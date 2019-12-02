30 cheap Cyber Monday deals under $50 you can shop now — until they sell out

- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to save on big-ticket items like TVs and mattresses, but if you’re on a budget, there are tons of great deals under $50.
- Some of the best deals are the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle for $47, Bombas No-Show Socks for $8.40, Instant Pot Duo 60 for $49, and Magic Bullet Personal Blender for $39.99.
- Shop more of the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals we’ve found, and take a look at our curated deals from Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
- To potentially save more this Cyber Monday, visit Business Insider Coupons for our most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to save on big-ticket items like TVs and mattresses, but if you’re not looking to spend big bucks there are many deals available under $50.
We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals for $50 or less, and will be updating this list as we see more great deals pop up.
Whether you want to treat yourself, are looking for a holiday gift, or you just take part in one of the buzziest shopping holidays of the year without going past your budget, you’ll find it here.
The 5 best deals on Cyber Monday under $50:
1. A one-year Hulu Subscription, $1.99/month (Originally $5.99/month) [You save $48/year]
2. Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $64.77 (Originally $89.99) [You save $25.22]
3. Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle, $46.99 (Originally $99.98) [You save $52.99]
4. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $11.99 (Originally $14.96) [You save $2.97]
5. Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Cooker, $49 (Originally $99.95) [You save $50.95]
See more cheap Cyber Monday deals under $50:
A one-year Hulu subscription
- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
One year of Basic Hulu subscription, $1.99/month (originally $5.99/month) [You save $48/year]
Hulu normally costs $5.99 per month, but if you’re a new user (or if you have another email address), you can sign up for $1.99 per month today only. Over the course of the year, you’ll save $48, which makes this a great deal. Learn more about the deals and the TV shows on Hulu here.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker
- source
- Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $64.77 (Originally $89.99) [You save $25.22]
Perfect for small kitchen counters and office desks, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact way to get your cup of morning joe. Simply add a cup of water before each brew and you can make a 12-to-16-ounce cup of coffee.
Echo Dot Wall Clock
- source
- Amazon
Echo Wall Clock, $23.99 (Originally $29.99) [You save $6]
Designed to work with your existing Echo devices, the Echo Wall Clock shows the time with an analog dial and displays timers with led markers around the perimeter of the dial. If you or the person you’re shopping for regularly uses timers while cooking, this is a handy way to see a visual representation of how much time is left on those cookies in the oven.
An Otherland Candle
- source
- Otherland
Otherland Gilded Holiday Candle, $28.80 (Originally $36) [You save $7.20]
Otherland makes beautifully packaged and scented candles that are affordable compared to luxury brands like Diptyque. With a wide variety of fragrances, you can find a candle that suits you or anyone you’d like to gift this holiday season.
Adidas Questar Flow
- source
- Adidas
Adidas Questar Flow, $53 (Originally $75) [You save $22]
Inspired by running, the Adidas Questar has a modern and sleek look with lightweight comfort. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of sneakers to wear or gift, this silhouette fits the bill perfectly.
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle
- source
- Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle, $46.99 (Originally $99.98) [You save $52.99]
(Get the Echo Dot on its own for $22 here.)
As two of Amazon’s most popular and best-selling products, the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick are wonderful additions to any smart home. You can easily stream movies, TV shows, and music, check the weather, get news updates, and so much more with just your voice.
If you’re looking for other Echo deals and have an expanded budget, here is every Echo device on sale during Black Friday.
Bombas No-Show Socks
- source
- Bombas
Lightweight No-Show Socks, available at Bombas, $8.40 (originally $10.50) [You save $2.10]
Who doesn’t love socks? Engineered to never fall down, these socks will keep your feet comfortable all day long. Even though no one will see them, they look pretty nice too. Plus, for every pair of Bombas sold, another pair is donated to someone in need. Editor’s note: As a happy Bombas customer for the last 3 years, these are worth it. You can get cheaper socks, sure, but you (or whoever you’re buying these for) will be happy you did this.
