23 festive and fun Christmas decorations under $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

For some, the countdown to Christmas starts the year before on December 26, while others wait until the fall to get out their wreaths and trees. Whatever your style, we can all agree that we appreciate the holiday cheer that lingers in the air after Thanksgiving. Whether your idea of welcoming the holiday season is something along the lines of listening to Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on repeat or baking gingerbread men with your family (or both), there’s nothing more festive than adding some holiday decor to your home.

With Christmas around the corner, it’s a great time to pick up some little decorations to get your space in the holiday spirit. You don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive Christmas lights and antique figurines to add that much needed merriment to your home – there are plenty of retailers with great, inexpensive options for Christmas decorations. Luckily, we scoured the web and curated a list of cheap, cute Christmas decorations to get your home in the holiday spirit this season – so you can spend your money on the important stuff. Consider it our gift to you.

Check out our list of 23 cheap Christmas decorations under $25, below:

Looking for gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

An adorable snowman you can keep inside

source Wayfair

Christmas-themed photo booth props for a fun holiday party activity

source Amazon

Festive, Fair Isle stockings to hang by the fireplace

source Target

A sign so Santa isn’t led astray

source Target

Handmade ornaments that look good enough to eat

source Uncommon Goods

An authentic Christmas Nutcracker

source Wayfair

A simple garland that adds some holiday cheer

source Target

A phone that can make calls to the North Pole

source Target

A set of adorable and festive gnomes

source Amazon

Wintry gel clings that make your windows and mirrors instantly festive

source Amazon

A cute Christmas countdown to keep on display

source Amazon

A cozy set of festive pillows

source Amazon

A decorative gingerbread house to stand in for the real thing

source Wayfair

A charming little Christmas tree full of ornaments

source Target

Snowflake string lights for a wintry atmosphere wherever you are

source Amazon

Candy cane-inspired stocking holders for a festive fireplace

source Amazon

A wreath that looks like it’s covered in snow

source Target

A festive tabletop plaque

source Amazon

A candle that smells just like Christmas

source Amazon

A wall sign that’ll get everyone in the holiday spirit

source Target

Stickers that look just like Santa’s footprints

source Amazon

An ornament with a winter wonderland landscape

source Target

Festive covers so that even your wine bottles have some holiday spirit