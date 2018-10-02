29 celebrities you probably forgot appeared on ‘Charmed’

caption During its run, “Charmed” had quite a few famous guest stars. source The WB

“Charmed” is a witch-centric television series that solidified itself in the late ’90s and early 2000s, alongside other supernatural shows like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

“Charmed” has hosted a slew of emerging and established actors over the years.

In honor of the show’s reboot, here’s a list of celebrities that you probably forgot appeared on “Charmed.”

Finola Hughes made sporadic appearances as the witches’ deceased mother.

A huge plotline in “Charmed” was the fact that the three sisters come from a long line of witches. This is where “General Hospital” star Finola Hughes comes in as the Charmed Ones’ mother, Patty, who was murdered by a demon 20 years before the series opener.

Since she played a ghost, Hughes was able to make sporadic appearances throughout the season, including the season finale.

James Read played the sisters’ perpetually absent father, Victor.

Opposite Hughes was James Read as Piper, Phoebe, and Prue’s absent father, Victor Bennett, who divorced Patty due to the complications of a magical life.

Outside of “Charmed,” Reed might be widely recognized as Elle Woods’ father in the Legally Blonde movies. He’s also made his mark in soap operas like “Days Of Our Lives” and “General Hospital.”

John Cho wooed Holly Marie Combs as a spirit stuck in limbo.

In one of the very first episodes of the series, a young John Cho played murdered innocent Mark Chao. He one of the sisters’ first innocents they were bound to protect, and he also served as one of the shows first love interests. He had a special connection to middle sister Piper Halliwell, played by Holly Marie Combs.

He went on the star in “Harold & Kumar,” “Star Trek,” and the short-lived show “Selfie.”

Misha Collins kicked off his career with “Charmed” before rising to fame on “Supernatural.”

He may have made a name for himself as angel Castiel on “Supernatural,” but it isn’t the first time Misha Collins has interacted with magical creatures.

In just his third acting credit in 1999, Collins played Eric Bragg, a young man trying to save his father from mind-numbing demons, with the help of the Charmed Ones.

Ron Perlman ran his own Underworld academy for an episode.

Not only did he play demon anti-hero Hellboy, but in an episode of “Charmed” he played the leader of a demonic academy, Mr. Kellman, who turns humans into demons.

Julian McMahon played an evil character for a few seasons.

Julian McMahon was perhaps the show’s most prominent demonic presence, with his role as half-demon, half-human character Cole Turner (also known as Belthazor) stretched over three seasons.

The “Nip/Tuck” star wrestled between good and evil as Phoebe Halliwell’s most dramatic love interest.

Coolio came back from the dead when he played a Lazarus demon.

In the midst of all the Phoebe Halliwell and Cole Turner drama, Coolio decided to step in and shake things up.

In season four, he played a virtually indestructible Lazarus demon set free by the Seer in an attempt to ruin Cole and Phoebe’s wedding. The sisters end up vanquishing him in a cemetery, putting an end to the rapper’s very short rule over their lives.

Before he was Dwight on “The Office,” Rainn Wilson was a demon.

Rainn Wilson’s appearance as demon alchemist Kierkan in season three was very brief – his scene only lasted a few lines before he was brutally murdered by his rogue demon slave. But, that doesn’t make it any less memorable.

Amy Adams had a string of bad luck in the early stages of her career as Maggie Murphy.

Before she was bringing the drama in blockbusters like “Nocturnal Animals” and “Arrival,” Amy Adams played a down-on-her-luck innocent named Maggie Murphy, who was being stalked by a demon tasked with causing hopelessness in his victims.

Similar to other guest stars on this list, it was one of her first appearances before her rise to fame in the late 2000s.

Zachary Quinto took on a demonic role.

In season five, Zachary Quinto’s played a random demon simply credited “Warlock.”

Bruce Campbell went from a horror hero to a supernatural skeptic.

Bruce Campbell was a name in Hollywood long before his brief single-episode appearance on “Charmed.” He previously starred in horror classics like “Evil Dead” and “Army of Darkness.”

His character, FBI Agent Jackman was working with dark forces rather than fighting them.

French Stewart played a mischievous genie whose constant tricks caused more harm than good.

Much like the personas he’s taken on throughout his career in hits like “Inspector Gadget” and “3rd Rock from the Sun,” French Stewart’s character as the Genie in season two was full of quirky humor and mischief as he granted the sisters three wishes that, of course, went awry.

Jaime Pressly was a mermaid in season five.

You may recognize her as Joy Turner on “My Name Is Earl,” and most recently as Jill Kendall in “Mom,” but she definitely had a moment in season five of “Charmed.”

She played Mylie, a cursed mermaid who accepts the help of the Charmed Ones to defeat the sea wench who threatens to condemn Mylie if she doesn’t find true love.

Before he was McSteamy on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Eric Dane was on “Charmed.”

Before Eric Dane created a legacy as McSteamy on Shonda Rhimes’ “Grey’s Anatomy,” he had a 10-episode arc on “Charmed” that stretched over seasons five and six.

