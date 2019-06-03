15 affordable and useful tech gifts for Dad — all under $100

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Normally great speakers cost an arm and a leg, but Edifier has managed to build a pair of speakers that actually sound pretty good for the money. source Amazon

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16 this year.

If your dad is into tech, there are plenty of affordable gifts you can snag him for less than a Benjamin.

If you’re able to stretch your budget a bit, you can find even more great tech gifts for Dad here.

Father’s Day is right around the corner. If you haven’t already, it’s time to start looking for a gift for the special father in your life. Not everyone has a ton of cash to spend, but if you’re on a budget, there are still a bunch of great Father’s Day gifts you can snag for your dad.

Struggling to find the right gift for the tech-loving dad in your life? Here are the 15 best Father’s Day gift ideas for less than $100, including the Amazon Echo Dot, Ring video doorbell, and Sennheiser headphones.

Looking for more gift ideas? Find even more cool and unique Father’s Day gifts here. For the interesting and out-of-the-ordinary, try one of these personalized gifts. If there’s a new dad in your life, he’ll appreciate these useful gifts geared for new fatherhood. And good, old-fashioned flowers are never a bad choice.

The Amazon Echo Dot

source Amazon

The Amazon Echo is the original smart speaker, and it’s gotten a whole lot smarter since launch, thanks largely to the fact that Amazon keeps updating Alexa, its smart assistant. The Amazon Echo Dot, currently in its third generation, is the smallest Amazon Echo, offering all of the smart features you would expect from an Echo device, along with decent audio quality for a speaker its size. The device is great for controlling other smart home devices, finding out information from the web, and even listening to music.

Sennheiser over-ear headphones

source Amazon

If your dad’s into his music, then the Sennheiser HD 280 Pro over-ear headphones are a great gift. Audiophile headphones can often range into the thousands of dollars, but these offer great sound quality without the ultra-high price tag. The headphones are relatively comfortable too; they offer an over-ear design, and they have plenty of padding in the ear cups and under the headband, making for a generally great listening experience.

The Kindle e-reader

source Amazon

If your dad is into reading, then what better gift than a device he can use to read all the books he’ll ever read? The newest generation of the Kindle has a built-in front light to help make sure he can read at night. The display on the device offers a 167 pixel-per-inch display, and like any Kindle, gives access to a selection of millions of books – 4GB of which can be stored right on the device itself.

Read more: I reviewed Amazon’s new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite to see if the upgrade is worth it – and I’d recommend it to anyone

The Google Home Mini

source Google Home Mini Facebook

Does your dad like the idea of the Amazon Echo Dot but wish it had Google Assistant instead of Alexa? The Google Home Mini is the perfect alternative. The Mini is around the same size as the Dot, featuring a gray fabric exterior and Google Assistant built right into it. That’s perfect for those using Android or other Google products, as it’ll tie into those products and services neatly. The device is small and inexpensive, and while it may not be great for audiophiles, many will be fine with its music-playing capabilities too.

A Belkin smart outlet

source Amazon

If your dad is into smart home devices and wants a little more control over the home, then a smart outlet is a great gift. The Belkin WeMo Mini works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, so it should work no matter which smart ecosystem your dad is into. The device is built to be able to accommodate for two plugs in a two-gang outlet; it looks pretty nice too, despite being a little bulky.

A Philips Hue starter kit

source Amazon

Smart lights are a great way to add some basic smart features to your home, and Philips Hue is the best of the bunch when it comes to those smart lights. Philips Hue devices work with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit, so again, they’re versatile, plus you can automate them so that your dad can set the lights to automatically turn on when he gets home, for example. The starter kit includes the hub, which is the device that connects all the lights to your home network, and four white light bulbs.

A Roku streaming stick

source Amazon

Perhaps your dad is a little behind the times when it comes to watching TV. If your dad is struggling to enter the streaming revolution, then the Roku Streaming Stick+ is worth considering. Roku’s interface is pretty easy to use and supports a range of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and so on. The Streaming Stick+ plugs straight into any TV with HDMI, and supports 4K and HDR video.

Read more: We compared the 7 different Roku devices to help you choose which one works best for you

A Tile tracker

source Amazon

Do you have a dad who’s constantly losing things? The Tile tracker is a great gift. Tile trackers can be slotted into a wallet or attached to keys, after which you’ll be able to track their location on a smartphone. The Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack comes with two Tile Mates (for keys), and two Tile Slims (slimmer devices for wallets), and they all connect to a phone through Bluetooth. It’s a relatively inexpensive gift too; you can get the full combo pack for under $40.

An Audio Technica record player

source Amazon

If your dad is into music, then it’s worth considering buying him a vinyl player. Often, record players can get expensive, but Audio Technica makes a few high-quality ones that aren’t overly pricey, like the AT-LP60. The player is well designed, very easy to use, and supports speeds of both 33 1/3 or 45 rotations per minute. The player is built with a number of helpful features too, like an anti-resonant platter and a removable dust cover.

The Fitbit Flex 2

source Amazon

You don’t necessarily need an Apple Watch to track fitness. If Dad is working on his health, then getting him a device to track his fitness is well worth it. The Fitbit Flex 2 is well designed and super minimalistic, making it look more like a bracelet than anything else. Paired with a phone, the device can track steps, distance, calories burned, and so on. The device is waterproof, meaning it can be used to track swimming, and offers a ton of other features too.

A pair of Edifier bookshelf speakers

source Amazon

A great pair of speakers can completely change the music-listening experience. Normally great speakers cost an arm and a leg, but Edifier has managed to build a pair of speakers that actually sound pretty good for the money. The Edifier R1280T speakers offer a great design, as well as a good frequency response, helping ensure that music is accurate and detailed. The speakers can be used for simply listening to music, or with a TV or receiver for other uses.

A Vizio soundbar

source Amazon

A pair of bookshelf speakers is great for a range of applications, but if your dad is more in the market for speakers he can use with his TV, then the Vizio 2.0 Channel Soundbar is a great option. Vizio’s audio products are known for offering great value for money. This soundbar is able to hit 95dB and has a frequency range of 70Hz-19kHz, which isn’t bad. If you can extend your budget, it’s worth looking into the 2.1-channel version, which comes with a subwoofer; but even without the subwoofer, the soundbar has a ton to offer.

The JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker

source JBL

Another great idea for an audio product is a portable speaker. Perhaps your dad would like to listen to his music on the go, in which case the JBL Flip 4 is a great option. The speaker offers a nice design, plus it’s water-resistant, making it a great choice for taking to the beach or relaxing by the pool. The speaker also has pretty good frequency response, offering plenty of bass and decent detail for a speaker in this price range.

The Ring video doorbell

source Amazon

Another great option for a smart home device that will also give Dad an opportunity to increase security is the Ring Video Doorbell. This doorbell has a security camera built into it, and can send a notification to his phone whenever someone is at the door. With an optional Wi-Fi adapter, the device also connects to Amazon Alexa, meaning it can be integrated into a wider smart home ecosystem.

Read more: 55 clever and practical gifts for dad under $50

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

source Amazon

Amazon builds some great tablets at a relatively good price, and the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great tablet for a dad who might want to casually play games, watch Netflix, and more. The Fire HD 8 isn’t as powerful as an iPad, but it should still be able to handle most basic tasks. It comes with either 16GB or 32GB of storage, plus it’s available in a range of colors too, including Black, Yellow, Blue, or Red.