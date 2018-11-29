30 amazing beauty gifts under $25 — from magnetic eyelashes to Fenty lipsticks

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Mario Badescu
Holiday gifting can add up. Between your family, friends, partners, friends’ partners, co-workers, dog walker, and the barista who knows your coffee order, your credit card statement can take a major hit – especially if you’re tempted to splurge on everyone.
But there are actually tons of beauty and skincare gifts that won’t give you sticker shock at the end of the month.
Here are 30 beauty gifts that fit your beer budget and their Champagne tastes.
Still shopping for more gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.
Dry shampoo so you can snooze for another five minutes
- source
- Blue Mercury
Living Proof PhD Dry Shampoo Holiday Set, $23, available at Ulta
This dry shampoo absorbs and removes oil, sweat, and odor so they can sleep in for a few more minutes instead of washing their second-day hair.
A magical eyeshadow palette
- source
- Sephora
Sephora Collection Enchanted Sky Eyeshadow Palette, $10, available at Sephora
The real magic is how many looks they can create with this eyeshadow palette.
A beauty emergency kit
- source
- Target
Trim Nail Mani Emergency Grooming Kit, $4.99, available at Target
Chipped nails and ragged cuticles are no match for this mini emergency kit.
A holiday cracker with something you actually want inside
- source
- Nordstrom
Lanolips Coconutter Holiday Cracker Duo, $19, available at Nordstrom
There are about 101 ways to use the natural lanolin balm and cream, and each use always results in smooth, hydrated skin.
A hair-restoring oil treatment
- source
- Ulta
UnWined by HASK Red Wine Deep Conditioner Pack Gift Set, $4.49, available at Ulta
The dry, winter chill can really suck the life out of their hair, so give them a deep conditioning argan oil treatment to bring their strands back to life.
A mystery beauty sponge
- source
- Nordstrom
BeautyBlender Sweet Surprise Set, $20, available at Nordstrom
Each set comes a solid BeautyBlender cleanser, but they won’t know the color of the actual sponge until they open the present. Half the fun of gifting this is figuring out which color BeautyBlender is inside.
Oil blotting sheets that smash the patriarchy
- source
- Derm Store
Boscia The Future is Female: Peppermint Blotting Linens, $7.99, available at Derm Store
These oil-absorbing sheets instantly reduces oil and mattifies their skin so they can focus on breaking glass ceilings and taking names.
Magnetic eyelashes
- source
- Amazon
Ardell Professional Magnetic Double Strip Lashes, Demi Wispies, $7.89, available at Amazon
It’s 2018, they shouldn’t be dealing with messy eyelash glue. Instead, they can pop these magnetic lashes over and under their own lashes for easy glue-free application.
Essential oils to help them sleep
- source
- Blue Mercury
This Works Dream Team, $19, available at Derm Store
Give them the gift of a good night’s sleep with this aromatherapy set that includes a rollerball and a pillow spray to help you calm your senses.
A week’s worth of face masks
- source
- Target
Bliss Large Mask Sachet 5ct Skincare Sets, $9.99, available at Target
They can do a mask every day of the week for their best skin ever.
A #TBT that’ll bring back so many memories
- source
- Target
Caboodles Makeup Bags And Organizers Pretty In Petite – Silver Metallic, $9.99, available at Target
This nostalgic organizer has three compartments at different heights to hold all their beauty products, of which there is most definitely a lot.
Self-warming hand masks
- source
- Amazon
Patchology Perfect 10 Heated Hand & Cuticle Mask, $10, available at Saks Fifth Avenue
They can slip these self-warming masks on and relax while the treatment soothes and smoothes hands and cuticles for baby-soft hands.
Coconut water-infused sheet masks
- source
- Amazon
Karuna Single Revivify + Face Mask, $12, available at Amazon
Almost like they’re drinking coconut water, but better because all that hydration goes directly onto their skin.
