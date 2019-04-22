15 inexpensive bar cart accessories under $30 — electric wine openers, stemless glasses, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Wayfair
- A bar cart can help tie a room together for a welcoming and inviting space.
- Stocking your bar cart with essentials doesn’t have to break the bank, but you should be well prepared for your guests.
- From jiggers to shakers to electric wine openers, these bar cart essentials all ring in under $30.
When you’re decorating a common space, there are several big pieces of furniture you’ll need to tie it all together -a couch, coffee table, TV, book shelf, and bar cart. Yes, you read that correctly.
A bar cart creates a welcoming and inviting space when your friends come over – it’s like the office water cooler, but in your living room. Choosing the right bar cart is half the battle, and once you’ve decided which one fits your space and vibe, you’ll have to stock it with essential barware, glassware, and gadgets so that you’ll never have to tell your friends, “Oh, I don’t have that to make the drink.”
Thankfully, you don’t need to compromise on the essentials because of a hefty price tag. From jiggers to shakers to electric wine openers, here are all the bar cart essentials you need – all $30 and under.
Here are all of your bar cart gadgets minus the price tag:
A jigger
- source
- Amazon
OXO SteeL Double Jigger, available on Amazon for $8.95
This double-sided jigger measures out alcohol two ways so your cocktails don’t taste like pure alcohol. One side measures 1 and 1/2 ounces with 3/4 ounce and 1/3 ounce increments, while the other side measures 1 ounce with 1/4 ounce and 1/2 ounce increments.
An electric wine opener
- source
- Amazon
Secura SWO-3N Electrical Wine Bottle Opener Stainless Steel, available on Amazon for $19.99
This electric wine bottle opener is cordless so you can pass it around the party and pop a cork in just seconds. The rechargeable device can open 30 bottles on a single charge with the press of one button.
A set of stemless wine glasses
- source
- Amazon
Zuzoro Stemless Wine Glasses (6-pack), available on Amazon for $14.95
These stemless wine glasses can hold 15 ounces and are great because of their low center of gravity. This helps prevent the glass from tipping over so easily – even though they’re made from shatter-resistant glass, it’s best not to try your luck.
A set of coasters
- source
- Amazon
CraftsOfEgypt White Marble Stone Coasters (6-set), available on Amazon for $29.99
Protect your tables from water rings and stains with these marble coasters – they even have velvet bottoms to protect the surface of your table. They measure 3.5 inches in diameter, so they fit cans, glasses, and cups with ease. To wash, just wipe down with a damp cloth.
A coaster holder
- source
- Amazon
Lifver 4.5 Inch Black Iron Metal Coasters Holder (for round and square coasters), available on Amazon for $11.99
These 4.5-inch coaster holders are made from rust-proof metal with 30% black ironstone. This holder can house up to 12 coasters if you organize them vertically and can hold both round and square shapes. If it gets sticky or dirty, just rinse with water and a small amount of soap.
A cocktail shaker
- source
- Amazon
24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker plus Drink Recipes Booklet, available on Amazon for $13.95
This three-piece cocktail shaker can hold up to 24 ounces, or two to three drinks, in its stainless steel mixer. The top has a built-in strainer, so you can easily shake and serve cocktails without additional gadgets. Once you’re done, the entire shaker can go into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
An ice bucket
- source
- Amazon
Oggi Double Wall Ice Bucket with Flip Lid, available on Amazon for $29.99
Make sure that all your drinks stay cold with this 4-quart ice bucket. This set also includes a stainless steel ice scoop and an acrylic flip-top lid to keep the ice from melting.
A wine bottle stopper
- source
- Amazon
Silicone Reusable Wine Caps Stoppers, available on Amazon for $14.95
Preserve your open wine bottles with these leak-proof bottle stoppers; they’re more like caps than they are stoppers as they cover the bottle opening. Made from silicone, these quirky caps fit all standard wine bottles and beer bottles due to its slightly stretchy material. If they get dirty you can wash them by hand or in the dishwasher.
A set of Champagne flutes
- source
- Amazon
Lenox Tuscany Classics Fluted Champagne Glassware (4-pack), available on Amazon for $29.99
Made from lead-free Lenox crystal, these Champagne flutes add a bit of class to your bar cart. Each glass can hold up to 7 ounces of toast-making bubbly. When the party is over, it’s recommended that you handwash these flutes so they don’t break in the dishwasher, though this set is backed by Lenox’s lifetime replacement policy should anything happen to your glasses.
A set of fun cocktail stirrers
- source
- Amazon
8-Inch Stir Sticks (5-pack), available on Amazon for $9.99
Liven up the party and your drink with these 8-inch cocktail stirrers. Made from stainless steel, each stirrer is topped with a fun animal or object that adds character to each drink and also acts as a drink identifier at gatherings. It’s recommended that the stirrers be handwashed.
A set of whiskey glasses
- source
- Amazon
Rock Style Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses (6-pack), available on Amazon for $18.96
These lead-free crystal glasses are a simple yet elegant addition to any bar cart. Each glass can hold up to 11 ounces of your favorite whiskey, bourbon, Old Fashioned, or any drink (we won’t judge). To clean, just place on the top shelf of the dishwasher or rinse out with water.
An ice sphere mold
- source
- Amazon
Tovolo Leak-Free, Sphere Ice Molds, available on Amazon for $9.99
These spherical ice molds create a large ice ball that measures about 2.5 inches in diameter. These slow-melting ice balls are perfect for whiskey or scotch, and they keep your drink colder for longer. The silicone mold is also leak-proof and flexible so freezing and serving your ice ball is hassle-free.
A bottle opener
- source
- Amazon
OXO SteeL Stainless Steel Bottle and Can Opener, available on Amazon for $7.99
Never fumble trying to open a bottle again with this stainless steel bottle opener complete with comfortable rubber grip. This tool also operates as a can opener on the opposite side to easily open mixers and juice.
A pack of stainless steel straws
- source
- Amazon
YIHONG 10.5-Inch Stainless Steel Straws (8-pack), available on Amazon for $7.99
Made from food-grade stainless steel, these straws are eco-friendly and reusable. The set comes with four straight straws, four bent straws, and two cleaning brushes.
A set of shot glasses
- source
- Amazon
Thirsty Rhino Karan Shot Glass (6-pack), available on Amazon for $12.99
Get the party started with these heavy-base shot glasses made for stability and fun. Each one can hold up to 1.5 ounces of your favorite liquor to enjoy or measure out for cocktails. This bundle comes with six shot glasses.