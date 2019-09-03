14 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $4

caption Aldi is releasing a number of sweet and savory treats this September. source Aldi

The popular grocery chain Aldi is known for bringing new items to stores each week and it has a lot of low-cost releases planned throughout September.

This month, Aldi is releasing caramel-macchiato cupcakes, garlic-butter and cheddar bread, and other items for under $4.

The retailer is also launching a variety of German foods, including chocolate-covered stollen bites with marzipan filling and mini bratwursts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Throughout this month, the affordable grocery-store chain Aldi is launching a variety of low-cost seasonal foods and beverages for its customers.

Here are some of Aldi’s best September offerings for under $4.

Versatile L’oven Fresh Garlic Naan can be used to craft a quick lunch.

caption It comes in a pack of four. source Aldi

Coming to shelves the first week in September, this L’oven Fresh Garlic Naan will pair well with just about any lunch or dinner you can think of. For only $2.49, you get four sizable pieces of naan.

The Season’s Choice Couscous Blend with Vegetables will be a quick and cheap dinner option for only $2.89.

caption You’ll find this in the frozen aisle. source Aldi

If you’re looking for a quick autumn dinner, the store’s couscous blend with mixed vegetables can be a great choice. A bag is just $2.89.

For only $1.99, try some of the Specially Selected fagottini pastas.

caption It takes under 10 minutes to cook this pasta. source Aldi

Another quick and easy lunch or dinner option, these fagottini pastas come in a variety of flavors that will truly tantalize the taste buds: grilled red pepper, sundried tomato and garlic, or truffle. One package is only $1.99.

Celebrate the end of summer with a cookout starring the Deutsche Küche Mini Bratwurst, available September 11.

caption Each brat is 140 calories. source Aldi

Whether the air is getting colder where you live or it is still searing hot, you can enjoy these mini bratwursts cooked on the stove or outside on the grill.

These mini brats are the perfect size for serving alongside a cheese platter or an array of veggies and a package is only $3.99.

Pick a protein-packed Simply Nature Black Bean Penne or Red Lentil Rotini beginning September 11.

caption The pasta is high in fiber. source Aldi

Protein-packed, gluten-free pastas seem to be taking groceries by storm and Aldi is ready to come aboard with two tasty options: black-bean penne or red-lentil rotini.

An entire box is only $3.69 – and you can pair these pastas with your favorite sauce, the last of summer’s tomatoes, or the first autumnal squashes of the season.

Make any cause one for celebration with these Specially Selected Caramel Macchiato Cupcakes starting September 18.

caption Each cupcake costs less than $1. source Aldi

A tasty option for a party, potluck, or random weeknight dessert, these cupcakes practically scream fall. Check out the caramel-macchiato or maple-pecan flavors for $3.89 per four-pack of cupcakes.

The Deutsche Küche Apple, Caramel Apple, or Fruits of the Forest Strudel will hit shelves on September 18.

caption There are sweet and savory strudels available. source Aldi

The fruit-flavored strudels cost $2.49 for a pack of two.

Aldi will also be releasing some savory options that will be great for fast office lunches. You can try a box of artichoke and cheese or spinach and ricotta strudels for only $3.99.

Barissimo’s caramel-flavored and apple-crisp-flavored ground coffees hit stores on September 18 for just $3.79 a bag.

caption An entire bag costs less than some latte drinks. source Aldi

You’ll get an extra dose of warmth and coziness with caramel or apple-crisp coffee, either of which is sure to get you in the autumnal spirit.

Try both at just $3.79 apiece, which is cheaper than grabbing a seasonal coffee at a cafe.

The Deutsche Küche has a variety of flavored spätzles for $2.99 starting September 18.

caption This offering is imported from Germany. source Aldi

These flavorful spätzles, or egg-based pastas, are another returning favorite among Aldi shoppers. There will be three varieties: cheese, mushroom, or garlic sage, each of which is only $2.49.

Enjoy a little taste of the holidays with the Deutsche Küche Original or Chocolate-Covered Stollen Bites With Marzipan Filling starting September 18.

caption This is a traditional German sweet. source Aldi

Aldi is already serving up a bite of winter with these original or chocolate-covered stollen bites. Stollen is a festive German bread made with dried fruits, nuts, and warm spices.

It’s a complex bread to make, but you can save time by grabbing a package of Aldi’s bite-sized version of stollen for only $3.69

This Deutsche Küche Red Cabbage with Apple is only $1.99 and is available starting September 18.

caption It pairs well with bratwurst. source Aldi

The perfect companion to bratwursts and potatoes, this red cabbage with apple will be a hit with your taste buds. A jar will only set you back $1.99.

Everyone will want seconds of the L’oven Fresh Garlic Butter and Cheddar Bread.

caption A toasted slice of this can make for a deliciously savory breakfast. source Aldi

The next time you set the table for dinner, try putting out a basket of bread for a special touch to any weeknight meal. This garlic-butter and cheddar loaf is sure to disappear in seconds.

Fortunately, it’s just $3.99 and will be available starting September 25.

The L’oven Fresh Everything Bread is also available starting September 25.

caption It’s covered in savory seeds and spices. source Aldi

For those who absolutely love everything bagels but want the flavors of it in a new way, Aldi’s latest seasonal offering for just $3.99 could be worth trying.

A slice or two of this bread can be a filling and flavorful breakfast, especially when topped with cream cheese or butter.

Make an unforgettable entree with Priano Pasta Sauce in Caramelized Onion and Garlic or Spicy Red Pepper for $1.89 a jar starting September 25.

caption You can make an entire meal out of a jar of this and some pasta. source Aldi

If you are on the hunt for a hearty sauce to pair with the black-bean or red-lentil pastas, these Priano sauces will fit the bill with flavors like caramelized onion and garlic or spicy red pepper. Each jar is only $1.89.