18 dirt-cheap Prime Day deals we found for under $25 that are worth it

While Prime Day is a great time to save a lot of money on big-ticket items like 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs, couches, and mattresses, it’s also an excellent opportunity to save on less expensive but equally useful items.

You know that tattered phone charger you’ve been meaning to replace, or that expensive SD card you’ve been needing for your camera? Well, those products, along with a handful of other items, are on sale now. Even though the total discounts might not be much, a bunch of small savings can absolutely add up.

The 19 best dirt-cheap deals of Prime Day 2019:

1. 3rd Generation Echo Dot

If you’re looking to get into the world of smart tech, the Echo Dot is an easy-to-use and affordable entry device. Alexa can tell you about weather and traffic, play your favorite music, and even challenge you to a game of Jeopardy.

2. A device to enable your normal speaker with Alexa

If you already have a speaker that you like using, you don’t have to buy an Echo to get Alexa. The Echo Input connects to your existing speaker and gives you access to all of Alexa’s skills.

3. A Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb

Take control of the lighting in your home with Phillips Hue White Smart Bulb. You can dim the lights or turn them on or off via the smartphone app or Alexa.

4. Full HD and 4K versions of the Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you’re looking to cut costs and get rid of cable, Amazon’s Fire streaming sticks will save you tons of money and let you watch your favorite shows via Netflix, Hulu, and more, all in vibrant HD. Plus, you’ll get a $45 Sling TV credit with purchase.

5. Get 66% off three months of Audible

Audible is our favorite way to “read” books when we don’t actually have time to sit down with a physical copy. This deal essentially gives you three months for the price of one.

6. A compact portable charger

This dual-port portable charger from Anker is great for travel – it can charge an iPhone nearly five times over, or an iPad once.

7. Unlock access to Amazon Music Unlimited for four months at just $1

If you’re a new subscriber, you can unlock four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1, affording you access to tens of millions of songs.

8. A Kasa smart plug

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug allows you to turn electronics on and off with simple voice commands. The device is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

9. Save 30% on your first Prime Book Box

What better way to inspire your kids to love reading than a monthly subscription of books curated just for them?

10. A 128GB SanDisk SD Card

The SanDisk Extreme is capable of storing 128GB of 4K Ultra HD images and video.

11. An all-in-one beard trimmer and a razor

The Braun MGK3060 is the perfect device for trimming your beard, edging your mustache, and even getting rid of stubborn earn or nose hair.

12. Airtight food storage containers

These storage containers can completely transform a kitchen – and they’ll keep your food fresher for longer.

13. A 36-pack of AAA batteries

Every household should always have batteries on hand. From dead TV remotes to new toys for the kids, you never know when you’ll need some extras.

14. A USB hub adapter for your electronics

New devices like laptops and gaming systems are notorious for having too few USB ports, but The TP-Link will give you enough ports for all of your accessories.

15. Safe and secure anti-virus software for your computer

The internet can be a murky place, but Norton 360 Deluxe can protect your computer from nasty viruses and malware.

16. A 14-piece knife set

This 14-piece set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch peeling knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, and a sharpener. It’s technically not on sale but it’s such a good price at $25 that we couldn’t help but include it.

17. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in 4K Ultra HD

Not only will you get the Blu-Ray hard copy, you’ll also get a digital version of the movie to keep on your device for long flights or train rides.

18. Never lose your keys again with a Tile Pro

The Tile Pro is a clever way to ensure you never lose your keys, wallet, or phone again. You can press the button on the Tile to make your phone ring (even if it’s on silent), or use the app on your phone to make the Tile ring out from wherever it’s hiding.