12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

caption Aldi has a lot of cold and frozen products coming out in August. source Aldi

Aldi has a bunch of new products coming in August and they range from vegan-friendly ice cream to sausage.

For under $5, try Nature’s Nectar Summer Lemonade in a variety of flavors or L’Oven Fresh Peach Cobbler Bread.

If you prefer coffee, Aldi’s Barissimo brand has a couple of fun flavors for under $5 that you’ll want to check out.

Aldi is a popular place to stock up on affordable pantry staples and seasonal snacks, but one of the best parts of the store is that it rolls out new items every month.

Here are some of the best foods and beverages you can get at Aldi this month for under $5.

Fremont Fish Market Nashville Hot or Togarashi Breaded Shrimp hits stores on August 7.

caption This are a great pick for someone who enjoys spice. source Aldi

For $4.99, you’ll get a 10-ounce box of whichever flavor you’d like, whether you want your shrimp with a kick or crispy and classic. You can find these products in the frozen aisle.

Simply Nature Applesauce Cups in Granny Smith and Blueberry hit stores on August 7.

caption It comes in two fruity flavors. source Aldi

Apples and blueberries are naturally pretty sweet on their own, so if you enjoy the kind of flavor that fruit provides, you might want to try these unsweetened varieties. They’re just $1.39 per six-pack, so why not try both?

Little Salad Bar Grab & Go Couscous or Seven Grain Salads launch on August 7.

caption They’re nice and portable. source Aldi

These handy packs are kind of like ready-made lunches for anyone on the go. The packs are complete with little compartments full of a nut-and-seed mix, crackers, hummus, and your choice of the couscous or seven-grain salad.

If you need a quick, light lunch or an afternoon snack, these packs will set you back $3.49 a piece.

A few different varieties of Park Street Deli Hummus & Pretzels Snack Cups hit stores on August 7.

caption Some flavors have an added kick. source Aldi

These are single-serving cups that come with three different varieties of hummus: Cilantro Jalapeno, Classic, and Roasted Red Pepper. At just $1.69 a cup, these make for a great affordable snack.

Dancing Flame Rosé will be on store shelves starting August 7.

caption This is an affordable way to satisfy your rosé cravings. source Aldi

Cold, crisp, and refreshing is the order of the day for all drinks during hot summer months – and this rosé option surely fits the bill. At just $4.99, it’s great for serving a group.

L’Oven Fresh Peach Cobbler or Mixed Berry Breakfast Bread hits stores on August 14.

caption It’s perfect for breakfast. source Aldi

If you like the idea of a warm, toasty slice of bread that has fruity flavors, you might fall in love with these new breads. At just $3.99 per loaf, it’s an affordable food to eat for breakfast or as a snack.

Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage in BBQ and Green Chile flavors launch on August 14.

caption There are five sausages per pack. source Aldi

These sausages come in packages of five and are completely ready to toss on the grill or pop in the oven. At $4.99 a package, you’re paying about a dollar per sausage.

A few varieties of Nature’s Nectar Summer Lemonade will be in stores on August 21.

caption They come in three different flavors. source Aldi

At the height of summer heat, there’s nothing as refreshing as an ice-cold glass of lemonade. With flavors including Honey Grapefruit, Honeysuckle, and Starfruit, these twists on traditional lemonade can liven up your glasses for just $2.89 a bottle.

Specially Selected Classic or Strawberry Balsamic Glaze will be on sale starting August 21.

caption It’s perfect for sweet and savory dishes. source Aldi

If you’ve yet to try a balsamic glaze on salads, pizza, ice cream, or even skewers of fruit, you’re in for a treat. This is a great condiment for your favorite summer foods, especially at just $3.89 a bottle.

Clancy’s Maple Bacon Wavy Potato Chips hit stores on August 28.

caption It’s a mix of sweet and savory flavors. source Aldi

If the mere mention of the words “maple bacon” has your mouth watering, you might want to try this crispy snack. A bag of these sweet and savory chips will set you back $1.79.

Earth Grown Non-Dairy Oat Based Pints will be available in flavors like Chocolate, Cold Brew, and Vanilla Cookie Chip starting August 28.

caption It’s a vegan-friendly treat. source Aldi

For those unfamiliar, Earth Grown is Aldi’s vegetarian (and sometimes vegan) brand – and their newest release is sure to delight those who enjoy non-dairy treats. These vegan-friendly ice creams are made with oat milk and retail for just $2.99 a pint.

Barissimo Maple Bacon or Bourbon Ground Coffee hits store shelves on August 28.

caption You can pair your breakfast with some breakfast-flavored coffee. source Aldi

Flavored coffees can be a delicious change from your normal, daily cup. These two options will soon be returning to Aldi shelves and they will cost you just $3.79 a bag.

