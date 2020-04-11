Surprisingly, high-earning Americans say they’re more affected by coronavirus

caption Assistant store manager rings up groceries from behind a plexiglass barrier in Los Angeles, California. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The majority of Americans believe the novel coronavirus has affected their lives in some way.

The Pew Research Center released a report based on a survey of more than 11,500 Americans about the ways their life has changed as a result of the pandemic.

There are big divides along education and income levels.

61% of postgraduate Americans believe their life has changed in a “major way” because of coronavirus, while only 35% of Americans whose highest education is high school or less believe their life has changed in a major way.

More-educated and higher-income Americans are also much more likely to report that they had worked from home as a result of the crisis.

Life has changed for most Americans because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, from how people are working, to the number of people ordering takeout food, to the rise of virtual religious services.

But there are surprising class divides in the way Americans have viewed those impacts on their lives. A recent survey suggests the more educated a person is or the more income a person has, the more likely they are to report their life and work have changed in a big way because of the coronavirus.

A new poll conducted by Pew Research Center surveyed 11,537 US adults from March 19-24 about how their daily living habits have changed because of the coronavirus. The survey was weighted to represent the US adult population according to Pew’s methods.

According to the study, almost 9 in 10 Americans believe their life has changed because of the coronavirus. 44% of Americans said their lives have changed in a “major way”, another 44% reported that life has changed a little, and only 12% said their lives stayed about the same.

But higher-income and more-educated Americans were more likely to say that their lives have changed in a major way. Similarly, higher-income and more-educated Americans were more likely to report they have worked from home because of the pandemic.

Here are four charts using results from the Pew Research Center’s survey based on income level and educational attainment that show the divide:

The majority of Americans with postgraduate and bachelor’s degrees believe their life has changed in a major way due to the coronavirus.

According to the survey results from Pew Research Center, more than 4 in 10 Americans say their lives have majorly changed.

Just how much life has changed differs by an American’s level of education.

61% of US adults with postgraduate degrees think their life has changed in a major way, with only 5% believing their life has stayed the same. In contrast, only 35% of US adults who have earned a high school diploma or less education believe their life majorly changed, with 16% believing their life has not changed at all.

How likely someone is to say life has changed because of the coronavirus also varies by income level.

Another interesting take away from the survey is that the share of US adults who reported their lives have been affected in a major way from the pandemic varies by a person’s income level.

According to Pew’s methods, income is based on 2018 earning figures where “middle income is defined here as two-thirds to double the median annual income for all panelists. Lower income falls below that range; upper income falls above it.” Panelists are the people who took part in the survey.

Among lower-income Americans, 39% report their life has changed in a major way, while 54% of upper-income Americans believe their life has changed in a major way.

The difference in the number of Americans across the income levels who say their lives have changed in a major way was not as large as the difference between the varying levels of educational attainment.

There is a stark difference between the share of Americans who have reported working from home based on their education.

According to historians and futurists interviewed by Business Insider, one way the coronavirus could change American life once the pandemic is over is more Americans working permanently from home.

David S. Jones, a professor of the culture of medicine at Harvard University, told Business Insider that working from home is an issue for those who are not as fortunate to be in an occupation that allows remote work.

“The benefits of privilege are excruciatingly clear to me at the moment, ” he said in the article.

According to Pew’s survey, the majority of Americans who have postgraduate and bachelor’s degrees have worked from home in response to the coronavirus. However, only 22% of Americans whose highest education is a high school diploma or less education reported working from home in response to the pandemic. This is nearly one-third of those with postgraduate degrees, at 73%.

Some professions where it’s easier to work at home have higher typical education requirements than those that don’t, potentially contributing to the disparity in the chart above.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, some jobs that typically require master’s or doctoral degrees include postsecondary teachers, scientists, lawyers, and jobs in the medical field. As colleges and universities close as a precaution during the pandemic, professors are still able to teach lectures remotely.

Jobs that typically require just a high school diploma, or that have no particular educational requirements, include managers, first-line supervisors, cooks, food preparation workers, personal care aides, janitors, salespersons, and cashiers. Some of these jobs are on the frontlines of the coronavirus, such as occupations typically found in grocery stores.

The share of lower-income Americans who have worked from home in response to the coronavirus is only about half of the share of upper-income Americans.

Similarly to educational attainment, there is a large difference between the shares of upper-income and lower-income US adults who worked from home because of the coronavirus.

61%, of upper-income Americans reported worked from home compared to 27% of lower-income Americans during the outbreak.

Aside from medical professionals treating patients, many jobs on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic typically earn below-average incomes and do not have the opportunity to do their work at home. This includes cashiers, public transportation workers, and janitors.

According to Time, the pandemic is impacting a lot of low-income workers who can’t work remotely during the pandemic because they have to continue to come into work and potentially risk their own health.