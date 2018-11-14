23 festive and fun Christmas decorations under $25

By
Remi Rosmarin, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

grateful

source
Amazon

For some, the countdown to Christmas starts the year before on December 26, while others wait until the fall to get out their wreaths and trees. Whatever your style, we can all agree that we appreciate the holiday cheer that lingers in the air after Thanksgiving. Whether your idea of welcoming the holiday season is something along the lines of listening to Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on repeat or baking gingerbread men with your family (or both), there’s nothing more festive than adding some holiday decor to your home.

With Christmas around the corner, it’s a great time to pick up some little decorations to get your space in the holiday spirit. You don’t need to spend a fortune on expensive Christmas lights and antique figurines to add that much needed merriment to your home – there are plenty of retailers with great, inexpensive options for Christmas decorations. Luckily, we scoured the web and curated a list of cheap, cute Christmas decorations to get your home in the holiday spirit this season – so you can spend your money on the important stuff. Consider it our gift to you.

Check out our list of 23 cheap Christmas decorations under $25, below:

Looking for gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

An adorable snowman you can keep inside

source
Wayfair

7-Inch Walter Snowman Plush Figurine, $19.99, available at Wayfair

Christmas-themed photo booth props for a fun holiday party activity

source
Amazon

PartyGraphix Christmas Photo Booth Props, $12.95 (set of 15), available at Amazon

Festive, Fair Isle stockings to hang by the fireplace

source
Target

Wondershop Knit Fair Isle Stocking, $13, available at Target

A sign so Santa isn’t led astray

source
Target

Wondershop Standing “Santa Stop Here” Sign, $15, available at Target

Handmade ornaments that look good enough to eat

source
Uncommon Goods

Taco Ornaments Trio, $25, available at Uncommon Goods

An authentic Christmas Nutcracker

source
Wayfair

Christmas Craft Nutcracker, $18.99, available at Wayfair

A simple garland that adds some holiday cheer

source
Target

Wondershop Merry Christmas Plaid Garland, $15, available at Target

A phone that can make calls to the North Pole

source
Target

Wondershop Animated Christmas Phone, $20, available at Target

A set of adorable and festive gnomes

source
Amazon

GMOEGEFT Handmade Swedish Gnome, $20.99 (set of 3), available at Amazon

Wintry gel clings that make your windows and mirrors instantly festive

source
Amazon

Generic Holiday Gel Clings, $16.99, available at Amazon

A cute Christmas countdown to keep on display

source
Amazon

Primitives by Kathy Christmas Countdown Blocks, $12.95, available at Amazon

A cozy set of festive pillows

source
Amazon

Kithomer Decorative Christmas Pillows, $13.98, available at Amazon

A decorative gingerbread house to stand in for the real thing

source
Wayfair

Walter Resin Light Up Gingerbread House, $18.99, available at Wayfair

A charming little Christmas tree full of ornaments

source
Target

Wondershop Wooden Tree with Trinkets, $20, available at Target

Snowflake string lights for a wintry atmosphere wherever you are

source
Amazon

Christmas Snowflake String Light, $11.99, available at Amazon

Candy cane-inspired stocking holders for a festive fireplace

source
Amazon

Haute Decor Candy Cane Stocking Holders, $16.50 (set of 4), available at Amazon

A wreath that looks like it’s covered in snow

source
Target

Threshold Wreath Flocked Pine & Pine Cone, $19.99, available at Target

A festive tabletop plaque

source
Amazon

Midwest-CBK Noel Tabletop Sign, $21.95, available at Amazon

A candle that smells just like Christmas

source
Amazon

Silver Dollar Candle Co. Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Candle, $14.95, available at Amazon

A wall sign that’ll get everyone in the holiday spirit

source
Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia “Be Merry” Wall Sign, $12.99, available at Target

Stickers that look just like Santa’s footprints

source
Amazon

Jollylife Christmas Footprint Stickers, $10.99, available at Amazon

An ornament with a winter wonderland landscape

source
Target

Wondershop Bear and Trees Cloche, $10, available at Target

Festive covers so that even your wine bottles have some holiday spirit

source
Amazon

Wewill Santa, Reindeer, and Snowman Wine Bottle Covers, $18.99, available at Amazon