the swatch with a tissue.

The eyeliner applied beautifully on my eyelids — it was pigmented, creamy, and long-lasting.

caption The eyeliner’s unique color was undoubtedly my favorite thing about the product. source Amanda Krause/Insider

I typically save winged liner for liquid products, but I found that Charlotte Tilbury’s newest pencil worked perfectly. The pencil’s smooth formula glided seamlessly onto my eyelids, and stayed all day with only primer and light eye shadow underneath.

I also loved how the red color was dark enough to add definition to my eyes, but not as heavy as a standard black shade. In my opinion, it made my makeup stand out more than usual.

Before testing more products on my face, I swatched Charlotte Tilbury’s new blush and matte lipstick on my wrist.

caption From left to right, I swatched Charlotte Tilbury’s new blush, lipstick, and eyeliner. source Amanda Krause/Insider

From left to right, I’m wearing the Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk Intense (the blush contains two shades designed for darker skin tones), the Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium, and the Pillow Talk eyeliner.

The $40 Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk Intense is stored in a reflective brown compact.

caption The Cheek to Chic compact is small enough to fit in the palm of my hand. source Amanda Krause/Insider

I typically purchase blush and bronzer from drugstore brands, so I was surprised by how elegant Charlotte Tilbury’s compact felt. It has a nice weight to it, and also has a clasp so secure that I found it almost difficult to open.

If you’re someone who likes your makeup to look clean and new, however, this might not be the compact for you. In my experience, the blush packaging became covered in fingerprints almost immediately after taking it out of the box.

Though the blush didn’t work on my very light skin tone, I think the product is a great addition to Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk range.

caption The compact contains a two-tone blush meant for deeper skin tones. source Amanda Krause/Insider

Inside, the compact contains a two-tone blush described on the Charlotte Tilbury website as a “deep rosy-pink powder” that “looks extra dreamy on deeper skin tones.”

Though I knew the deep color wouldn’t work for me, I liked it as a bronzer.

I imagine this product would look stunning on deeper skin tones, and think it’s crucial that the brand accommodates all customers with a varied shade range.

Speaking to Insider, YouTuber Jamila Robertson said she thinks Charlotte Tilbury’s expanded shade range “really delivers.”

caption Jamila Robertson reviews the newest Charlotte Tilbury blush shade. source Jamila Robertson

In her YouTube review about the expanded shade range, Jamila Robertson said the Cheek To Chic blush in Pillow Talk Intense looked “so pretty” on her skin tone, especially when applied with a small brush.

“I was so excited to try the new range and I think for the most part, it really delivers,” Robertson told Insider. “I think it’s great that Charlotte Tilbury is becoming more inclusive with every new launch, and I know that a lot of my subscribers have been waiting for this.”

Robertson did point out two issues she had with the line, the first being that the shade names for Charlotte Tilbury’s new lipsticks jump from Medium to Intense. She also questioned why the Medium lipstick is sold in the original matte formula, while the Intense color is only sold as a cream. Representatives for Charlotte Tilbury did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for clarification on the shade names and formulas.

Still, the YouTuber considers herself a fan of the updated line.

“Nevertheless I do really like the range and am very happy to have it in my collection,” Robertson said. “I love the new additions, and think inclusivity and increased consideration of all of your customers can only ever be a great thing. The lip liner and blusher are both fantastic and I would highly recommend them!”

I also tried the lighter shade and loved the formula.

caption In my experience, the original Pillow Talk blush added a rosy glow to my cheeks. source Amanda Krause/Insider

The Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk Original retails for $40. It’s described on the brand’s website as a “two-tone pink and champagne powder blush.”

I ended up loving the look of the original Pillow Talk shade.

caption My cheeks glowed instantly after applying the Pillow Talk blush. source Amanda Krause/Insider

After using a brush to pat the product onto my face, my cheeks looked rosy and bright. I particularly loved how the outer pink shade provided color to the face, in my experience, while the lighter inner shade added a subtle glow.

I could definitely see myself incorporating this blush into my everyday makeup routine in the future.

I’ve never tried Charlotte Tilbury’s original Pillow Talk lipstick, so I was intrigued by the $34 Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium.

caption It’s packaged in a stunning gold tube with Charlotte Tilbury’s initials engraved on top. source Amanda Krause/Insider

According to Charlotte Tilbury’s website, this lipstick is meant to be a “dialed-up” version of the original shade. It’s meant for those with medium skin tones, and is said to be “long-lasting, hydrating, and moisturizing.”

Though I loved the color of this lipstick, it wasn’t super long-lasting, in my experience.

caption I wasn’t the biggest fan of the Pillow Talk Medium lipstick. source Amanda Krause/Insider

This lipstick applied beautifully. It felt moisturizing on the lips, but didn’t bleed or move around too much. And though the shade was formulated with medium skin tones in mind, I thought it suited my lighter skin tone.

Unfortunately, I found that the lipstick began to look patchy after only an hour or two of wear. I think this could’ve been resolved by wearing a lipliner underneath, but I personally tend to avoid the extra step unless I’m wearing a really bright or deep shade.

Of course, I wasn’t expecting this lipstick to last all day – it is a cream formula, after all. Still, I think there are much more affordable and more consistent formulas on the market.

For example, the It Cosmetics Pillow Lips lipstick in the shade Wistful is similar in color, but I’ve found that it gradually fades away rather than becoming uneven.

Overall, I think Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk eyeliner is the best product from its new range.

caption In this photo, I’m wearing Charlotte Tilbury’s newest blush, lipstick, and eyeliner. source Amanda Krause/Insider

Though I do love the color of Charlotte Tilbury’s newest matte lipstick, I’m not sure it’s worth purchasing. The formula didn’t apply evenly, in my experience, and I think there are more affordable options on the market.

The Cheek to Chic blush had a great formula, in my opinion, and I liked the lighter shade, while the Pillow Talk Intense was overall a hit with YouTuber Jamila Robertson.

But my favorite product by far was Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk eyeliner. I found the formula to apply smoothly, and last all day. Its unique color also stands out compared to other eyeliners I already own.