Most people don’t realize Chase’s Ultimate Rewards travel portal lets you redeem points for more than just flights and hotels — here’s what else you can book

While many Chase Ultimate Rewards enthusiasts transfer points to hotel and airline partners, you can also use points to book “activities” through the Chase travel portal.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve gives you 50% more travel when you book through the Chase portal, while you get 25% more travel with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.

Booking excursions through the Chase portal is a great way to splurge on experiences you may not want to pay for otherwise.

A few days ago, I cashed in 3,914 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for a three-hour “Game of Thrones” sightseeing tour in Dubrovnik, Croatia. My husband and I are big fans of the show and we have always wanted to see Dubrovnik, which is also the setting of “King’s Landing” in the HBO series made-up world of Westeros. So, next month, we are going to see the Red Keep, where the Battle of Blackwater Bay took place, and a wide range of other settings where important scenes of the movies were filmed. I’m pretty stoked this is happening, but I’m equally happy I didn’t have to pay a dime.

The same is true for a few other excursions we booked for our upcoming Croatia trip, including a Plitvice Lakes tour from Zagreb and a day trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina including Medjugorje and Mostar that I paid with entirely with points.

The crazy thing is, most people I speak to about using points this way don’t realize booking activities is an option. When they think about using their Chase Ultimate Rewards points, they focus mostly on airline and hotel partners, while maybe thinking of using their points to book flights or hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.

However, it’s super easy to book activities and experiences through Chase if you know where to look. When you go into the Chase portal, all you have to do is select “activities” instead of flights, hotels, or rental cars. It’s as easy as that.

If you haven’t checked out the activities available in Chase Ultimate Rewards before, I highly recommend you do. You might be surprised at what you find and just how affordable many options are whether you’re paying in points or cash.

Here are some truly exciting options you can book worldwide with Chase Ultimate Rewards points, along with how much they would cost if you carry the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

#1: Electric Bike Tour in Athens, Greece

After a day spent exploring ancient ruins and relics of our culture’s past in Athens, Greece, you can cash in 5,145 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for an electric bike ride around the city. See the Hill of the Muses and the Hill of the Nymphs, the ancient Acropolis, the historic neighborhood of Plaka, the Panathenaic Stadium, and so many more of this city’s famous sights while only pedaling when you feel like it.

#2: Taste of Barcelona Food Tour

Spain is known for its bull fights, its alluring and rich history, and its small tasting plates known as tapas. On this Barcelona food tour, you’ll roam the streets of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter and El Born neighborhood to try amazing local delicacies such as “sardina arenque,” a local sardine cleaned on the spot in a unique way along with wine pairings with nearly every dish. This three-hour tour costs just 5,052 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per person.

#3: Private Day Trip to Terra Cotta Warriors from Xian, China

Travelers flock to this region of China to see one of the most interesting dig discoveries in world history – an army of terra cotta warriors and horses that have been buried for over 2,000 years. This army stands over 7,000 strong and is still being excavated, making this the educational trip of a lifetime. You can book this private day tour through Chase Ultimate Rewards for just 1,600 points per person.

#4: Vodka Tasting and Evening Canal Cruise in St. Petersburg, Russia

Fork over just 3,200 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per person to enjoy St. Petersburg and Russia in the most epic way ever – on a boat drinking vodka. This Insta-worthy day trip lasts three hours and takes you through the city’s gorgeous canals and along the Neva, Fontanka, and Moika rivers.

#5: Orient and Maho Bay Beach Tour St. Maarten

While the stunning Caribbean island of St. Maarten was battered by hurricanes in 2017, it’s on its way back to the tourist paradise it was before. This day trip, which lasts five hours, costs just 3,200 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per person and stops at the riveting (and clothing optional) Orient Bay for a few hours before departing for Maho Bay, a beach well-known for its proximity to the airport and close encounters with giant jets.

#6: 7-Day Lima and Cusco Tour with Overnight at Machu Picchu

If you can make your way to Lima, Peru, you can book this seven-day tour with an overnight at the majestic Machu Picchu ruins for just 73,668 Chase points per person. This tour includes your hotels with breakfast, airport transfers before and after, guided tours at every stop and each archaeological ruin you visit, and an overnight at Aguas Calientes, a small village at the bottom of the mountain at Machu Picchu. You’ll also ascend to the historic sight to take in the amazing views.

#7: French Riviera Sightseeing Cruise from Nice, France

If you’re traveling in the South of France and want to enjoy gorgeous views of the Mediterranean, this sightseeing cruise could be right up your alley. At just 1,812 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per person, this cruise is a bargain if you want to sit back and relax while peering majestic mountains, stunning shorelines, and the strikingly blue waters of the Baie des Anges.

#8: Mumbai Half-Day Street Food Tour

A visit to Mumbai, India couldn’t be complete without a chance to try some of the city’s famous street foods. For just 1,520 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per person, you can enjoy this three-hour walking tour while trying delicacies such as Baida Roti (chicken and egg inside a flat bread), kabobs galore, and Vada Pav (potato fritter inside bread with garlic and green chutney). If you feel uneasy taking on the street food scene on your own, a guided tour is the way to go.