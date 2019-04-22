15 inexpensive bar cart accessories under $30 — electric wine openers, stemless glasses, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Once you’ve gotten the perfect bar cart, you’ll need to stock the shelves with essentials like shakers, wine openers, coasters, and glassware. source Wayfair

A bar cart can help tie a room together for a welcoming and inviting space.

Stocking your bar cart with essentials doesn’t have to break the bank, but you should be well prepared for your guests.

From jiggers to shakers to electric wine openers, these bar cart essentials all ring in under $30.

When you’re decorating a common space, there are several big pieces of furniture you’ll need to tie it all together -a couch, coffee table, TV, book shelf, and bar cart. Yes, you read that correctly.

A bar cart creates a welcoming and inviting space when your friends come over – it’s like the office water cooler, but in your living room. Choosing the right bar cart is half the battle, and once you’ve decided which one fits your space and vibe, you’ll have to stock it with essential barware, glassware, and gadgets so that you’ll never have to tell your friends, “Oh, I don’t have that to make the drink.”

Thankfully, you don’t need to compromise on the essentials because of a hefty price tag. From jiggers to shakers to electric wine openers, here are all the bar cart essentials you need – all $30 and under.

Here are all of your bar cart gadgets minus the price tag:

A jigger

caption Precisely measure out alcohol for your drink. source Amazon

This double-sided jigger measures out alcohol two ways so your cocktails don’t taste like pure alcohol. One side measures 1 and 1/2 ounces with 3/4 ounce and 1/3 ounce increments, while the other side measures 1 ounce with 1/4 ounce and 1/2 ounce increments.

An electric wine opener

caption Open up to 30 bottles per charge with this electric wine opener. source Amazon

This electric wine bottle opener is cordless so you can pass it around the party and pop a cork in just seconds. The rechargeable device can open 30 bottles on a single charge with the press of one button.

A set of stemless wine glasses

caption Stemless wine glasses help prevent spills and accidents. source Amazon

These stemless wine glasses can hold 15 ounces and are great because of their low center of gravity. This helps prevent the glass from tipping over so easily – even though they’re made from shatter-resistant glass, it’s best not to try your luck.

A set of coasters

caption These coasters are made from marble and have velvet backings to protect your table. source Amazon

Protect your tables from water rings and stains with these marble coasters – they even have velvet bottoms to protect the surface of your table. They measure 3.5 inches in diameter, so they fit cans, glasses, and cups with ease. To wash, just wipe down with a damp cloth.

A coaster holder

caption Keep your coasters organized with this coaster holder. source Amazon

These 4.5-inch coaster holders are made from rust-proof metal with 30% black ironstone. This holder can house up to 12 coasters if you organize them vertically and can hold both round and square shapes. If it gets sticky or dirty, just rinse with water and a small amount of soap.

A cocktail shaker

caption This three-piece cocktail shaker can make two to three drinks at a time. source Amazon

This three-piece cocktail shaker can hold up to 24 ounces, or two to three drinks, in its stainless steel mixer. The top has a built-in strainer, so you can easily shake and serve cocktails without additional gadgets. Once you’re done, the entire shaker can go into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

An ice bucket

caption Keep your drinks cold with this 4-quart ice bucket. source Amazon

Make sure that all your drinks stay cold with this 4-quart ice bucket. This set also includes a stainless steel ice scoop and an acrylic flip-top lid to keep the ice from melting.

A wine bottle stopper

caption These stoppers fit all standard wine bottles and beer bottles. source Amazon

Preserve your open wine bottles with these leak-proof bottle stoppers; they’re more like caps than they are stoppers as they cover the bottle opening. Made from silicone, these quirky caps fit all standard wine bottles and beer bottles due to its slightly stretchy material. If they get dirty you can wash them by hand or in the dishwasher.

A set of Champagne flutes

caption Enjoy a toast with these Lenox-crystal Champagne flutes. source Amazon

Made from lead-free Lenox crystal, these Champagne flutes add a bit of class to your bar cart. Each glass can hold up to 7 ounces of toast-making bubbly. When the party is over, it’s recommended that you handwash these flutes so they don’t break in the dishwasher, though this set is backed by Lenox’s lifetime replacement policy should anything happen to your glasses.

A set of fun cocktail stirrers

caption Never forget which drink is yours again with these funky stirrers. source Amazon

Liven up the party and your drink with these 8-inch cocktail stirrers. Made from stainless steel, each stirrer is topped with a fun animal or object that adds character to each drink and also acts as a drink identifier at gatherings. It’s recommended that the stirrers be handwashed.

A set of whiskey glasses

caption Enjoy your favorite whiskey from these Old Fashioned-style glasses. source Amazon

These lead-free crystal glasses are a simple yet elegant addition to any bar cart. Each glass can hold up to 11 ounces of your favorite whiskey, bourbon, Old Fashioned, or any drink (we won’t judge). To clean, just place on the top shelf of the dishwasher or rinse out with water.

An ice sphere mold

caption Create ice balls with this leak-proof silicone mold. source Amazon

These spherical ice molds create a large ice ball that measures about 2.5 inches in diameter. These slow-melting ice balls are perfect for whiskey or scotch, and they keep your drink colder for longer. The silicone mold is also leak-proof and flexible so freezing and serving your ice ball is hassle-free.

A bottle opener

caption Crack open a cold beer with this bottle opener. source Amazon

Never fumble trying to open a bottle again with this stainless steel bottle opener complete with comfortable rubber grip. This tool also operates as a can opener on the opposite side to easily open mixers and juice.

A pack of stainless steel straws

caption These straws are both eco-friendly and reusable for party after party. source Amazon

Made from food-grade stainless steel, these straws are eco-friendly and reusable. The set comes with four straight straws, four bent straws, and two cleaning brushes.

A set of shot glasses

caption Have a drink or measure out your favorite liquor with these shot glasses. source Amazon

Get the party started with these heavy-base shot glasses made for stability and fun. Each one can hold up to 1.5 ounces of your favorite liquor to enjoy or measure out for cocktails. This bundle comes with six shot glasses.