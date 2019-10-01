18 of the best things to buy at Aldi this month for under $5

caption This October, Aldi is selling a number of pumpkin-flavored and Halloween-themed products. source Aldi

This month, Aldi is offering plenty of festive foods, beverages, and other items for under $5.

The retailer is selling foods like pumpkin-spice cheese, sweet-potato chips, and maple-flavored peanut butter.

Aldi is also selling seasonal three-wick candles, festive socks, and pet sweaters this October.

Each month, the popular grocer Aldi adds a selection of new and seasonal products to its shelves. And, for October, many of the offerings have an autumnal twist.

From Halloween-themed cheeses to low-cost autumn decor, here are the best things to buy at Aldi this month for under $5.

Add the Happy Farms Preferred Transylvanian Cave Cheese to your appetizer platter.

caption One of the cheeses comes soaked in red wine. source Aldi

Aldi is bringing back its popular Transylvanian Cave Cheese at just $3.99 a block.

This Romanian cheese is aged in salt caves and it can deliver just the right level of umami to any dish you add it to.

Celebrate chilly weather with Simply Nature Organic Pumpkin Soup for $1.99.

caption It comes in a carton that provides two to three servings. source Aldi

To kick off soup season, Aldi is selling this creamy pumpkin variety. Paired with crusty bread and an autumnal harvest salad, this meal will be on repeat even after winter arrives.

The soup will retail for just $1.99 a carton, which contains two to three servings.

Sip on Nature’s Nectar Apple Cider all month long.

caption Each container has 52 ounces. source Aldi

Although pumpkin is often the poster-child of fall, apple cider is also a popular flavor of the season. Cold or warm, apple cider’s scent and taste can help you enjoy the cozy feeling of autumn.

A jug of this cider retails for just $2.59.

Add Clancy’s Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Chips to your snack drawer.

caption The chips retail for $2.19 per bag. source Aldi

Potato-chip lovers, rejoice. In a stray from the traditional salty, savory snack, Aldi is offering bags of sweet-potato chips coated in cinnamon and brown sugar for just $2.19.

Spice up movie night with Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn for $2.99 a bag.

caption The candy pieces are on sale starting October 2. source Aldi

Nothing brings a movie night together like caramel corn, and this variety sweetens the deal with pumpkin-spice flavoring and pepitas for extra crunch. Each bag is $2.99.

Fill your entire home with the scent of fall with the Huntington Home Three-Wick Candles.

caption The candles have intricate designs on their labels, too. source Aldi

These soy-blend, autumn-scented candles at Aldi are just $3.99 each. Shoppers can choose from four scents: Cozy Harvest, Crisp Weather, Maple Pumpkin, and Pumpkin-Spiced Whipped Cream.

Snack on the Choceur Pumpkin Spice Yogurt-Covered Pretzels.

caption A 7-ounce bag retails for $1.99. source Aldi

These yogurt-covered pretzels combine the sweetness of yogurt, the saltiness of pretzels, and the signature flavor of the season to create a treat you won’t want to put down.

A 7-ounce bag retails for just $1.99.

Mix dessert and dipping with the Park Street Deli Dessert Hummus offerings.

caption You can dip graham crackers in these. source Aldi

Dessert hummus is all the rage in the food world right now, and Aldi is delivering with two seasonal, sweet hummus varieties: sea-salt caramel and pumpkin pie.

Paired with apple slices, graham crackers, or ginger snaps, these hummus flavors are sure to be a fall favorite. Each container costs just $3.49.

Even your pasta can participate in fall with Specially Selected Pasta Sauce in Pumpkin and Butternut Squash or Pumpkin Chipotle.

caption A jar of sauce is $2.49. source Aldi

You can really never go wrong with pasta, and these seasonal sauces will add an autumnal feel to your meal.

For a slightly sweeter dish, the pumpkin and butternut squash variety will do the trick. For a kick, try the pumpkin chipotle.

Or, simply buy both and alternate all season long, because a jar is only $2.49.

Gift (or keep) a box of these adorable Choceur Pumpkin Belgian Chocolates.

caption They’re shaped like tiny pumpkins. source Aldi

These cream-filled pumpkin Belgian chocolates will make a great gift for family, friends … or yourself. Each box is just $2.99.

Keep the Specially Selected Pumpkin or Salted Caramel Mini Dessert Cups in your freezer for a midnight snack.

caption The cups contain flavored mousse. source Aldi

These mini dessert cups are seasonal and sweet – they come in two flavors: pumpkin and salted-caramel mousse.

Each frozen package is $2.99.

You won’t be able to put down these Benton’s Fall Cookie Thins.

caption You can take them on the go, too. source Aldi

If you love to snack, you might enjoy these cookie thins. Available in pumpkin-spice and snickerdoodle flavors, they are perfect for munching away while watching TV or getting you through the midday slump at work.

A bag of cookie thins is $2.29.

Skip a trip to the cafe by picking up Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee with Almond Milk, available starting October 9.

caption This offering is dairy-free. source Aldi

For a fraction of the cost you’d pay for the same drink at a cafe, this container of pumpkin-spice cold-brew coffee with almond milk is a pretty great deal.

It is sure to power you through those warmer fall days that remind you that summer was just here. A 32-ounce bottle costs $2.29.

Starting October 9, complete your fall outfits with the Two-Pack Halloween or Fall-Fest Socks.

caption Some of the socks come with an autumn-leaf pattern. source Aldi

You can really prepare for fall with these seasonally appropriate socks.

Each two-pack is $1.99, or about a dollar per pair. Plus, there are two patterns – one for Halloween to wear all of October, and a Fall-Fest theme to take you through to Thanksgiving and beyond.

Add any of the Emporium Selection Halloween Cheeses to your charcuterie spread.

caption Some of the cheeses come in festive shapes. source Aldi

These Halloween-themed cheeses are a must for a festive party and will be the stars of many a charcuterie platter this October.

Grab one or all four: Scary Pumpkin Spice (Wensleydale cheese with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg), No Rest for the Wicked (Wensleydale cheese with strawberry and prosecco), Freaky Franken (derby cheese with dried sage), and Bat Knit Crazy (a simple aged cheddar).

Each quirky block is $3.99 and available starting October 16.

You can get an entire loaf of Specially Selected Pumpkin Brioche for under $5.

caption The bread can be cut into thick or thin slices. source Aldi

Aldi often offers specialty breads, and for October the retailer is going all-out with this marbled loaf in a pumpkin-brioche variety.

Each loaf is $3.99 and Aldi will begin selling the stuff on October 26.

Put the Peanut Delight Maple or Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter Spread on everything.

caption You can use the spread on rice cakes or toast. source Aldi

Spread on apples, mixed into oatmeal, or slathered on bread, these fall peanut butters will go with just about any dish.

Each jar, whether you choose the maple or pumpkin-spice variety, is available for $1.99 starting October 16.

Starting October 23, keep your animals warm and festive with the Heart to Tail Fall Pet Sweater for $4.99.

caption You can get a polka-dot or heart-printed sweater. source Aldi

Even your pet can enjoy the season, as Aldi has included sweaters and toys for your furry friends (both dogs and cats) in its fall line-up.

Although some of the items in the fall collection cost a little more than $5, these sweet little sweaters are just $4.99 and are fitting to wear all season long.

