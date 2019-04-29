Chase deleted a tweet mocking people for spending money on coffee and cabs after a severe online backlash

caption Some people were not happy with a tweet that Chase posted on Monday afternoon. source Reuters

Chase‘s Twitter account posted a tweet about saving money on Monday afternoon.

Many on Twitter objected to the the tone of the tweet, which chastised people for not saving money.

The tweet was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chase apparently isn’t standing by its savings advice. On Monday afternoon, the bank’s Twitter account posted some “#MondayMotivation,” which consisted of some tips to save money.

It used a meme where a bank account chastises a user for not saving money.

“You: why is my balance so low.

Bank account: make coffee at home

Bank account: eat the food already in your fridge

Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks

You: I guess we’ll never know

Bank account: seriously?” the tweet read before it was deleted, about 20 minutes after it was posted.

source Screenshot

Observers on Twitter took exception to the tweet’s negative tone, which to some sounded as if the bank were chastising its users for not saving enough money or for being of a less-than-ideal financial status.

Many on Twitter made light of the tweet in the short time it was live.

Me: Why does your CEO make $29 million?@Chase: DON’T ASK QUESTIONS, JUST EAT THE FOOD IN YOUR FRIDGE! — Cody (@TheNotRealCody) April 29, 2019

.@chase you guys need a new avi pic.twitter.com/P75O5ooIMx — Forklift Operator Klaus (@hockeenight) April 29, 2019

Before it was deleted, the tweet had many more replies than favorites or retweets, indicating strong disagreement, which is known on Twitter as getting “ratioed.”

Many replies pointed out the $12 billion bailout package Chase received from the Federal Reserve in 2008, at the height of the financial crisis. The money was paid back the next year, with interest.

Chase’s Twitter account acknowledged the deleted tweet with a new one.

“Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world,” the new tweet reads.