Find our full review of Bombas socks here.
Amazon Music
- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
Amazon Music 4-month trial, available at Amazon, $0.99 (originally $7.99/a month) [You save $30.97]
Amazon Music, the brand’s premium streaming service, has a surprisingly large catalog at a relatively affordable price. If you want to give it a try, you can get four months for just a dollar with this great Black Friday deal. This would be a great complement to the Amazon Fire 8.
Read our full review of the Amazon Music service.
Beautyblender Sponge Set
- source
- Nordstrom
Beautyblender All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set, available at Nordstrom, $23 (originally $35) [You save $12]
Makeup lovers swear by Beautyblender sponges for flawless makeup application. This set comes with two full-size sponges plus a sparkly storage case.
- source
- Kohl’s
Magic Bullet Personal Blender $39.99 (Originally $59.99) [You save $20.00]
The Magic Bullet is one of those As Seen on TV items that actually work. One of our reviewers has been using it for more than a decade and still loves it to make smoothies, shakes, and more. Here’s our full review of how it works and why it’s a great investment.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- source
- Amazon
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $11.99 (Originally $14.96) [You save $2.97]
This LifeStraw was one of the most popular Prime Day purchases this year. More than 200,000 of these portable filters were sold within 48 hours, but if you were one of the few who didn’t grab the deal before Prime Day ended, it’s on sale right now for just $2 more.
We’ve tested the LifeStraw in some pretty murky, muck-ridden conditions to make once-non-potable water drinkable, and at less than $10, it’s worth giving this lightweight, portable water purifier a try. Here’s our review.
Amazon Fire HD 8
- source
- Amazon
Fire HD 8, $49.99 (Originally $79.99) [You save $30]
We named the Fire HD 8 as the best affordable tablet under $100, and this Black Friday, it’s marked down well below $50. When we reviewed the tablet a few years ago, we were surprised at the performance and quality. Here’s our full review.
The Fire HD 8 is fully compatible with all things Amazon, so the 8-inch display, 12 hours of battery life, and built-in Alexa make it super easy to access things like Prime, Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and more.
Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Cooker
- source
- Amazon
Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Cooker, $49 (Originally $99.95) [You save $50.95]
This seven-in-one cooker can do a myriad of tasks and the large six-quart version is perfect for feeding up to six people. At $49, this is the lowest price of the year since Amazon Prime Day in July.
If you’re looking for a different size or variation of the Instant Pot, here are all the Black Friday deals on Instant Pots.
Google Smart Light Starter Kit
- source
- Target
Google Smart Light Starter Kit, $25 (Originally $55) [You save $30]
Upgrade your home lighting system with this kit. It includes the Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life smart light bulb, which we named the best Bluetooth smart bulb.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
- source
- Amazon
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $14.99 (Originally $18.79) [You save $3.80]
With more than 10,000 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is far from a gimmick. The cooker fits up to six eggs and can prepare them to be hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, and soft-boiled. Here is our full review.
Hydro Flask Tumbler
- source
- Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 22-ounce Tumbler, available at Hydro Flask, $22.46 (originally $29.95) [You save $7.49]
Whether you want piping hot coffee or ice-cold tea, this Hydro Flask Tumbler has got you covered. The vacuum insulation will keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 6, so your drink stays exactly how you want it.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- source
- Walmart
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for XBOX ONE, $44.99 (Originally $59.99) [You save $15]
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PS4, $44.99 (Originally $59.99) [You save $15]
As the most recent release in the Call of Duty video game franchise, Modern Warfare will easily be one of the most popular titles this holiday season. You can expect the price to go back up after Black Friday, so take advantage of the sale now. The game is available for both PS4 and XBOX ONE consoles.
- source
- Walmart
Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $39 (Originally $69) [You save $30]
Farberware’s air fryer will quickly cook and crisp up your favorite foods, and without adding lots of oil or fat. The 3.2-quart size is perfect for small-batch cooking.
BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
- source
- Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $47.89 (Originally $59.99) [You save $12.10]
From car interiors to tight corners, this cordless handheld vacuum is perfect for cleaning up small messes that would be hard to reach with a full-size vacuum.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
- source
- Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $32.82 (Originally $39.99) [You save $7.17]
Who doesn’t love Harry Potter and LEGOs? Featuring figurines of Harry, Ron, Hermione, the Sorting Hat, and more, this festive advent calendar will make a great gift for any fan of the series.
- source
- Target
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds, $49.99 (Originally $84.99) [You save $35]
If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of wireless headphones, then Skullcandy’s Indy Earbuds are a great affordable alternative. They’re water and sweat resistant, and have up to 16 hours of battery life so you don’t have to charge these often.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera (with 10-pack film)
- source
- Walmart
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera, $49 (Originally $59) [You save $10]
Rather than saving pictures in your smartphone’s camera roll, the Instax Mini 7S is a fun way to capture moments in a more physical and sentimental way. This deal also comes with a 10-pack of film so go ahead, take as many photos as you want.
Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller
- source
- Walmart
Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, $38.99 (Originally $59.99) [You save $21]
Whether you’re replacing a worn-out controller or adding another one to your set up for multiplayer, Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller. This one buzzes and shakes as you’re playing games for an added element of interactivity.
Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller
- source
- Walmart
Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller, $39 (Originally $64.99) [You save $25.99]
Or if the Xbox is your console of choice, you’ll also find great deals on the One Wireless Controller. We love the wireless design as it’ll keep everyone from tripping over tangled wires.
Nautica Blue 3.4-ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne
- source
- eBay
Nautica Blue 3.4-ounce Eau de Toilette Cologne, $13.89 (Originally $65) [You save $51.11]
Nautica Blue has a fresh scent that would appeal to many noses. And as an eau de toilette, it isn’t overpowering, unlike some eau de parfums that can be heavy and linger on your skin.
JBL T450BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
- source
- eBay
JBL T450BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $24.95 (Originally $59.95) [You save $35]
You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on wireless headphones with good sound quality. JBL’s T450BT Bluetooth headphones provide pure bass sound and 11 hours of battery life. They’re lightweight on-ear too so you can wear them for hours at a time.
Amazon Echo Show 5
- source
- Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5, $49.99 (Originally $89.99) [You save $40]
With a 5.5-inch display, the Echo Show 5 has a stunning visual presence that won’t overwhelm your space. You’ll be able to get weather info, watch videos, make video calls, control your other smart home devices, view security cameras and baby monitors, and more. Learn more about the Echo Show 5 over here.
Dagne Dover Pouch
- source
- Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Parker Air Mesh Pouch, available at Dagne Dover, $20 (originally $25) [You save $5]
There’s lots to love in Dagne Dover’s Black Friday sale, but if you’re looking for something functional that’s super budget-friendly, this little pouch is a great choice. It can be used to hold toiletries, tech accessories, or other small trinkets. It makes a great stocking stuffer too.
Men’s Nike SB Team Classic
- source
- Nike
Men’s Nike SB Team Classic, $38.97 (Originally $65) [You save $26.03]
This classic skate shoe can be dressed up or dressed down to last far beyond the holiday season.
Mophie Charging Pad
- source
- Amazon
Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, available at Amazon, $19.99 (originally $56.95) [You save $36.96]
A wireless charging pad is what we’ve always imagined the future to look like. You just set your phone down on the surface and voila, it charges. Plus, it works for a variety of phone models as long as they’re Qi-compatible, so it’s easy to share with roommates or partners.
See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals
- source
- Alyssa Powell/Business Insider
- The Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal you don’t want to miss
- The absolute best Cyber Monday deals of 2019
- The best tech deals of Cyber Monday 2019
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Target Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2019
- Macy’s Cyber Monday deals 2019
- What is Cyber Monday? Everything you need to know