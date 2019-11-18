25 beauty gifts under $25 — including Le Labo lip balms, Givenchy makeup sponges, and Guerlain lipstick cases

source BeautyBlender

Between your family, friends, partners, friends’ partners, co-workers, dog walker, and the barista who knows your coffee order, holiday gifting can add up – especially if you’re tempted to treat everyone.

We’ll never tell you not to splurge on a great gift, but if you’re looking for something more affordable, we’ve rounded up 25 beauty gifts all under $25. They’re even ordered from low to high so you can shop within your budget.

Here are 25 affordable beauty gifts that fit your beer budget and their Champagne tastes:

Makeup removing wipes

These cotton wipes are made with olive oil and aloe to help remove waterproof makeup and hydrate delicate skin at the same time. The resealable packaging helps prevent the wipes from drying out.

A vibrant lip stain

No matter if you choose between the deep pink or classic red shade (or both), this affordable lip stain leaves behind vibrant color and a hydrating finish thanks to the rosehip, argan, and jojoba oils.

Self-warming hand masks

They can slip these self-warming masks on and relax while the treatment soothes and smoothes for baby-soft hands.

A lipgloss set and zippered pouch

I have a few of these liquid lipsticks and I love every single shade, though Rose Nude (included in this set) is my favorite for the soft my-lips-but-better shade. The texture is like almost mousse-like and the demi-matte finish that doesn’t dry out my lips or make them look flat or one-dimensional.

Movie-worthy hair

This temporary, spray-on rose gold hair tint will make them look like they walked off the set of a fantasy movie.

A heavy-hitting lip balm

Formulated with a heavy-duty combo of shea butter, jojoba oil, and olive oil, this lip balm is well worth the affordable price tag.

Skin-softening hand cream

This hand cream is crafted with hydrating rosehip oil, nourishing vitamins A and E, and soothing aloe. Meaning their hands will be super grateful every time they use it.

Primers and setting sprays for a flawless beauty look

This set has everything they’d need to finish their beauty look, from primer to setting spray.

A set of cult-favorite lip balms

I’ve been using the OG Smith’s Rosebud for more than a decade and it’s never failed to moisturize my lips, soothe windburned hands, smooth baby hairs, and more. This set comes with a mint and a strawberry version of the cult classic.

A fun makeup pouch

This lip print makeup bag doubles as a fun clutch.

A colorful nail polish set

Gel nail polish lasts longer than the traditional ones, meaning they don’t have to waste time doing their nails every three days. This set includes a creamy nude and a shimmery pink that can be worn solo, layered, or used in a cool design.

A collection of eye makeup brushes

Blend, shade, and sculpt with these eye makeup brushes. One of them even comes with a handy spoolie brush for lashes and brows, and everything fits inside the sleek zippered pouch.

A velvety-soft makeup blender

The conical shape of this makeup blender makes this a versatile tool for any kind of look. The longer side is ideal for hard-to-reach areas like the inner corners of your eyes or around the nose while the shorter is great for foundation and blush.

All the essentials for an at-home manicure

Chipped nails and ragged cuticles are no match against this compact but mighty manicure kit.

A trio of fan-favorite waterproof eyeliner

This travel-friendly trio of Tarte’s popular eyeliners is an impressive value; you might want to get a set for yourself too. The eyeliners come in three wearable shades – black, brown, and a dark burgundy that looks basically like brown – and they’re double-ended too with a gel formula on one side and a liquid on the other.

A limited-edition blind bag ornament

Each set comes with a gemstone-shaped cleanser and a BeautyBlender, but they won’t know the color of the actual sponge until they open the present. Half the fun of gifting this is figuring out which color BeautyBlender is inside.

A customizable lipstick case

If they collect lipsticks like it’s their job, they’ll love this customizable Guerlain lipstick case. It’s a magnetic and mirrored case that fits the brand’s iconic Rouge G lipsticks and comes in 24 different colors and textures.

A mini lip pencil and blush they can stash at their desk

If they love NARS’s flattering Dolce Vita makeup shade, they’ll love this duo. It even comes in a gold firecracker packaging so it’s ready for gifting.

Their new favorite hair styling products

This dry shampoo duo absorbs and removes oil, sweat, and odor so they can sleep in for a few more minutes instead of washing their second-day hair.

Multi-purpose lip and cheek pencils

Help streamline their beauty routine with these multi-purpose lip and cheek pencils in three flattering shades.

An eye makeup duo that you can customize

Pair the top-rated fiber mascara with any of the 14 different gel eyeliners for a customized gift that matches their vibe.

A perfume sampler

Save yourself the trouble of figuring out what perfume they might like with a sampler set like this. It has eight mini sprays so they can find their new favorite.

Magical makeup removing cloths

Just add water to these cloths and watch them remove even waterproof mascara with ease – it might as well be magic.

Silk scrunchies that won’t damage hair

These silk scrunchies will look a lot chicer on their wrists than their usual black hair tie. The cute ball ornament houses four scrunchies that’ll go with any outfit.

A trio of hair repairing sprays and masks

Tide them over until they can get to their hairstylist with a trio of reparative hair-care products. This set even comes in a zippered canvas pouch they can use for traveling too.

