Here’s who is in each of the British royal family’s 3 households: Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House

caption Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William. source Stephen Pond/ Getty Images

It was recently announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to base their new royal household at Buckingham Palace.

The Sussexes will therefore be breaking away from Kensington Palace, which means they will no longer share staff with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

There are three royal households in total: Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House.

Below, we break down who is in each household, and what the split means for the Royal Family.

The Cambridges and the Sussexes recently revealed they are planning on splitting up their royal household.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have shared staff with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace since they married in May 2018, will be appointing a new household at Buckingham Palace in the spring.

But what is a royal household, exactly – and what does this mean for the royal family?

What is a royal household?

The term “household” may sound like a place of residence, but actually, when discussing royal households, usually this only refers to the administrative departments which support different members of the Royal Family.

Some members live in the same place where their household is based, like the Cambridges, but for many, this is not the case at all.

What does the split mean?

While Middleton and Prince William will remain at Kensington Palace, the Queen has given permission for Harry and Markle to base their new household at Buckingham Palace.

The pair have already begun appointing new staff for the big move, which is due to take place after the birth of their baby this spring. Most notably, Sara Latham, former campaign advisor to Hilary Clinton, has been hired as the couple’s Head of Communications.

Although many were quick to assume the split was due to the couples’ apparent “feud,” former Royal Butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold told INSIDER that the separation of households was merely “a natural progression.”

“The Kensington Palace divide is not unusual,” he said. “We’ve never lived in a time where the households have been this large, and we haven’t lived in a time where they haven’t been run by Buckingham Palace.

“William is the future king and so he would have to break away eventually. The royals are more popular than they’ve ever been, and there’s so much to it – that’s what it comes down to. This is what has to be done to make it work officially.”

Still, as each royal doesn’t necessarily live where their household is kept, it can be confusing to know who is part of which royal property.

Who is in each household?

Buckingham Palace

There’s no doubt that Buckingham Palace is the central hub of the Royal Family. In the chart below, you can see everyone who has a their household based at the palace, in order of the line of succession to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are the only members who have based both their household and their residence at Buckingham Palace. The other members of the family live in different royal residencies.

Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra both reside at St James’s Palace, but Prince Andrew resides at Windsor’s Royal Lodge. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are located at Bagshot Park. New members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been Kensington Palace since they got married, but are moving to Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, ahead of the birth of their first child.

Kensington Palace

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton base their household at Kensington Palace, where they also live with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Here’s everyone who has their household at Kensington Palace:

Newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also recently moved to the palace after their royal wedding last year.

Other members who have based both their household and residencies at Kensington Palace include: Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Katherine, Duchess of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent; and Marie Christine von Reibnitz, Princess Michael of Kent.

Clarence House

Clarence House is the smallest royal household, consisting of only the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It also serves as their official London residence.

Clarence House has a long history with the royal family, as it was the previous home to The Queen Mother, and it also served as home to Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II before she became monarch.

Today the household supports Prince Charles and Camilla’s involvement with 350 different organisations, as well as their official royal engagements.