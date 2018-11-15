22 party dresses under $50 that are perfect for the holiday season

caption Department stores are a great place to search for affordable party dresses. source Target

Between the months of November and January, there are tons of events and holidays that call for dressing up.

Whether you have a fancy Thanksgiving dinner to attend or you’re planning your New Year’s Eve getup in advance, you’re probably shopping around for a new look.

It’s easy to assume that festive attire comes with high price tags, but that’s not always the case. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 party dresses that you can get for under $50.

Sparkly dresses work for a number of occasions.

caption This Forever 21 design is also available in red. source Forever 21

This ruched sequin dress by Forever 21 is cut above the knees and features spaghetti straps, so you’ll want to consider wearing a jacket and tights depending on the weather.

Cost: $32

Find out more about Forever 21’s ruched sequin dress here >

Cape dresses are an elegant choice.

caption Get festive in this bright red dress. source Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova’s chiffon cape-style dress features statement sleeves. Pair it with simple accessories and some cherry-red lipstick.

Cost: $27.99

Find out more about Fashion Nova’s chiffon cape dress here >

Instead of a sequin dress in a solid color, try one with stripes.

caption This dress is sold in sizes XS to XL. source Charlotte Russe

Opt for one with sleeves for extra warmth in the winter.

Cost: $36.99

Find out more about Charlotte Russe’s striped sequin bodycon dress here >

High-shine dresses are perfect for parties.

caption This Zara design comes in sizes XS to L. source Zara

The mix of gold and silver on this dress creates a versatile look that can be worn during any season.

Cost: $39.90

Find out more about Zara’s strappy dress here >

Stand out in a bold color.

caption Brighten things up with a pop of yellow. source Target

Don’t limit yourself to colors typically worn at holiday parties like red, green, or blue.

Cost: $36.99

Find out more about Who What Wear’s midi dress at Target >

If you’re attending a dinner party, consider a chiffon dress.

caption Accessorize with some trendy animal-print shoes. source Old Navy

This dress from Old Navy comes in light pink and orange. It’s available in sizes XS to XXL, as well as tall and petite styles.

Cost: $39.99

Find out more about Old Navy’s chiffon ruffle-sleeve dress here >

Rainbow sequins are always a fun touch.

caption Wear it under a jacket or over a sweater. source Target

Hit the dance floor in a dress with a holographic sheen.

Cost: $28

Find out more about Wild Fable’s sequin dress at Target >

For a more subtle look, opt for a slightly shimmery dress.

caption Long dresses are perfect to wear in the winter. source Forever 21

You’ll be able to party all night without worrying about leaving a trail of glitter wherever you go.

Cost: $27.90

Find out more about Forever 21’s metallic faux-wrap maxi dress here >

Hit the dance floor after dinner in a versatile wrap dress.

caption This Boohoo design is available at ASOS. source ASOS

Wear your wrap dress over tights or bundle up in a warm jacket.

Cost: $45

Find out more about Boohoo’s wrap dress at ASOS >

You can’t go wrong with a classic black gown at a fancy dinner or gala.

caption This design features a chic off-the-shoulder neckline. source Target

You don’t have to break the bank to get a sophisticated dress.

Cost: $32.99

Find out more about Who What Wear’s knit maxi dress at Target >

If you’re going dancing, consider a high-low hemline.

caption This dress also comes in black and burgundy. source Charlotte Russe

To dress down this Charlotte Russe design, opt for some fun printed shoes.

Cost: $34.99

Find out more about Charlotte Russe’s off-the-shoulder dress here >

Get glam in a slinky satin dress.

caption Stand out in this wine-colored design. source Lulus

This dress from Lulus features a ruffled asymmetrical hemline.

Cost: $32 (Reduced from $54)

Find out more about Lulus’ satin asymmetrical slip dress here >

Velour and velvet dresses are staples during the holiday season.

caption This Forever 21 design also comes in red and black. source Forever 21

You can also wear this dress over a turtleneck and tights for a work-appropriate outfit.

Cost: $28

Find out more about Forever 21’s crushed velvet dress here >

Add a one-shoulder dress to your winter wardrobe.

caption This design features a daring thigh-high slit. source PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing’s red velvet minidress features festive flecks of glitter.

Cost: $32

Find out more about PrettyLittleThing’s one-shoulder minidress here >

Don one of this year’s biggest trends: the blazer dress.

caption This bold design also comes in purple. source Boohoo

Rock the “no pants” trend at your next holiday party.

Cost: $25 (Reduced from $50)

Find out more about Boohoo’s satin double-breasted blazer dress here >

To stand out from the crowd, opt for a coat dress with cutouts.

caption This design also comes in red. source PrettyLittleThing

This look is basically a shorter version of the trench dresses that Meghan Markle often wears.

Cost: $40

Find out more about PrettyLittleThing’s blazer dress here >

Channel ’90s fashion in a dress with thin straps.

caption This design is also available in black and white. source Forever 21

This halter dress from Forever 21 features delicate chain halter straps.

Cost: $45

Find out more about Forever 21’s sequin halter dress here >

A unique pattern will make your sparkly dress stand out from the rest.

caption Gold and black is a popular color combination on party dresses. source H&M

Draw attention to this dress’ plunging neckline with some layered necklaces.

Cost: $34.99

Find out more about H&M’s glittery dress here >

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in a fringed dress.

caption Complete the look with trendy transparent heels. source Forever 21

This dress is covered in iridescent sequins.

Cost: $34.90

Find out more about Forever 21’s sequin fringe cami dress here >

Wear florals in the winter by opting for a velvet design.

caption This chic dress features knee-high side slits. source Forever 21

Check out this floral velvet number from Forever 21, a season-appropriate take on a summery maxi dress.

Cost: $32.90

Find out more about Forever 21’s floral velvet maxi dress here >

You can never go wrong with a classic gold party dress.

caption A dramatic makeup look will compliment this dress’ metallic finish. source Fashion Nova

Stay comfortable all night in this flared minidress from Fashion Nova.

Cost: $29.99

Find out more about Fashion Nova’s metallic dress here >

A turtleneck dress is both cozy and stylish.

caption This design also comes in six other colors. source Forever 21

Dress up this simple midi dress with statement earrings and high heels.

Cost: $35

Find out more about Forever 21’s ribbed turtleneck dress here >

