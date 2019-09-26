25 affordable kitchen gifts under $50 that any home cook or baker will love

source Williams Sonoma

A stovetop espresso maker

For the coffee-loving types who have already tried just about every way to get their morning brew, give them this moka pot. Bialetti actually invented the first stovetop coffee maker in the early 20th century and, even after all these years, it’s original model is our favorite option out there.

A cheese melt pan

If they’re not already melting cheese on all of their favorite foods… they should probably start. Help them out with this pan that makes the ooey, gooey, cheesy topping of their dreams a reality.

A smoothie set

This set has all the little prep tools they never thought they needed. A strawberry huller, citrus juicer, and kale and green stripper will help them quickly turn their favorite fresh produce into a delicious smoothie.

A rapid egg cooker

Whether they like them hard boiled, poached, or scrambled, this rapid egg cooker lives up to its name – it makes cooking eggs way faster and easier than ever before.

A foldable cutting board

They probably already have a cutting board, but this one is a seriously smart upgrade. With a sturdy handle and sides that fold up when squeezed, this board will help them seamlessly chop and then pour into a pot or pan, without dropping any of the good stuff along the way.

Mickey Mouse ramekins

Good ramekins are useful for baking and serving just about any dish – and these Mickey Mouse ones are some of the cutest out there. They’re adorable, but they’re also seriously durable stoneware that’ll last them a lifetime.

A 3-in-1 avocado slicer

The only tool avocado lovers need – it can halve, pit, and slice an avocado all in one go. Plus, it’s all plastic so they don’t have to worry about any avocado-related injuries.

A pizza stone and cutter

You can’t give them a wood fired oven (well, maybe you can), but you can bring them a little closer to getting that crispy, pizzeria-quality crust. Any frozen pizza will be given an upgrade when cooked on this pizza stone.

A popcorn maker

A vintage-style stovetop popcorn maker that you crank by hand – this thing is the real deal. It’s a little more effort, but they’ll never want to return to the microwave stuff after this.

A ravioli mold

They could just pop some frozen ravioli into a pot of boiling water and call it a day, but the homemade version is undeniably more fun (and delicious) to make. This mold and roller set is a simple way to get them started.

A mini rice cooker

This appliance is small, but mighty – it can make rice, stews, soups, pasta, and more. The two-cup capacity is good for making small meals and won’t take up too much of their precious counter space.

A s’mores maker

When it’s too cold to head out to the fire pit, they’ll appreciate this thoughtful set with all of the tools they need to get outdoor quality s’mores – without ever having to leave the kitchen.

A spiralizer

Zucchinis, sweet potatoes, carrots, beets – anything can be a noodle if you really believe, or if you use a spiralizer. Plus, these spindly shapes make eating veggies a lot more fun.

A splatter screen

Save them from one of the perils of frying foods at home: the dreaded hot oil splatter. This screen has holes to release steam, so everything stays crunchy, but keeps all of the grease in the pan as it’s intended to be.

A state pride dish towel

Add some sentimentality to their kitchen with a dish towel of their home state. The bright towels include iconic names, landmarks, and images of what makes their favorite state so special.

A sushi kit

If they love sushi, and a good challenge, they’ll love trying to make their own rolls with this set. It comes with tools and ingredients like rice, nori, and wasabi powder so they can recreate recipes their favorite sushi spot from the comfort of their own kitchen.

An ice pop maker

This countertop ice pop maker is a healthy way to get their fix of sweets. They can fill the mold with literally any fruit, yogurts, or juices their heart desires and have refreshing ice pops in less than 10 minutes. It’s a fun way to make snacks that kids and adults alike will love.

A batter crayon

Getting the perfect pancake can be a challenge, but this batter crayon can help them out – and make breakfast a little more fun.

An Oreo cup

A thoughtful gift that shows you understand their Oreo obsession, this cup helps them get the perfect cookie dunk every time. It also comes with a pack of Oreos for good measure.

A bento box

This bento box is made up of multiple stackable components. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and surely an upgrade to the brown paper bag.

A microwave grill

If a small kitchen or lack of an outdoor space is stopping them from grilling their favorite foods, they’ll love this. They can put their favorite veggies in between the two plates and just pop in the microwave for perfect grill marks every time.

A serving board

This serving board makes a beautiful backdrop for charcuterie boards, appetizers, and more. The piece even made it onto Jennifer Lawrence’s Amazon wedding registry.

A wooden salad bowl

Give the veggie-lover in your life a beautiful, practical way to enjoy their favorite meal. This big wooden bowl is durable, the serving utensils practical, and the acacia wood adds a natural look to any kitchen.

A martini shaker and glasses

Amateaur and experienced mixologists alike will get a kick out of shaking up their own cocktails, and presenting them in these classy martini glasses.

Olive oil

A drizzle of good olive oil adds a flavorful punch to any dish. Brightland’s high-quality olive oils are sharp, peppery, and come in sleek, coated glass bottles that will look nice on their kitchen counter.