9 surprisingly affordable luxury vacations you can take this spring

caption Some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world are surprisingly affordable to visit this spring. source Getty Images

Some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world are surprisingly affordable to visit this spring.

We found deals on luxe hotels and scouted flight deals to find nine upscale getaways that won’t break the bank.

The most affordable luxury destinations this spring include Paris, Amsterdam, and Shanghai.

While it might seem like travel prices continue to rise, some of the most sought-after destinations in the world are actually getting more accessible.

From finding luxe hotels at record prices on the HotelTonight app to scouting great flight deals from Scott’s Cheap Flights email newsletter, the digital age is making luxury destinations affordable for the everyday traveler.

You no longer have to spend like the 1% to vacation like it. But you do need to know where to go, what travel services will score you the best deals, and when to target certain destinations.

For those looking for a luxury getaway without spending thousands on a flight, here are nine destinations to target this spring.

San Francisco, California

source f11photo/Shutterstock

According to JetSuiteX, you can jet to destinations like San Francisco, California, while experiencing “semi-private flying at not-so-private fares.” You can arrive at the private jet terminal 20 minutes before your flight and fly in style on a 30-seat plane – with fares starting as low as $69 from Los Angeles to Oakland.

Paris, France

source Getty Images

The beauty of Paris in the spring is that hordes of tourists haven’t taken over the city yet. And you can check in to fancy Parisian hotels for an average daily rate of $152 on HotelTonight in February, the company said in a release – and fly round-trip from NYC for $350.

Mayakoba, Mexico

source TripAdvisor

Along the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula you’ll find Mayakoba, a 1,600-acre resort development surrounded by lagoons, jungles, and a sugar sand beach.

The four hotels within Mayakoba (Andaz Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba) provide a range of starting rates to attract a variety of travelers. Non-stop flights from New York City to Cancun this spring start around $250, and while Mayakoba feels tucked away, it’s also situated near must-see sights like Chichen Itza.

Duck, North Carolina

source Flickr Creative Commons/Town of Duck

The Outer Banks is a chic southern vacation spot, and properties like Sanderling Resort offer coastal views, gracious Southern charm, and $500-a-night-type elegance at enviable prices. This spring, find promotional rates across the Outer Banks, including Sanderling’s reduced rates for military, public safety, and educators starting at $119 a night.

Vancouver, Canada

Spring in Vancouver is both cherry blossom season and cheap flight season. So really, it’s a win-win. In April, you can fly to Vancouver from New York City for less than $300, and from the San Francisco for less than $250.

Barbados

source Shutterstock/zstock

Spring is when the Caribbean islands compete for luxury clientele which makes for some excellent deals. And some islands take great care to reward early bookers; Five-star hotel Port Ferdinand Yacht & Beach Club Residences is offering 30% off spring villa bookings.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

If you’re looking for a late-spring trip, non-stop flights to Amsterdam from JFK start at $234 in April. For those seeking a “treat-yourself” hotel experience while in the Netherlands, you won’t do better than The Hoxton Amsterdam.

Las Vegas, Nevada

source Shutterstock/f11photo

Sin City’s amenities just keep getting better, but their prices are surprisingly attainable in the spring. HotelTonight estimates their average daily rate for Vegas in mid-February to be $46 a night, and JetSuiteX offers luxe semi-private flights from the Los Angeles area to Las Vegas starting at $79.

Shanghai, China

source Eugene Lu/Shutterstock

Spring is shoulder season in China, which means you can fly from Los Angeles to Shanghai for less than $400-even non-stop. And if you’re looking for an event to plan your trip around, the annual cherry blossom festival in Shanghai runs from mid-March to mid-April.