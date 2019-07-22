20 cheap products under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that are sure to sell out

- source
- Facebook/Nordstrom
- The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on, now through August 4, with thousands of deals across the site including major savings on men’s and women’s fashion, beauty and skin care, and kitchen and home goods.
- The sale is so good that popular brands like Adidas, Tommy John, Kiehl’s, S’well, and Patagonia are on sale – and some of our favorite deals from these brands are under $50.
- It’s not unusual for many of the best deals to sell out well before the end of the Anniversary Sale, so we’ve rounded up 20 fashion, beauty, and home buys that you can get right now for under $50.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is well underway, running now through Sunday, August 4 with thousands of deals across the entire site.
This annual event features products from top brands like Adidas, Tommy John, Kiehl’s, S’well, Patagonia and more in shopping categories like fashion, beauty, and home. On top of that, some of your favorite brands are running sales that are so good, you can snag popular products for under $50.
In the past, we’ve noticed that many sale items sell out before the annual event ends. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 20 fashion, beauty, and home buys that you can get right now for under $50.
Here are 20 fashion, beauty, and home buys you can score for under $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
- source
- Nordstrom
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set, $23 (after sale $33) [You save $10]
Mario Badescu is an Insider Picks’ favorite, especially the drying lotion – which we swear by. Right now, you can snag this bundle that includes a toner, acne spot treatment, and lip balm and save 30%.
S’well Traveler Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
- source
- Nordstrom
S’well Traveler Aurora Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22.90 (after sale $35) [You save $12.10]
Keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours with this ergonomically designed water bottle from cult-favorite brand S’well.
J.Crew Striped Tee
- source
- Nordstrom
J.Crew Striped Tee, $35.90 (after sale $55) [You save $19.10]
Pair this stripped tee with shorts or jeans for the perfect summer outfit. Its three-quarter sleeves make so that it can be worn well into the fall months as well.
SPANX ‘Luxe’ Leg Shaping Tights
- source
- Nordstrom
SPANX ‘Luxe’ Leg Shaping Tights, $18.50 (after sale $28) [You save $9.50]
Spanx tights are Insider Picks tested and approved as being both durable and comfortable; they won’t rip or pill like drugstore pairs and hold up incredibly well in the wash. This pair is a steal for less than $20.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo
- source
- Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $25 (after sale $43) [You save $18]
Keep your brow game strong with this unbeatable duo. The set includes a pencil and spoolie brush to create a natural-looking blend that is finished with a clear gel that can be used on all hair colors.
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser
- source
- Nordstrom
Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser, $25.90 (after sale $39.99) [You save $14.09]
Freshen up any space in your home with this electric aroma diffuser. Just add water and one or more of your favorite essential oil scents to get up to 120 minutes of pure relaxation.
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt, $38.90 (after sale $59.50) [You save $20.60]
Just like a simple white T-shirt, a solid colored crewneck can be dressed up or down. This wardrobe must-have is lightweight and comfortable thanks to the pima cotton fabric.
Adidas 4K Tech Athletic Shorts
- source
- Nordstrom
Adidas 4K Tech Athletic Shorts, $24.90 (after sale $40) [You save $15.10]
These sweat-wicking athletic shorts from Adidas are ventilated for breathability and designed with mobility in mind.
Converse Jack Purcell Ox Sneaker
- source
- Nordstrom
Converse Jack Purcell Ox Sneaker, $42.90 (after sale $65) [You save $22.10]
These Converse sneakers have a more modern and work-appropriate look compared to the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star-look that was designed over a century ago.
Jack Black Care Essentials Set
- source
- Nordstrom
Jack Black Care Essentials Set, $35 (after sale $56) [You save $21]
This bundle from Jack Black comprises a complete, three-step skin-care routine. It includes the Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser, Protein Booster Skin Serum, and Dry Erase Ultra-Calming Face Cream.
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump
- source
- Nordstrom
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump, $49 (after sale $78) [You save $29]
This jumbo bottle of moisturizer can be used on the entire body to leave the skin feeling smooth and hydrated.
Tommy John Lounge Henley Tee and Lounge Shorts
- source
- Nordstrom
Tommy John Lounge Henley Tee, $41.90 (after sale $62) [You save $20.10]
Tommy John Lounge Shorts, $32.90 (after sale $48) [You save $15.10]
We stan for Tommy John underwear and its ability to stay put and hold its shape after many washes, and this lounge set is no different. Made from soft yet stretchy fabric, both the top and shorts will maintain its just-bought look after each wash.
True & Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Racerback Bra
- source
- Nordstrom
True & Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Racerback Bra, $37.90 (after sale $58) [You save $20.10]
Not only does this bra offer ample support without the uncomfortable underwire many of us hate, but its design features barely-there seams for a streamlined look to every outfit.
Chelsea28 Wrap Style Top
- source
- Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Wrap Style Top, $45.90 (after sale $69) [You save $23.10]
This adjustable wrap top makes for a simple and breathable fashion choice. The dolman sleeves allow for an airy fit while the belt can be adjusted for either a loser or more snug wear.
Jo Malone London Miniature Fragrance & Body Set
- source
- Nordstrom
Jo Malone London Miniature Fragrance & Body Set, $47 (after sale $66) [You save $19]
If you’re a fan of Jo Malone, this gift set is for you. It includes the two brand’s most beloved scents, Nectarine Blossom & Honey and Wood Sage & Sea Salt, with an English Pear & Freesia body cream. As a bonus, you’ll also get a sample of a brand-new fragrance, Poppy & Barley.
UGG Whistler Accent Pillow
- source
- Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Accent Pillow, $35.90 (after sale $49) [You save $13.10]
Make any space that much cozier with Ugg’s plush accent pillow stuffed with feathers. It comes in six different colors to make any couch or chair pop.
Patagonia Responsibili-Tee Long Sleeve T-Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Patagonia Responsibili-Tee Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $32.90 (after sale $40) [You save $7.10]
Patagonia holds few sales itself, so big events like the Anniversary Sale are the perfect opportunity to snag apparel at can’t-beat prices. This long-sleeve tee is a great wardrobe addition for when the weather finally starts to cool off.
Tommy John Cool Cotton High V-Neck Undershirt
- source
- Nordstrom
Tommy John Cool Cotton High V-Neck Undershirt, $24.90 (after sale $40) [You save $15.10]
Every guy needs a reliable white undershirt. Tommy John makes its version with cooling pima cotton that dries five times faster, keeping you cooler than other undershirt would.
Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See Bike Shorts
- source
- Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See Bike Shorts, $29.99 (after sale $40) [You save $10.01]
Whether you’re gearing up for a long-distance bike ride or layering these compression shorts for a gym session, the stretchy, soft jersey material can help you perform at your highest level.
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
- source
- Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $44.90 (after sale $68) [You save $23.10]
The Natori Feathers Bra is an all-time customer favorite. This T-shirt bra offers support, comfort, and style at a fraction of the cost during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.