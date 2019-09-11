You can stay in any of these gorgeous hotels around the world for under $100 a night

source Jetsetter

Luxury hotels are beautiful, and often expensive. Upscale properties can typically cost several hundred dollars a night.

If you prefer a high-end stay at a more accessible price point, there are many hotels that can fit your budget in unexpected places, like Europe, Asia, and the United States.

We scoured Trip Advisor deals and reviews to determine the highest-rated, best-reviewed hotels around the world for less than $100 a night. Prices reflect time of publication.

Living in New York can be rough. Someone on the subway just elbowed me in the ribs, and my upstairs neighbors are once again dragging their couch for fun. It’s moments like these I find myself obsessively planning travel. And when I do, I’m the most excited about selecting my hotel.

A great hotel is bliss. It’s a beautiful escape where I’m made to feel special and valued (hopefully anyway), the base from where I will embark on exciting adventures, and where I’ll enjoy sweet, peaceful rest. More than a place to rest my head, the plush serenity of a crisp hotel bed and spa-like bath are unmatched.

What I’m saying is, I like nice things. Sadly, they can come with a hefty price tag. Sleek boutique and upscale hotels typically cost anywhere from $250 to thousands of dollars a night, and I’m in no position to regularly spend such funds.

But that doesn’t mean an affordable dream stay is unattainable. It just requires more research. If you love the feeling of luxury without overpaying, you’ll adore these properties – especially considering they are all $100 a night or less, subject to availability.

And fear not, these are not a ‘get what you pay for’ situation. I vetted top-ranked hotels around the world on Trip Advisor, my favorite hotel aggregator, sorted by the ‘Traveler Ranked’ feature. I filtered for price of course, as well as properties rated three stars or above, with a Trip Advisor rating of four plus, and scoured for glowing reviews. I opted for all types of properties, but if you love B&Bs or dislike apartment rentals, be sure to select accordingly. Trip Advisor offers pricing for many outlets, and partners with places like Booking.com, Orbitz, Hotels.com, and others to share the best deals. For the lowest price, try to travel midweek and avoid pricey holidays.

Here’s where you can feel five star at a fraction of the price, around the world.

Brody House, Budapest, $88

caption Raw materials are edgy and hip. source Brody House

Traveling to Europe can be extremely expensive. Fortunately there are gems like Brody House in Budapest. Budapest’s first private members’ club and guesthouse, the spaces oozes cool factor, with artisan touches, and a thriving onsite community. There are just eight rooms, plus an apartment, all showcasing young artists.

Trip Advisor users rate it a five out of five, including this high endorsement: “My wife and I stayed at Brody House and had a fantastic time. The old converted building is one of the most unique and beautiful places we’ve ever stayed.”

Sapodilla Ubud, Bali, $71

caption Where to experience Bali, pre-Julia Roberts. source Sapodilla Ubud

I dream of Bali, and now, this hotel. Rooms look divine, as does the serene pool nestled amid lush greenery. While tourism has saturated Bali with overpriced luxury properties, this tranquil space channels Bali pre-Eat Pray Love.

Mathew on Trip Advisor agrees. “Wow wow wow. That’s all I can say. Well not actually … I can’t recommend this hotel more highly. The location is great for fabulous local restaurants, and the staff were so welcoming and knowledgeable … It was like a home away from home. The gardens were immaculate and quiet, but near enough action when we needed it … Sapodilla will have a special place in my memories.”

Akara Hotel, Bangkok, $91

caption This five-star jewel would easily cost hundreds anywhere else. source Akara Hotel

Bangkok is a cosmopolitan wonder, filled with vibrant food, color, and culture. Five-star hotels also regularly come in under $100 a night. This favorite ranks in the top 10 of all hotels in Bangkok on Trip Advisor. Elegant yet modern, rooms are gleaming white and feel ultra indulgent. Writes Mark L., “Really loved our time in Akara hotel, felt like a celebrity for the duration of our stay, all the staff were so polite and mannerly and couldn’t do enough for us. The hotel food was some of the best we’ve had in Thailand.”

The Roxbury, Contemporary Catskill Lodging, Roxbury, $99

caption We’ll take the Austin Powers themed room, please. source Trip Advisor

Forget the Catskill lodges your grandparents dragged you to for family reunions (oh, just me?), The Roxbury is more than worth the schlep. Unlike dated B&Bs nearby, the Roxbury is whimsically over the top with eclectic design and funky themed rooms. It has several hundred five-star reviews praising its “fun, quirky” atmosphere.

Hotel Leyenda, Costa Rica, $96

caption This family-owned hotel looks as idyllic as its beautiful setting. source Booking.com

This small hotel in Playa Carrillo channels Costa Rica’s signature Pura Vida vibes with a friendly, laid-back feel. The architecture has Mediterranean touches, and guests enjoys perks like breakfast included and beach shuttles. As one Trip Advisor traveler notes, the hotel surpasses all others with its customer service: “You feel like family.”

The Lafayette Hotel, New Orleans, $95

caption The perfect retreat from NoLa’s unstoppable buzz. source The Lafayette Hotel

Got beignets on the brain? Me too, which is why I’ve calculated that The Lafayette Hotel in New Orleans is not only classic and tasteful, but just a 20 minute walk, or quick drive, to Café Du Monde’s glorious plates of powdered sugar and fried dough. Starting at $87 a night and with four stars, it’s easy to see why another traveler called it a “lovely hotel and the only place I stay at when I’m in New Orleans.”

Las Palmas Maya, Tulum, $39

caption One night here costs about the price of breakfast at an overpriced property down the street. source Las Palmas Maya

Before Tulum became an influencer’s playground, it was a low-key beachside escape that favored connecting with nature over staging the perfect selfie. Las Palmas Maya honors those idyllic roots, with a treehouse-like abode ensconced in the jungle, across the street from fresh surf. Rooms are bare bones and simple, but starting at $39 a night, that’s the true Tulum.

Hotel Boutique Raco de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, $54

caption A boutique gem with a strong neighborhood feel. source Trip Advisor

I once stayed at this tiny boutique hotel with an ex-boyfriend. The relationship was a bust, but my memories of the adorable property remain. The quaint, peaceful space is wrapped around a charming inner courtyard, with well-kept rooms steeped in character. It’s a bit removed from the city center, but feels more authentic this way, like you’ve stumbled onto a wonderful local secret.