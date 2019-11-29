29 best Black Friday deals under $50 — including Instant Pots, LifeStraws, Magic Bullets, and more

caption Some of the best cheap Black Friday deals are the Amazon Fire HD 8 for $49.99 and the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Cooker for $49. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Black Friday is a great opportunity to save on big-ticket items like MacBooks, TVs, and mattresses, but if you’re not looking to spend big bucks there are many deals available under $50.

We’ve rounded up the Black Friday deals for $50 or less, and will be updating this list as we see any great deals too.

Whether you want to treat yourself or are looking for a holiday gift, or you just take part in one of the buzziest shopping holidays of the year without going past your budget, you’ll find it here.

The 5 best deals on Black Friday under $50:

1. Fire HD 8, $49.99 (Originally $79.99) [You save $30]

2. Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle, $46.99 (Originally $99.98) [You save $52.99]

3. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $9.96 (Originally $17.47) [You save $7.51]

4. Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Cooker, $49 (Originally $99.95) [You save $50.95]

5. Magic Bullet Personal Blender $27.19, (Originally $59.99) [You save $32.80]

Bombas No-Show Socks

source Bombas

Who doesn’t love socks? Engineered to never fall down, these socks will keep your feet comfortable all day long. Even though no one will see them, they look pretty nice too. Plus, for every pair of Bombas sold, another pair is donated to someone in need. Editor’s note: As a happy Bombas customer for the last 3 years, these are worth it. You can get cheaper socks, sure, but you (or whoever you’re buying these for) will be happy you did this.

Find our full review of Bombas socks here.

Amazon Fire HD 8

source Amazon

We named the Fire HD 8 as the best affordable tablet under $100, and this Black Friday, it’s marked down well below $50. When we reviewed the tablet a few years ago, we were surprised at the performance and quality. Here’s our full review.

The Fire HD 8 is fully compatible with all things Amazon, so the 8-inch display, 12 hours of battery life, and built-in Alexa make it super easy to access things like Prime, Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and more.

Amazon Music

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon Music, the brand’s premium streaming service, has a surprisingly large catalog at a relatively affordable price. If you want to give it a try, you can get four months for just a dollar with this great Black Friday deal. This would be a great complement to the Amazon Fire 8.

Read our full review of the Amazon Music service.

Beautyblender Sponge Set

source Nordstrom

Makeup lovers swear by Beautyblender sponges for flawless makeup application. This set comes with two full-size sponges plus a sparkly storage case.

Magic Bullet Personal Blender

source Kohl’s

The Magic Bullet is one of those As Seen on TV items that actually work. One of our reviewers has been using it for more than a decade and still loves it to make smoothies, shakes, and more. Here’s our full review of how it works and why it’s a great investment.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle

source Amazon

As two of Amazon’s most popular and best-selling products, the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick are wonderful additions to any smart home. You can easily stream movies, TV shows, and music, check the weather, get news updates, and so much more with just your voice.

If you’re looking for other Echo deals and have an expanded budget, here is every Echo device on sale during Black Friday.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

source Amazon

This LifeStraw was one of the most popular Prime Day purchases this year. More than 200,000 of these portable filters were sold within 48 hours, but if you were one of the few who didn’t grab the deal before Prime Day ended, it’s on sale right now for the same under-$10 price.

We’ve tested the LifeStraw in some pretty murky, muck-ridden conditions to make once-non-potable water drinkable, and at less than $10, it’s worth giving this lightweight, portable water purifier a try. Here’s our review.

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Cooker

source Amazon

This seven-in-one cooker can do a myriad of tasks and the large six-quart version is perfect for feeding up to six people. At $49, this is the lowest price of the year since Amazon Prime Day in July.

If you’re looking for a different size or variation of the Instant Pot, here are all the Black Friday deals on Instant Pots.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit

source Target

Upgrade your home lighting system with this kit. It includes the Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life smart light bulb, which we named the best Bluetooth smart bulb.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

source Amazon

With more than 10,000 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is far from a gimmick. The cooker fits up to six eggs and can prepare them to be hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, and soft-boiled. Here is our full review.

