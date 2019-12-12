The best hotel deals to book right now if you still want to get away for the holidays

source Marriott Bonvoy

The period between Christmas and New Year’s tends to be one of the most expensive times to travel, with high demand resulting in increased prices for airfare, hotels, and vacations.

But if you’re still looking for a last-minute getaway by the year’s end, many hotels are offering deals and packages at competitive rates. Brands such as Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton, IHG, Preferred Hotels, and others are discounting prices and offering perks to sweeten the deal.

Availability and pricing varies by day, with the best prices over the Christmas holiday. Many promotions must be booked by December 17, while others extend into the New Year.

But if you’ve found yourself with extra use-it-or-lose-it PTO, are itching to tack a trip onto existing holiday travel, or just need to feel the warmth of the sun, there are still deals to be found. No surprise, the majority are in Florida, but I found other deals around the country and abroad, too.

Some of our favorite hotel brands are offering enticing rates and packages, no gift wrap needed. Better yet, showing loyalty offers a double bonus in point-earning potential, which is a great way to get closer to 2020 award travel.

Below are a few highlights rounded up by brand, which were available at the time of publishing. But get clicking, many of these offers expire by early next week, and are subject to change. If you do miss out, check back here. We’ll continue to update this post as we find great deals leading up to Christmas.

Keep reading for the best travel deals for Christmas

Marriott Bonvoy

source Marriott

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, seeks to draw families to the beach this year with their Family Night In package. The booking dates are ongoing and cheaper after the holidays, but if you book over Christmas you’ll find rates around $400 for oceanfront views and bond-encouraging perks such as an in-room movie, two 12″ wood-fired pizzas with up to two toppings, two non-alcoholic beverages, one bottle of house red, white or rosé, and of course, one family-size portion of gourmet popcorn.

source Marriott Bonvoy

The Westin Tampa Bay has shockingly low rates over Christmas week, as low as $140 per night for the four-star hotel, no package needed. You’ll have to be a Marriott Bonvoy member to score the best prices though. The waterfront locale has lovely bay views and is just three miles from Tampa International Airport and close to other pretty areas such as Clearwater Beach and St. Petersburg.

IHG Hotels

source IHG Hotels

IHG is the parent company of brands such as Kimpton, Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and others, and has extended their Cyber Monday sale through December 17.

Stays are valid until May 31, 2020, and participating hotels offer 20% off the Best Flexible Rate, with an additional 5% discount for IHG Rewards Club members. Opting in to the latter is smart, considering it also provides benefits such as extra point-earning potential and complimentary Wi-Fi.

source Kimpton

Kimpton, in particular, has loads of standout deals, starting with their Winter Sun offering.

Sun seekers can head south to Florida and receive up to 20% off hotels’ best flexible rates in Downtown Miami, South Beach or Vero Beach. You must book by December 19, and do so at least 10 days in advance of travel, which can take place between December 19 to March 31, 2020. Different properties have different availability, but I found the Winter Sun package to be available over Christmas at the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach for a suite with a terrace for $225 per night.

source Kimpton

Kimpton’s family-friendly package for Hotel Palomar in Washington, DC might make taking kids on the road more attractive.

With a central location in Dupont Circle, and rates as low as $96 per night, the promotion includes a 50% discount on daily parking, complimentary breakfast for kids 12 and under, and signature Kimpton perks like happy hour, free morning coffee, complimentary bikes, yoga mats, and other wellness perks.

source Kimpton

Spend Christmas wrapped in a cozy blanket by the fire as the snow falls while enjoying the rustic charm of a boutique hotel. Kimpton’s Taconic Hotel in in picturesque Vermont is offering 15% off their best rates through the end of the year when you stay three nights or more. I found nightly rates as low as $260 for Christmas Eve.

source Kimpton

If family time stresses you out, Kimpton’s “Outlaw the In-laws” package places you oceanfront in Huntington Beach, California at the Kimpton Shorebreak. Rates are as low as $166 for Christmas and New Year’s week for entry-level rooms and only rose to a reasonable $265 for New Year’s Eve. Better yet, the package includes a welcome bottle of wine and is available through January 12, 2020 if you’re not in a hurry to get back to the office.

source Kimpton

California residents looking for a staycation or in-state getaway can take advantage of Kimpton’s 25% discount at the Everly Hotel in Hollywood. I found rates as low as $264 for the weekend after Christmas, so long as you stay and book by December 31.

source Kimpton

Hop the pond to London and enjoy a suite stay at the Kimpton Fitzroy. The aptly named “Suite Dreams in London” promotion offers complimentary breakfast for two, a bottle of Champagne on arrival, £60 food and beverage credit to use in any of their four restaurants and bars, and two garments pressed on check-in.

The package price starts at about $400, though if you’re willing to feel a tad less luxurious, regular rooms are being offered as low as $150 per night for one bed over Christmas. The offer is actually available for most of 2020, but must be booked by Jan 31, 2020.

Hilton Hotels

source Hilton

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront is offering a New Year’s Eve package to ring in the New Year, including a southern buffet breakfast and late check-out for those who stay up past midnight. The offer is available for stays Dec. 26 through Jan. 3 using the rate code “0NE.” Book New Year’s Eve and pay just $129.

source Hilton

Another DoubleTree, the Gates Hotel is a Miami boutique property offering a few different ways to save over the holidays. Hilton Honors members who book direct can secure a King bed with a pool view for $194. Opt for the Holidays Extra package and you’ll get the same room for $239, but also receive premium Wi-Fi, daily breakfast, and late checkout.

Preferred Hotels

source Trip Advisor

The folks at Preferred Hotels know that some of the best travel is spontaneous and are offering savings of 35% off last-minute bookings at luxury hotels around the world.

The deals are available for travel by January 19, 2020, but must be booked no later than December 16, 2019. The full list of properties participating are here and include the US, Europe, and Asia. Some standouts include the five-star K Club in Ireland for around $300 per night, the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida starting at $149 per night, the Royal Park Hotel Tokyo for $138, the Hotel California Paris Champs Elysees starting at $200, and the all-suite Hyde Resort in Hollywood, Florida beginning at $200 per night.

Love Home Swap

source Love Home Swap

If you love the wintry movie delight “The Holiday,” check out the vacation swap site inspired by it, Love Home Swap. The global home exchange program matches you up with other travelers for a safe, secure booking that takes care of all the details. You have to be a member to take part in the cool concept, and they’re currently offering a free two-week trial followed by a promotion running as low as $140 for a year. After that, you use points to swap homes with other users.