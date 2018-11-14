23 festive and fun Christmas decorations under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Amazon
For some, the countdown to Christmas starts the year before on December 26, while others wait until the fall to get out their wreaths and trees. Whatever your style, we can all agree that we appreciate the holiday cheer that lingers in the air after Thanksgiving. Whether your idea of welcoming the holiday season is something along the lines of listening to Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on repeat or baking gingerbread men with your family (or both), there’s nothing more festive than adding some holiday decor to your home.
With Christmas around the corner, it’s a great time to pick up some little decorations to get your space in the holiday spirit. You don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive Christmas lights and antique figurines to add that much needed merriment to your home – there are plenty of retailers with great, inexpensive options for Christmas decorations. Luckily, we scoured the web and curated a list of cheap, cute Christmas decorations to get your home in the holiday spirit this season – so you can spend your money on the important stuff. Consider it our gift to you.
Check out our list of 23 cheap Christmas decorations under $25, below:
Looking for gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.
An adorable snowman you can keep inside
- Wayfair
7-Inch Walter Snowman Plush Figurine, $19.99, available at Wayfair
Christmas-themed photo booth props for a fun holiday party activity
- Amazon
PartyGraphix Christmas Photo Booth Props, $12.95 (set of 15), available at Amazon
Festive, Fair Isle stockings to hang by the fireplace
- Target
Wondershop Knit Fair Isle Stocking, $13, available at Target
A sign so Santa isn’t led astray
- Target
Wondershop Standing “Santa Stop Here” Sign, $15, available at Target
Handmade ornaments that look good enough to eat
- Uncommon Goods
Taco Ornaments Trio, $25, available at Uncommon Goods
An authentic Christmas Nutcracker
- Wayfair
Christmas Craft Nutcracker, $18.99, available at Wayfair
A simple garland that adds some holiday cheer
- Target
Wondershop Merry Christmas Plaid Garland, $15, available at Target
A phone that can make calls to the North Pole
- Target
Wondershop Animated Christmas Phone, $20, available at Target
A set of adorable and festive gnomes
- Amazon
GMOEGEFT Handmade Swedish Gnome, $20.99 (set of 3), available at Amazon
Wintry gel clings that make your windows and mirrors instantly festive
- Amazon
Generic Holiday Gel Clings, $16.99, available at Amazon
A cute Christmas countdown to keep on display
- Amazon
Primitives by Kathy Christmas Countdown Blocks, $12.95, available at Amazon
A cozy set of festive pillows
- Amazon
Kithomer Decorative Christmas Pillows, $13.98, available at Amazon
A decorative gingerbread house to stand in for the real thing
- Wayfair
Walter Resin Light Up Gingerbread House, $18.99, available at Wayfair
A charming little Christmas tree full of ornaments
- Target
Wondershop Wooden Tree with Trinkets, $20, available at Target
Snowflake string lights for a wintry atmosphere wherever you are
- Amazon
Christmas Snowflake String Light, $11.99, available at Amazon
Candy cane-inspired stocking holders for a festive fireplace
- Amazon
Haute Decor Candy Cane Stocking Holders, $16.50 (set of 4), available at Amazon
A wreath that looks like it’s covered in snow
- Target
Threshold Wreath Flocked Pine & Pine Cone, $19.99, available at Target
A festive tabletop plaque
- Amazon
Midwest-CBK Noel Tabletop Sign, $21.95, available at Amazon
A candle that smells just like Christmas
- Amazon
Silver Dollar Candle Co. Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Candle, $14.95, available at Amazon
A wall sign that’ll get everyone in the holiday spirit
- Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia “Be Merry” Wall Sign, $12.99, available at Target
Stickers that look just like Santa’s footprints
- Amazon
Jollylife Christmas Footprint Stickers, $10.99, available at Amazon
An ornament with a winter wonderland landscape
- Target
Wondershop Bear and Trees Cloche, $10, available at Target
Festive covers so that even your wine bottles have some holiday spirit
- Amazon