Hydro Flask Tumbler

source Hydro Flask

Whether you want piping hot coffee or ice-cold tea, this Hydro Flask Tumbler has got you covered. The vacuum insulation will keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 6, so your drink stays exactly how you want it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

source Walmart

As the most recent release in the Call of Duty video game franchise, Modern Warfare will easily be one of the most popular titles this holiday season. You can expect the price to go back up after Black Friday, so take advantage of the sale now.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Air Fryer

source Walmart

Farberware’s air fryer will quickly cook and crisp up your favorite foods, and without adding lots of oil or fat. The 3.2-quart size is perfect for small-batch cooking.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

source Walmart

Who doesn’t love Harry Potter and LEGOs? Featuring figurines of Harry, Ron, Hermione, the Sorting Hat, and more, this festive advent calendar will make a great gift for any fan of the series.

Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds

source Target

If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of wireless headphones, then Skullcandy’s Indy Earbuds are a great affordable alternative. They’re water and sweat resistant, and have up to 16 hours of battery life so you don’t have to charge these often.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera (with 10-pack film)

source Walmart

Rather than saving pictures in your smartphone’s camera roll, the Instax Mini 7S is a fun way to capture moments in a more physical and sentimental way. This deal also comes with a 10-pack of film so go ahead, take as many photos as you want.

Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller

source Walmart

Whether you’re replacing a worn-out controller or adding another one to your set up for multiplayer, Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller. This one buzzes and shakes as you’re playing games for an added element of interactivity.

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller

source Walmart

Or if the Xbox is your console of choice, you’ll also find great deals on the One Wireless Controller. We love the wireless design as it’ll keep everyone from tripping over tangled wires.

Nautica Blue 3.4-ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne

source eBay

Nautica Blue has a fresh scent that would appeal to many noses. And as an eau de toilette, it isn’t overpowering, unlike some eau de parfums that can be heavy and linger on your skin.

Watch Ya’ Mouth Game

source Amazon

This game is sure to be a fun addition to your next game night or holiday party. It’s great for all ages, so the whole family can play together.

JBL T450BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

source eBay

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on wireless headphones with good sound quality. JBL’s T450BT Bluetooth headphones provide pure bass sound and 11 hours of battery life. They’re lightweight on-ear too so you can wear them for hours at a time.

Amazon Echo Show 5

source Amazon

With a 5.5-inch display, the Echo Show 5 has a stunning visual presence that won’t overwhelm your space. You’ll be able to get weather info, watch videos, make video calls, control your other smart home devices, view security cameras and baby monitors, and more. Learn more about the Echo Show 5 over here.

Dagne Dover Pouch

source Dagne Dover

There’s lots to love in Dagne Dover’s Black Friday sale, but if you’re looking for something functional that’s super budget-friendly, this little pouch is a great choice. It can be used to hold toiletries, tech accessories, or other small trinkets. It makes a great stocking stuffer too.

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

source Amazon

From car interiors to tight corners, this cordless handheld vacuum is perfect for cleaning up small messes that would be hard to reach with a normal size vacuum.

Men’s Nike Roshe One

source Nike

The Nike Roshe One is lightweight, breathable, and made for day-long comfort. If you’re looking for sneakers that are stylish and can handle training, these are a good option.

Women’s Nike Zoom 2K

source Nike

Inspired by Nike’s running sneakers of the 2000s, the Zoom 2K features retro styling with modern performance.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set

source Best Buy

This 11-piece set from Cuisinart is an amazing deal on cookware basics. It includes everything you need, like an essential frying pan and even a pasta spoon and set of tongs. This would make a great gift for anyone who is furnishing a new apartment or simply needs new cookware.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Cubes

source Amazon

Every traveler should own a set of packing cubes. They help save space and keep you stay organized throughout your trip no matter if it’s long or short. We’re partial to Eagle Creek’s options, especially for under $20.

Mophie Charging Pad

source Amazon

A wireless charging pad is what we’ve always imagined the future to look like. You just set your phone down on the surface and voila, it charges. Plus, it works for a variety of phone models as long as they’re Qi-compatible, so it’s easy to share with roommates or partners.

