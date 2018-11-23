56 Black Friday deals under $50 that make great holiday gifts

- source
Some of us go into Black Friday with a game plan. We know what we want, what price we want to pay, and we already have the tabs up and ready to go on our computer. On the other end of the spectrum, some of us just want to peruse the web a little more leisurely in hopes of finding a good deal.
So, for those who are game plan-less this Black Friday, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some great products you can find today for $50 or less. Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift for someone else, want to treat yourself to something, or just take part in one of the buzziest shopping holidays of the year, this list has something for you.
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug, available at Amazon, $19.99 (originally $34.99) [You save $15]
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation), available at Amazon, $19.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $20]
- Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook, available at Amazon, $21.40 (originally $27) [You save $5.60]
- Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, available at Amazon, $22.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $37]
- Google Home Mini, available at Best Buy, $25 (originally $49) [You save $24]
- Roku Streaming Stick, availale at Amazon, $29.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $20]
- Tile Mate and Slim Key Finder Pack, available at Amazon, $38.29 (originally $59.99) [You save $21.70]
- Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, available at Amazon, $39.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $10]
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, available at Amazon, $49.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $30]
- Echo Dot Kids Edition, available at Amazon, $49.99 (originally $69.99) [You save $20]
- Cuisinart Melting Dome, available at Amazon, $10.39 (originally $19.99) [You save $9.60]
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, available at Amazon $11.99 (originally $24.95) [You save $12.96]
- KitchenAid Classic Set of 3 Mixing Bowls, available at Amazon, $15.79 (originally $24.99) [You save $9.20]
- Jungle Panther Art Print, available at Society6, $20.29 (originally $28.99) [You save $8.70]
- Magic Bullet Blender, available at Amazon, $23.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $16]
- Helen Chen’s 14-inch Kitchen Flat Bottom Wok, available at Amazon, $29.59 (originally $39.99) [You save $10.40]
- Chefman 3.5 L Analog Air Fryer, available at Best Buy, $29.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $30]
- Master Pan Divided Skillet, available at Amazon, $31.40 (originally $43.58) [You save $12.18]
- Rachael Ray 5-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, available at Wayfair, $39.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $60]
- Nordstrom at Home Sheared Stripe Faux Fur Throw, available at Nordstrom, $39 (originally $49) [You save $10]
- KitchenAid Cold-Brew Coffee Maker, available at Amazon, $47.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $82]
- The Body Shop Satsuma Hand Cream, available at Ulta, $4.80 (originally $8) [You save $3.20]
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, available at Amazon, $11.90 (originally $17) [You save $5.10]
- Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection Gift Set, available at Amazon, $12.50 (originally $25) [You save $12.50]
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser, available at Sephora, $15 (originally $30) [You save $15]
- First Aid Beauty FAB Trilogy, available at Sephora, $20 (originally $28) [You save $8]
- Best of K-Beauty Mini Set, available at Soko Glam, $22.40 (originally $32) [You save $9.60]
- MAC Advanced Brush Kit, available at Nordstrom, $25.50 (originally $42.50) [You save $17]
- Caudalie Vinosource Thirst-Quenching Serum, available at Amazon, $35.60 (originally $49) [You save $13.40]
- BaubleBar Cypress Stud Earrings, available at Nordstrom, $13.60 (originally $34) [You save $20.40]
- Classic Zip Hoodie, available at Pact, $25 (originally $60) [You save $35]
- Room Service Crop Pajamas, available at Nordstrom, $27.20 (originally $68) [You save $40.80]
- Velvet Ballon-Sleeve Sweater, available at Madewell, $37.12 (originally $49.50) [You save $12.38]
- The Breton Ribbed Cotton Sweater Dress, available at Everlane, $48 (originally $120) [You save $72]
- The Modern Boyfriend Jean, available at Everlane, $48 (originally $68) [You save $20]
- SPANX OnCore Mid-Thigh Tights, available at Nordstrom, $49.60 (originally $62) [You save $12.40]
- Sanctuary Chenille Pullover, available at Nordstrom, $49.90 (originally $79) [You save $30]
- Vince Stripe Crop Tee, available at Nordstrom $49.98 (originally $125) [You save $75.02]
- Topman Colorblock T-Shirt, available at Nordstrom, $5 (originally $30) [You save $25]
- The Merino Wool Scarf, available at Everlane, $22 (originally $55) [You save $33]
- Black & White Socks Gift Box, available at Happy Socks, $25.20 (originally $42) [You save $16.80]
- Dri-Fit Tapered Fleece Training Pants, available at Nike, $39.97 (originally $55) [You save $15.03]
- LA Long Sleeve Tee, available at Bonobos, $48 (originally $68) [You save $20]
- Original Penguin Hooded Popover, available at Nordstrom, $49.98 (originally $125) [You save $75.02]
- James Perse Microstripe Graphic T-Shirt, available at Nordstrom, $49.98 (originally $125) [You save $75.02]
- Scotch & Soda Amsterdams Blauw Chambray Shirt, available at Nordstrom, $49.98 (originally $125) [You save $75.02]
- Fossil Essentialist Leather Strap Watch, available at Nordstrom, $50 (originally $95) [You save $45]
- “Ultimate Photoshop Training: From Beginner to Pro”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $190]
- “The Complete 2019 Web Development Bootcamp”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $190]
- “Cryptocurrency Trading Course 2018: Make Profits Daily!”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $190]
- “Writing With Flair 2.0: How To Become An Exceptional Writer”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $190]
- “Music Theory Comprehensive Combined: Part 4, 5, & 6”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $114.99) [You save $105]
- “Wedding Photography: Capturing the Story”, available at CreativeLive, $19 (originally $49) [You save $30]
- “Social Media and Web Graphics Made Easy” available at CreativeLive, $19 (originally $49) [You save $30]
- “Six Months to Six Figures”, available at CreativeLive, $39 (originally $99) [You save $60]
- “Unstoppable: Inner Power for Entrepreneurs”, available at CreativeLive, $39 (originally $99) [You save $60]