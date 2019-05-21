This is the only rewards credit card most people will ever need to open

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption You can use points from the Sapphire Preferred to book flights in United’s Polaris business class source United

If you’re looking for one main rewards credit card, that should be the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.

The card earns double points on all dining and travel, and points can be redeemed for anything from cash back to business and first class flights.

When you apply for a Sapphire Preferred, you can get an all-time high sign-up bonus of 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months.

The card also comes with other benefits, and a low annual fee that’s waived the first year.

If you have the time and are willing to put in some effort, you can get massive, outsized value from your credit card points and frequent flyer miles. For instance, if you’re in the right place and have a bit of patience, you can use points to book a some of the best first class flights in the world.

However, most people don’t want to spend their time opening a ton of credit cards to collect sign-up bonuses, or tracking a bunch of cards and making sure to use the right card for every single purchase. Instead, most people would rather have one or two cards that offer solid rewards but don’t overcomplicate things.

If you’re looking for the best all-around, no-fuss card that helps you earn and use rewards easily, you should open a Sapphire Preferred with Chase. Here’s why.

Earn rewards on everyday spending quickly.

source Shutterstock/Ollyy

The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers double points per dollar spent on travel and dining, and one point per dollar on everything else. Travel and dining are defined broadly – travel includes everything from taxis, subways, parking, tolls, and Uber to things like airfare, hotels, cruises, and Airbnb, while dining includes restaurants, bars, coffee shops, fast-food restaurants, most bakeries, and more.

Those points add up quickly – a significant of my own spending is on things that fall into the travel or dining categories, so getting bonus points on those purchases is incredibly lucrative.

Use points how you want, and get a great value no matter what.

source Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

The Sapphire Preferred earns Chase’s in-house rewards currency, known as Ultimate Rewards (UR) points. There are a few different ways you can redeem them.

One option is to simply redeem them for cash. One UR point equals one cent, so if you have 10,000 points, that’s $100. You can get the cash as a statement credit or direct deposited to your linked checking account.

Another option is to use points to book travel through the Ultimate Rewards travel website. It works like any other online travel agency, such as Priceline or Expedia. You can search for flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages, or more. The best part is that when you book travel through Chase and use points, you’ll get a 25% bonus, making each point worth 1.25 cents. If you have 50,000 points, they’ll be worth $625. If the trip you want to book costs more points than you have, you can always pay the difference.

The most valuable way to use points is transferring them to Chase’s travel partners, including nine airline frequent flyer programs and four hotel loyalty programs. While this is more complicated, you can generally get more value by booking frequent flyer award tickets than you can by using your points as cash or through Chase. You can even book flights in business or first class for fewer points than you might expect. You can read more about why transferable points are so valuable.

Pay a low annual fee.

While there are other cards, like Chase’s Sapphire Reserve, which offer slightly higher rewards earning or more benefits, they also come with higher annual fees. The Sapphire Preferred has an annual fee of $95. It’s easy to get way more than $95 a year in the form of rewards, not to mention other benefits the card has.

Get a huge sign-up bonus when you open the card.

source Shutterstock/Antonio Guillem

When you open a new Sapphire Preferred card, you can earn 60,000 UR points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months. That’s worth $600 as cash back, $750 towards travel purchased through Chase, or potentially more transferred to travel partners.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card has some great benefits in addition to rewards.

source George Rudy/Shutterstock

Trip delay insurance covers your expenses if you’re traveling and end up delayed overnight, or for 12 hours. Each covered person on the trip can be reimbursed for up to $500 a day in reasonable expenses, including food, toiletries, a change of clothing, and hotel accommodations. This can be useful if you end up stranded due to delayed or cancelled flights – even when the cause is bad weather.

The Sapphire Preferred also offers a primary auto rental collision damage waiver, or free loss and damage coverage when you use the card to pay for a rental car. Just decline the collision/damage/loss coverage offered by the rental agency.

The card has several other benefits, including trip cancellation/interruption insurance, extended warranty coverage, luggage delay insurance, and other purchase protections.