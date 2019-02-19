38 clever kitchen upgrades you can get on Amazon for under $30

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re anything like me, getting your kitchen to a comfortable, operable space usually means crossing “buy kitchen supplies” forever off your to-do list.

But, sometimes we could all benefit from going a bit beyond the strict basics – and upgrades you can technically live without (but which might make everyday life that much easier) are worth their comparatively low cost.

With that in mind, here are nearly 40 helpful kitchen upgrades you can find on Amazon right now – and each for $30 or less. If any of them could improve your kitchen experience or lend some convenience to your life, you probably won’t find yourself regretting the expense.

Below are the 38 of the best kitchen upgrades you can make for $30 or less on Amazon:

A lemon and lime squeezer

Use this two-in-one lemon and lime squeezer to get the most juice from your citrus quickly and effectively. The aluminum is non-toxic and long-lasting, and the built-in seed strainer will keep seeds out of your food and drinks.

A vented, collapsible microwave cover

Instead of cleaning up constant microwave splatter with paper towels, consider upgrading to a vented, collapsible microwave cover. It won’t take up a lot of room, but it’ll save you cleanup time.

A cherry pitter that can take care of 6 cherries at a time

If you don’t love having to cautiously eat around an obnoxious cherry pit just to enjoy a delicious snack (or you plan on serving them to people who might not want to fish around in their mouths for loose cherry pits), you probably won’t regret spending $10 on a solution.

A quart-sized cold brew maker that fits inside most refrigerator doors

We’ve reviewed this cold brew maker ourselves, and it’s pretty great for the average household. It makes a lot of cold brew, tastes great, and is low maintenance from start to finish. It’s a great way to save yourself a daily $3-$5 habit without kicking the luxury.

A rice rooker and food steamer

If you buy healthy, cost-effective rice but let it sit in the pantry night after night because you don’t want to spend the time cooking it, this one is for you. The inexpensive rice cooker and food steamer can take some of the heavy lifting out of eating healthy and let you focus on just buying the good groceries.

Reversible cutting boards that won’t dull or harm knives

Three reversible, dishwasher-safe, BPA-free cutting boards that won’t dull or harm knives are a godsend, especially if you plan to chop up a good amount of ingredients at the same time. These also come with a no-questions-asked return policy and a 10-year guarantee.

Easy-release, flexible ice trays with spill-resistant lids

An easy ice-removal tray is something you don’t think about buying until you accidentally break your own plastic tray in a quest for a single ice cube and wake up your entire household in the process. It’s an experience worth avoiding for $12, and this will probably make everyday life a lot easier.

An easy 3-cup espresso maker

A 3-cup espresso maker is an easy, inexpensive way to get a great espresso at home, right when you need it – standing in the kitchen in a robe and slippers.

This version has over 5,000 five-star reviews and is an Amazon best-seller, like most of this list.

An egg cooker that can make omelets or hard boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs easily

If you’d prefer your omelet, hard boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, or poached eggs to take about zero time and effort to make, this rapid egg cooker is a great option. It doesn’t take up a ton of countertop space, and you’ll never need to boil eggs in a pot again.

A swivel peeler

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler, $8.99 If you’d prefer to master that swooping, one-gesture peel, a swivel peeler can help make the process faster and more efficient without as much risk of hurting yourself.

Mesh food covers for eating outside or protecting plants from bugs

Planning on eating outside? So are the bugs and the airborne cottonwood fluff. If you want a way to protect your food, you might want to upgrade from shooing motions to a stable physical barrier like mesh food tents.

Storage containers that keep your produce fresh in your fridge

Keep your perishables safe and edible for longer with food storage containers that have a built-in vent to regulate oxygen, carbon dioxide, and keep moisture out. They’ll create the ideal environment, and you can justify spending more for fresh food knowing it won’t need to be thrown out so quickly.

Non-stick baking mats that negate the need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper

Save yourself the money you would have spent on future purchases of oil, cooking sprays, and parchment paper with silicone baking mats.

A five-blade spiralizer

You can spiralize virtually any food for less than $30 with this, which is certainly faster and more uniform than doing it by hand.

A 100% cotton cheesecloth for basting, straining, steaming, and cleaning

Grab some cotton cheesecloths for ideal straining, steaming, and cleaning. They’re labeled as single-use, but you should be able to reuse if you wash by hand with warm, soapy water, rinse, and dry.

An all-in-one tool that splits, pits, and slices avocados

Apparently, so many people are cutting their hands trying to open everyone’s favorite fruit that doctors have coined the term “avocado hand” to explain the injury. This all-in-one tool will split, pit, and slice avocados safely, easily, and efficiently so you can avoid the fate of others.

