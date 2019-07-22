20 cheap products under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that are sure to sell out

source Facebook/Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is well underway, running now through Sunday, August 4 with thousands of deals across the entire site.

This annual event features products from top brands like Adidas, Tommy John, Kiehl’s, S’well, Patagonia and more in shopping categories like fashion, beauty, and home. On top of that, some of your favorite brands are running sales that are so good, you can snag popular products for under $50.

In the past, we’ve noticed that many sale items sell out before the annual event ends. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 20 fashion, beauty, and home buys that you can get right now for under $50.

Here are 20 fashion, beauty, and home buys you can score for under $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Mario Badescu The Essentials Set

Mario Badescu is an Insider Picks’ favorite, especially the drying lotion – which we swear by. Right now, you can snag this bundle that includes a toner, acne spot treatment, and lip balm and save 30%.

S’well Traveler Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours with this ergonomically designed water bottle from cult-favorite brand S’well.

J.Crew Striped Tee

Pair this stripped tee with shorts or jeans for the perfect summer outfit. Its three-quarter sleeves make so that it can be worn well into the fall months as well.

SPANX ‘Luxe’ Leg Shaping Tights

Spanx tights are Insider Picks tested and approved as being both durable and comfortable; they won’t rip or pill like drugstore pairs and hold up incredibly well in the wash. This pair is a steal for less than $20.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo

Keep your brow game strong with this unbeatable duo. The set includes a pencil and spoolie brush to create a natural-looking blend that is finished with a clear gel that can be used on all hair colors.

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser

Freshen up any space in your home with this electric aroma diffuser. Just add water and one or more of your favorite essential oil scents to get up to 120 minutes of pure relaxation.

Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt

Just like a simple white T-shirt, a solid colored crewneck can be dressed up or down. This wardrobe must-have is lightweight and comfortable thanks to the pima cotton fabric.

Adidas 4K Tech Athletic Shorts

These sweat-wicking athletic shorts from Adidas are ventilated for breathability and designed with mobility in mind.

Converse Jack Purcell Ox Sneaker

These Converse sneakers have a more modern and work-appropriate look compared to the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star-look that was designed over a century ago.

Jack Black Care Essentials Set

This bundle from Jack Black comprises a complete, three-step skin-care routine. It includes the Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser, Protein Booster Skin Serum, and Dry Erase Ultra-Calming Face Cream.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump

This jumbo bottle of moisturizer can be used on the entire body to leave the skin feeling smooth and hydrated.

Tommy John Lounge Henley Tee and Lounge Shorts

We stan for Tommy John underwear and its ability to stay put and hold its shape after many washes, and this lounge set is no different. Made from soft yet stretchy fabric, both the top and shorts will maintain its just-bought look after each wash.

True & Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Racerback Bra

Not only does this bra offer ample support without the uncomfortable underwire many of us hate, but its design features barely-there seams for a streamlined look to every outfit.

Chelsea28 Wrap Style Top

This adjustable wrap top makes for a simple and breathable fashion choice. The dolman sleeves allow for an airy fit while the belt can be adjusted for either a loser or more snug wear.

Jo Malone London Miniature Fragrance & Body Set

If you’re a fan of Jo Malone, this gift set is for you. It includes the two brand’s most beloved scents, Nectarine Blossom & Honey and Wood Sage & Sea Salt, with an English Pear & Freesia body cream. As a bonus, you’ll also get a sample of a brand-new fragrance, Poppy & Barley.

UGG Whistler Accent Pillow

Make any space that much cozier with Ugg’s plush accent pillow stuffed with feathers. It comes in six different colors to make any couch or chair pop.

Patagonia Responsibili-Tee Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Patagonia holds few sales itself, so big events like the Anniversary Sale are the perfect opportunity to snag apparel at can’t-beat prices. This long-sleeve tee is a great wardrobe addition for when the weather finally starts to cool off.

Tommy John Cool Cotton High V-Neck Undershirt

Every guy needs a reliable white undershirt. Tommy John makes its version with cooling pima cotton that dries five times faster, keeping you cooler than other undershirt would.

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See Bike Shorts

Whether you’re gearing up for a long-distance bike ride or layering these compression shorts for a gym session, the stretchy, soft jersey material can help you perform at your highest level.

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

The Natori Feathers Bra is an all-time customer favorite. This T-shirt bra offers support, comfort, and style at a fraction of the cost during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.