He played Phoebe’s boss and eventual boyfriend, Jason Dean, a business mogul who buys the newspaper where Phoebe works as a columnist.

Norman Reedus went from courting a witch to fighting the living dead.

“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus had a two-episode stint on “Charmed.”

Reedus played Paige’s boyfriend Nate Parks, who she cast a spell on to find out his true feelings about witchcraft.

Melissa George embodied a warrior in season six.

She played the leader of a tribe of women who were warriors called the Valkyrie.

She’s most well-known for her run on Australian series “Home And Away,” but George has had guest spots on other successful shows ever since, including “The Good Wife,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Alias.”

Jenny McCarthy tried to pull off a “Charmed” switch.

Actress Jenny McCarthy tried to pull off a major switch in season six when she played Mitzky Stillman, the oldest of three low-level demon sisters who plot to steal the identities of the Charmed Ones and rise to power themselves.

As you can predict, “low-level” referred to their skill level, and the Halliwells vanquished them.

Christina Milian made an appearance in one of her first acting credits.

Before she was a pop figure in the 2000s, Christina Milian launched her acting career in 1996. One of her first gigs was as Teri Lane, a lost girl who Phoebe reunites with her mother after envisioning a car crash from the past.

Rachelle Lefevre started as a ghost before becoming a vampire for “Twilight.”

Rachelle Lefevre started out as a supernatural being on “Charmed” before embodying another one later on in “Twilight” and “New Moon.”

Lefevre starred for one episode as Olivia Callaway, a ghost involved in a family feud between to rival magical lines who vows to get revenge on her killer and reunite with her still-living fiancé Richard.

The late James Avery played a compassionate angel double-crossed by Leo.

Post-“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” James Avery appeared as Elder angel Zola.

His character was attempting to course-correct a lost Leo before Leo was tricked into murdering Zola with his Elder powers in the first episode of season seven.

Balthazar Getty took on a complicated role.

In “Charmed,” Balthazar Getty played Richard Montana, an “abstinent” witch who refuses to use magic because of an ancient family feud.

He’s also well-known for his role as Tommy Walker on “Brother & Sisters.”

Charisma Carpenter embodied a dangerous demon seeking a new life.

Charisma Carpenter played a perky and sassy clairvoyant demon named Kira in season seven of the show. She blackmailed the sisters to make her human in exchange for valuable secrets about a brewing force.

Carpenter is an alumnus of multiple supernatural-centric shows, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff “Angel,” so it’s no surprise she briefly guest-starred on “Charmed” in a three-episode arc.

Kerr Smith played an agent.

Kerr Smith first made his mark as a teen heartthrob in the throwback series “Dawson’s Creek,” but he graduated to a federal agent with a vendetta in season seven of the show.

Smith played Kyle Brody, an agent with Homeland Security who joined forces with the Halliwell sisters to expose and defeat the new “neutral” power, the Avatars. While Smith’s character Brody didn’t make it past 10 episodes, he was reincarnated as a Whitelighter, like Leo.

Nick Lachey played ghostwriter and columnist Leslie St. Claire.

Former boyband member and reality star Nick Lachey appeared for seven episodes as Leslie St. Claire, a columnist, and ghostwriter who took over Phoebe’s advice column while she was on sabbatical. Phoebe ended up falling for Leslie before he eventually left San Francisco for Los Angeles.

Billy Zane showed off his charm as ex-demon Drake.

In “Charmed,” Zane played Drake, an ex-demon who took a job at Magic School in order to pass on his life lessons before his untimely death. Within four episodes, Phoebe fell for his suave and romantic persona.

Oded Fehr nearly conquered the Charmed Ones as Zankou.

The Charmed Ones have fought many an evil creature of the course of the show’s eight years, but none of them were as threatening as Oded Fehr’s Zankou, who nearly obliterated the sisters in just one season.

Fehr is known for his parts in “The Mummy” and “Resident Evil” franchises.

Janice Dickinson made a surprise appearance at Paige Matthews’ funeral.

As “Charmed” came to a close in its final seasons, the show creators pulled out all the stops to include big names from all industries, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson. Dickinson embodied a disguised page in the season eight premiere when the sisters faked their own deaths.

Jason Lewis played a dreamy love interest.

Before playing Smith Jerrod, Samantha Jones’ young love in “Sex and the City,” Lewis was on “Charmed.” Phoebe Halliwell found brief solace with Jason Lewis in season eight when her alter ego Julie Bennett marries artist Dex Lawson, who lasted seven episodes before an abrupt departure.

Kaley Cuoco betrayed the Charmed Ones as Billie in the final season.

As one of the last roles before she set up shop as Penny Hofstadter on “Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco’s had a season-long stint as Billie Jenkins in the final season of “Charmed.”

Billie was a young witch on a mission to find her kidnapped sister Christy Jenkins, who eventually turned her evil and led her to betray the Charmed Ones in what’s known as the “final battle.”