Multifunction kitchen shears

Tigeo Ultra Sharp Kitchen Shears and Multi-Purpose Scissors, $7.99 Multifunction kitchen shears are the toy you didn’t know you needed. They’re corrosion-resistant, have comfortable grips, and can scrape scales, crack nuts, cut meat, and open bottles. It’s the kind of multi-tool you’d miss immediately after having. Note: currently only available from third-party sellers.

A salad spinner

If you want to wash your lettuce but appreciate something crunchy rather than something soggy and lifeless, this salad spinner is a great way to spend $30.

Reusable K-Cups for Keurig

Better for the environment and better for your wallet, these reusable K-Cups help you cut down on waste and save money on K-Cups.

A toaster oven that can toast, bake, and broil

Bake, toast, broil, and keep food warm for longer all from one spot on the counter. If you don’t want to fire up the oven for everything, this is a great tool to have around.

A pineapple corer, peeler, and stem remover

One tool, and you never have to struggle around a pineapple in your kitchen again. It’s cheaper to buy a pineapple than a container of cored pineapple chunks, and this way you can make sure it’s fresh, too.

A cordless, 1-Liter stainless steel electric kettle

This AmazonBasics electric kettle is cordless, easy to use, heats up fast, and has an automatic shutoff in case you forget you started it.

A 17-watt mug warmer that’s easy to move around

Keep everything from coffee and tea to hot cocoa at the perfect temperature with an easy-to-carry mug warmer.

A clever sink caddy and sponge holder

Instead of letting your sponge sit on an island unto itself in your kitchen, grab a fingerprint-proof stainless steel caddy for all your dishwashing tools. It will make the space look and feel more organized, and it will make the process seem altogether more hygienic and manageable.

Electric spice and coffee grinder

Grind up to three ounces of coffee in seconds for a fresh cup, or use the grinder for herbs, nuts, grains, and more for fast, uniform grinding.

A magnetic knife bar

De-clutter your drawers and countertop by upgrading to a magnetic knife bar. This one is one of our personal favorites.

Stainless steel reusable straws

Stop buying plastic straws for both your wallet and the environment, and pick up some reusable stainless steel ones for no guilt but the same amount of convenience.

A kitchen scale for accurate measurements all the time

This fan-favorite digital kitchen scale helps you track your measurements for accuracy every time you cook or prep.

Glass jars with stainless steel covers for safe, easy storage

These stainless steel canisters make it easy to toss the bulky boxes and simplify the organization of your pantry. The steel is sturdy, but the glass makes it possible for you to see what’s inside and how much you’ve got before you need to replace.

A knife sharpener with a non-slip base

Estimates range, but most people would say that – at a minimum – you should be sharpening your knives every six months, with some putting it closer to once a week. If you want your knives to perform well every time you use them, you have to maintain them after your own use.

All-purpose clips to keep food fresh

If you’re still using rubber bands to haphazardly wrap around open bags of chips or frozen fruit, do yourself a huge favor and save yourself the 30 seconds of wrapping and unwrapping with four of these fun, multicolored clips for $7.

Ice cooler packs for your lunches

Especially if you bring your lunch to work, these reusable ice packs can be a game-changer. They’ll help keep food cool during transit, and are slim enough to fit in most bags without protest.

Magnetic spice tins for less clutter

For less clutter and an easier time selecting multiple spices during meal prep, you might look into magnetic spice tins. More than a few of our team members swear by them, and they provide a useful function with a bit of style attached.

A giant, 18-cup water dispenser that fits in your fridge

Instead of perpetually filling up the same, small Brita time and time again like the suburban Sisyphus, do yourself a favor and get a much bigger version that you have to fill far less frequently and can enjoy for longer. Plus, it should still fit easily into your fridge.

A long bottle brush

If you own water bottles or anything with an inconveniently small bottleneck that must be cleaned, this will come in handy more than once.

A stainless steel kitchen compost

For anyone who tries to compost – or plans to – this is a nice tool to have in the kitchen. You can compost from inside until the stainless steel container is full, and then make a trip to the outdoor compost.

An electric wine opener with a foil cutter

Ah, luxury. This cordless electric wine bottle opener can remove a cork in seconds, and it has a foil cutter to seamlessly remove seals.

A digital meat thermometer

This fast, accurate, and easy-to-use thermometer will help you get a precise temperature readout while you’re cooking, so your meat always comes out of the grill perfectly cooked- without much guesswork on your part.