A seasonal set of lip balms
- source
- Ulta
Eos Limited Edition Holiday Lip Balm with Tin, $8.99, available at Ulta
Antioxidants, shea butter, and jojoba oil keep lips soft and hydrated. The three-pack means they can keep one in every bag.
A faux glow
- source
- Sephora
NARS Little Fetishes Bronzer & Highlighter Set, $24, available at NARS Cosmetics
You may not be able to afford a plane ticket to Aruba, but you can gift them a bronzer and highlighter set that helps them fake a vacation glow.
Fantasy movie-worthy hair
- source
- Target
Kristin Ess Temporary Rose Gold Tint + Celestial Bobby Pins, $14, available at Target
This temporary, spray-on rose gold hair tint will make them look like they walked off the set of a fantasy movie.
Cult-favorite facial sprays
- source
- Macy’s
Mario Badescu 3-Pc. Facial Spray Travel Set, $15, available at Macy’s
This set has three beloved mini facial sprays so they can hydrate anytime they want.
A chic makeup case
- source
- Net-A-Porter
Charlotte Tilbury Printed cotton-canvas cosmetics case, $14.88, available at Net-A-Porter
They can stash just the essentials into this fun, lip-print makeup bag.
An on-the-go fragrance
- source
- Ulta
Prada Candy Bears Miniature Collector, $18, available at Ulta
A fresh scent and an adorable ornament all in one, this stocking stuffer pulls overtime in the gift department.
Skin-softening hand creams
- source
- Ulta
The Body Shop Hand Cream Essentials Trio, $15, available at Ulta
They can stash one of the soothing, hydrating creams into each of their bags and never worry about chapped hands again.
Matte lipsticks that aren’t boring
- source
- Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Two Lil Mattemoiselles – Chill Owt Edition, $19, available at Sephora
It’d be hard to chill out when they open this adorable ornament to find two amazing Fenty lipsticks.
Lashes for days
- source
- Macy’s
Lancôme 2-Pc. Monsieur Big Mascara Set, $20, available at Sephora
This mascara and eye makeup remover set will come in so handy as they get ready or freshen up in the backseat of cabs or on trains between parties.
A full nighttime skincare routine
- source
- Macy’s
Origins 6-Pc. 5 Star Faves Gift Set, $20, available at Macy’s
Cleanse, mask, and moisturize with these best sellers from Origins. The canvas pouch makes for a great carrying case too.
An eye de-puffing jade roller
- source
- Nordstrom
Skin Gym Eye Workout Kit, $22, available at Nordstrom
They can use the jade roller while catching up on Netflix.
A gel manicure that lasts for more than a week
- source
- Net-A-Porter
Deborah Lippman Supervixen Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set, $24, available at Net-A-Porter
Gel nail polish lasts longer than the traditional ones, meaning they don’t have to waste time doing their nails every three days.
Hydrated lips all day, every day
- source
- Derm Store
By Terry Baume De Rose Tree Ornament, $24, available at Bloomingdale’s
Packed with shea butter, vitamin E, ceramides, and rose stem cells, this small-but-powerful balm will get them through the harshest of winds this season.
Multi-purpose lip and cheek pencils
- source
- Nordstrom
NudeStix Mini Berry Nude Lip & Cheek Set, $24, available at Nordstrom
Help streamline their beauty routine with these multi-purpose lip and cheek pencils in three flattering shades.
Clean beauty
- source
- Sephora
TATCHA Pore-Perfecting Moisturizer & Cleanser Duo, $25, available at Sephora
This moisturizer and cleanser are made without sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils for skincare they can feel good about using – and you feel good about gifting.
Collagen-boosting eye masks
- source
- Nordstrom
BeautyBio Illuminating Bright Eyes Set, $25, available at Sephora
Help de-puff and boost collagen at the same time with clear eye masks. They can probably get away with wearing these in the office post-holiday party.
Finally, an amazing hair day
- source
- Sephora
OUAI Three OUAI Kit, $25, available at Sephora
This trio of hair products from beloved hairstylist Jen Atkin adds volume, texture, and soft waves, aka what they’re trying to achieve every day.