In response to the coronavirus, Chase is giving some Sapphire Reserve cardholders a $100 credit toward their annual fee

Some Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders are receiving a $100 statement credit toward their annual fee.

Chase recently increased the annual fee on this premium card from $450 to $550, in addition to adding new benefits like statement credits with DoorDash and perks with Lyft.

This statement credit could convince some cardholders to keep the card, even though its travel benefits are currently less useful due to the coronavirus.

If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you’re probably well aware that many of its best perks, like 3x points on travel and up to $300 in annual statement credits toward travel purchases, aren’t currently relevant.

Travel is off the table for the time being due to the coronavirus, which could make it a bit harder to justify the $550 annual fee for this premium travel rewards card. But, as The Points Guy reports, Chase is providing select cardmembers with a $100 statement credit toward the annual fee – which could make hanging onto the Chase Sapphire Reserve® an easier decision.

In a statement to The Points Guy, a Chase spokesperson said that Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders with an account renewal date between April 1 and July 1, 2020 will receive a notification about this one-time $100 credit, and the credit will be applied to the account when their annual fee is billed.

As a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder, I appreciate this gesture. I’m not anywhere close to canceling this card because I love the $300 annual statement credit for travel and the bonus points I earn on dining and travel purchases, but it’s nice to see Chase responding to the reality that our daily lives have changed.

The Sapphire Reserve’s annual fee increased from $450 to $550 in January 2020, as Chase added new benefits like a year of complimentary Lyft Pink membership and 10x points on Lyft rides.

While those perks aren’t very useful right now, the other new benefits could actually come in handy: Cardholders now get up to $60 in statement credits toward DoorDash purchases in 2020 (and up to $60 again in 2021), and a year of complimentary DashPash membership with DoorDash, which waives delivery fees on eligible orders.