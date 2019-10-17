Charmin made a massive toilet-paper roll for millennials that lasts up to 3 months, and it wasn’t big enough for them

caption The Charmin Forever Roll is massive. source Charmin

Procter & Gamble recently launched the Charmin Forever Roll, a massive toilet-paper roll that could last up to three months and is aimed at millennials.

Few people were buying the smaller of two versions of the “Forever” roll and were instead opting for the biggest size that weighed about two pounds, Ellen Byron reports for the Wall Street Journal.

So, Procter & Gamble has launched a three-pound version with 50% more sheets.

Procter & Gamble’s largest toilet-paper rolls are getting even bigger.

The company has dropped the smallest size of the Charmin Forever Roll, which was about two times the size of a regular roll of toilet paper, and added an even larger “XL” version that weighs three pounds.

P&G released the XL roll after finding that more than 90% of shoppers were opting for the biggest Forever roll, which was 12 inches in diameter and weighed two pounds, according to the Journal.

Conventional rolls, by comparison, measure roughly five inches in diameter.

“Our hypothesis was that it would be a slow and gradual trade up to the larger roll, that people would dip their toes in with a small version and make their way up with time,” Rob Reinerman, innovation director for P&G family care, told the Journal. “It was the exact opposite.”

P&G has said it created the Forever Roll for urban millennials and aging consumers with limited storage space.

“Now go up to ONE MONTH before changing your roll,” an ad for the Charmin Forever Roll said at launch. “With Forever Roll, you can go longer between roll changes without sacrificing your comfort. It’s super convenient and long-lasting, so you have one less thing to think about!”

The Forever Roll also comes with its own hardware.

Charmin has a $30 Forever Roll “starter kit” on its website that includes a brushed-stainless-steel roll holder, either free-standing or wall-mounted, and three rolls.