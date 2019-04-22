Chase just launched its first-ever rewards transfer bonus — here’s why you might want to take advantage

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Chase is offering the first-ever transfer bonus for its credit cards Ultimate Rewards program: Get a 30% bonus when transferring points to British Airways’ frequent flyer program, Executive Club.

While AmEx and Capital One have offered transfer bonuses before, this is a first for Chase.

British Airways Avios are particularly useful for short-haul flights with partners, or even business class on partner airlines. You can also transfer them to Iberia’s Avios program, which includes lower taxes and fees.

JP Morgan/Chase has quietly launched a transfer bonus for its credit card rewards customers, offering a 30% bonus when they transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to the British Airways Executive Club frequent flyer program.

There are a few different kinds of credit card rewards – including cash-back – but the most valuable kind of credit card reward is transferable points– points that can be transferred to hotel and airline partners.

Credit card reward programs generally have set transfer ratios for how many proprietary points are worth a set number of partner miles. Occasionally, those credit card programs will offer transfer bonuses, giving you more airline miles when you transfer your credit card points over.

While Chase has one of the most useful rewards programs out there, it’s never offered a transfer bonus before – until now.

Normally, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to each of its nine airline partners at a 1:1 ratio in 1,000-point increments. For example, 1,000 Ultimate Rewards points equal 1,000 United MileagePlus miles.

Starting today, and through June 16, you’ll get a 30% bonus on transfers to British Airways. Every 1,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points transferred will equate to 1,300 British Airways Avios, or miles.

While British Airways miles are, ironically, not the best frequent flyer currency to use for flights to or from the UK due to high taxes and fees, Avios can be extremely useful on the airline’s various partners. The airline uses a fixed, distance-based award chart, so Avios are most effective at covering otherwise-expensive short-haul flights on partners like American Airlines, Qantas, and Japan Airlines. You can also have good luck using Avios for long-haul business class flights on partner airlines.

Generally, it’s best to have a particular use in mind before you transfer miles over, since transfers only work one way – it’s impossible to get points back once you transfer them out. So make sure to find the flights you want – and confirm that you can use Avios to book them – before initiating the transfer. Most Ultimate Rewards transfers are instant, so you should be able to book with Avios right away.

