Chase Offers are deals you can add to your credit card after you log into Chase.com or access your account with the Chase mobile app.

These offers are typically doled out as statement credits based on a percentage of your spending or a flat amount, and they can be for online retailers, restaurants, and anywhere else you spend money.

Make sure you sign up for the right Chase rewards or travel credit card if you hope to make the most of Chase Offers. Also make sure you read the fine print and use your offers before they expire.

As a credit card rewards enthusiast and frugal junkie, I’m always looking for ways to rack up rewards and save on purchases I need to make anyway. This means I’m constantly scouring the internet for deals on things I need while also going without some stuff I want because, well, I’m cheap. When I do buy things, I always pay with a rewards card or travel credit card so I can rack up cash back or flexible travel points. And before anyone asks, I always pay my bill in full and I never, ever pay interest on my credit card.

In situations where I’m able to combine savings and rewards, I’m practically in heaven. And this is the case with Chase Offers you can apply to various Chase credit cards. This program is basically Chase’s answer to the popular Amex Offers program.

Over the last month, I saved $64 with Chase Offers just by clicking a few buttons on my computer. That may not sound like a ton of money, but remember that this savings is on top of everything else. Here’s how I did it.

I saved $30 at Staples

My laptop has been on its last legs for a while not, even to the point where the letter “u” refused to work for half my workday late last week. Hint: That’s a huge problem when you’re a writer!

Regardless, I knew I wanted another HP Pavilion laptop and shopped around to find the best price. When I did, I noticed that Staples had the laptop I wanted to buy for the lowest price of around $599 plus tax.

Lo and behold, Chase Offers was advertising $30 back when you spend at least $100 at Staples, and this offer was available for my Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, which is the card I use for all my business spending. Since my laptop is a business expense and I was going to use my business credit card to pay anyway, this Chase Offers deal was a no-brainer.

Pro tip: I also clicked through the Chase shopping portal to earn 2x points on my Chase card for shopping at Staples. I always do this when I shop online, but particularly with stores I know are always in the Chase portal like Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, and BestBuy.com.

I saved $28 with Airbnb

Chase has also had an ongoing offer for savings on Airbnb, which I tend to book a lot throughout the year. The offer is only good for 5% off Airbnb purchases made with your credit card, with a limit of $28. This means you’ll only earn 5% back on up to $560 in Airbnb purchases, but it was still so easy to click through the portal and score this deal.

I only wish it came with a higher cap since I booked Airbnbs in Portugal, France, Spain, and Holland for the remainder of 2020 so far.

I earned $6 back with Whole Foods

Finally, I order most of our food online, and usually with Instacart. Sometimes I use Amazon or Whole Foods though, which led me toward yet another Chase offer I could take advantage of.

At the time I added this offer to my Chase Sapphire Reserve, you could earn 10% back on Amazon purchases through Whole Foods with a maximum benefit of $6. That’s not a lot of money, but it was worth the two seconds it took me to add this Chase offer to my credit card!

How to take advantage of Chase offers

If you’re always looking for new ways to save and you want to take advantage of Chase offers, your first step is signing up for a Chase credit card. This could mean the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited, or a business credit card like the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card.

Once you have the Chase credit card you want, all you have to do is periodically log into your online account or check with the Chase app to see which Chase Offers are available. Once you find an offer you can use, simply click “add to card” and you’re good to go.

In the meantime, take a minute to read offer the fine print. Most Chase Offers set a limit on how much you can earn with each individual offer, and you’ll likely face an expiration date, too.

This might sound like a lot of work to find potential savings and make sure you’re not missing out, but sometimes all the stars really do align. If you can use the right rewards credit card with a Chase Offer for a purchase you planned to make anyway, you’ve found yet another way to use credit cards to your advantage.

