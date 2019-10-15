8 companies that offer free or inexpensive interior design services — from in-person consultations to online chats

source Modsy

Interior design is not a skill everyone has, and that’s one reason why traditionally hiring an interior designer to maximize your space is so expensive.

But a few major retailers and a handful of startups offer free or radically affordable services that do everything from workshopping paint colors with you to rendering 3D models of your bedroom and filling it with shoppable products.

Below, you’ll find eight free or affordable interior design services that will help you make the most of your space.

Some people have the gift of interior design. They can look at a blank space or, even more challenging, a half-decorated space and know upfront how to evenly weight the practicalities of life and objects and personal style in one design. They can mix patterns you would have never thought could go together, add storage in dead space you hadn’t considered, and suggest new materials and tools that were unknown to you, simply because they hadn’t come up in the first five pages of West Elm results for “decor.”

Not everyone has this skill. I don’t. But everyone wants to enjoy the one spot on earth that’s really theirs. They want to see themselves represented in it. They want friends and family to see themselves in it. They want to experience something along the lines of sanctuary – coming and going from a place that actually feels like home.

But, as is often the case with uncommon skills, hiring an interior designer is too expensive for most people.

Luckily, there are cheap or free services available online. A few startups and major retailers will help you design your ideal space for under $100. For some, it’s as simple as making their email and in-house designers publicly available. For others, it’s making a 3D model of your room and filling it with shoppable products they think you’ll like.

And some companies won’t respond to you directly but have design tools you can use for free. Houzz and Ikea are among them. Others have personalized quizzes you can use, like Clare’s Color Genius, to mimic customized interior design advice.

If you’re looking for a way to maximize your space both uniquely and within your budget, you should start with the list below. These are the companies and services available for getting the most out of your money and space, for affordable or nonexistent fees.

Below are the online interior design services, both free and affordably priced, that will respond to you with a human.

Modsy

Modsy makes a 3D model of rooms in your home and fills them with shoppable products handpicked for your budget and taste by an interior designer. There are four pricing options, but the basic plan (currently $79) means you’ll get two drafts of different designs for your room, and two rounds of updates that you can request from an interior designer. I’ve used the service twice, and I highly recommend it.

Havenly

Like Modsy, Havenly will connect you with an interior designer who designs a mockup of your space and fills it with shoppable products specifically selected for your needs, budget, and style. Its lowest package is currently $69, and it gets you design inspiration and custom solutions for a room refresh. The second now-$99 option lets you collaborate with a Havenly designer to start from scratch.

The Inside

The Inside, a digital furniture startup cofounded by interior designer Christiane Lemieux, makes customized furniture pieces on-demand. With over 100 fabric options – from sleek white to exuberant pops of color – it focuses on making wild, beautiful patterns more accessibly priced.

The team is lean and passionate like many startups, and that’s matched by a generous customer service offering. If you love the look of The Inside furniture but don’t know how to make it work for your home, email The Inside for interior design advice. They’ll answer your questions, even if it means sending a query directly to an in-house designer.

Framebridge

Framebridge is a company that has made professional framing relatively more affordable. In terms of interior design help, there are a few options. For free, Framebridge offers five presets for gallery walls, and a designer will send you four frame style recommendations to choose from. You can also opt for a gallery wall consultation that includes working with the team to design the perfect gallery wall for your space. This last option costs $199, and you get $39 in framing credit.

Clare

Clare is a paint startup founded by an interior designer that sells safe and eco-conscious paints ($49/gallon) in a tightly curated variety of colors, as well as paint supplies like brushes and rollers.

The company has features like Clare Color Genius, the Paint Calculator, and cheap peel-and-stick swatches to make sure you wind up with the best possible selection, but you can also email them for everything from help choosing a paint color to questions about the products. You can find out more about the company and its origins here.

West Elm

West Elm offers free design services that will help you do everything from floor plans to finishing touches. The company says you can do it in-store or in your home, but at least the first appointment appears to be exclusively offered in-store. You can book it online here.

Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel’s design service has three options. For free, you can shoot a quick design question to a designer via chat or email a store and get a free mood board and shoppable product list. The company’s premium option includes a professional floor plan, digital 3D render of your design, and optional in-home design consultation. It comes with a $99 design fee, but once your design is complete, you’ll receive a code for $99 off any single purchase at Crate and Barrel, which you can use either online or in the store.

Pottery Barn

For free, you can book a one-on-one consultation with a designer in your home or at a nearby store. The designer will recommend products based on your style, needs, and space, and can also help you place the orders, coordinate delivery, and arrange installation services if you want.