The cheapest places to travel every month of 2019

caption Santorini, Greece. source evantravels/Shutterstock

KAYAK figured out which top worldwide destinations have the biggest airfare price drops each month for 2019.

Flights to Thera, on Santorini in Greece, see a whopping 45% drop in price in May.

Airfare to Reykjavik, Iceland, is 23% cheaper in August.

Travel can get expensive, especially when you’re visiting popular destinations during peak season.

But if you time it right, you can visit those same hotspots for a fraction of the price.

KAYAK just released its new 2019 Travel Hacker Guide, in which they figured out which top worldwide destinations see the biggest airfare price drops each month in 2019 by analyzing over 1.5 billion annual travel searches.

From Greece to Iceland to Charleston, South Carolina, these 12 locations are surprisingly affordable when you catch them at the right time.

Keep scrolling to find out when and where you’ll save the most in the new year.

JANUARY: Osaka, Japan

caption The Dotonbori amusement district of Osaka, Japan. source Thomson Reuters

Drop in price: 35%

Median airfare: $652

January is the cheapest month to fly to Osaka, Japan, a sleek metropolis that blends ancient history with modern, urban attractions. Be sure to venture to the Umeda district if you’re a night owl, as it’s known for its vibrant nightlife.

FEBRUARY: Ontario, Canada

caption Ice skating in Toronto, the capital of Ontario, Canada. source Shutterstock

Drop in price: 21%

Median airfare: $259

You’ll want to head up to Ontario, Canada, this February to make the most of winter before it ends. Toronto, Ontario’s capital city, is a can’t miss, and the stunning Toronto Light Festival lasts from the end of January through March. Stop by to see the city’s historic Distillery District completely decked out in lights, as well as various art installations.

MARCH: Melbourne, Australia

caption Melbourne, Australia. source TK Kurikawa/Shutterstock

Drop in price: 16%

Median airfare: $1,004

Make the most of the city’s unbeatable weather by taking a stroll through Art in the Vines at Hanging Rock Winery, and ogle at the outdoor artwork of 25 renowned local, national and international sculptors.

APRIL: San Juan, Puerto Rico

caption San Juan, Puerto Rico. source dennisvdw/iStock

Drop in price: 31%

Median airfare: $256

San Juan, Puerto Rico, is known for its historic sights and tropical beaches. In April, be sure to check out the 11th Annual Rincon International Film Festival, which features special themed nights and daytime screenings, as well as the European Film Festival in Miramar, San Juan.

MAY: Thera, Greece

caption Santorini, Greece. source apezfauzy/Shutterstock

Drop in price: 45%

Median airfare: $743

Thera is an ancient city atop the scenic Greek island destination of Santorini. Seize the opportunity to snag discounted airfare this May, as Santorini has been growing in popularity in recent years. Walk through ancient ruins, and cap off your day by watching a stunning sunset over crystal blue water.

JUNE: Albuquerque, New Mexico

caption Albuquerque, New Mexico. source Shutterstock / Michael E. Halstead

Drop in price: 28%

Median airfare: $297

There’s no better place for an unforgettable ride in a hot air balloon than Albuquerque, New Mexico. Or, if heights aren’t your thing, bird festivals, winery tours, and flamenco dance classes await.

JULY: Charleston, South Carolina

caption Magnolia Plantation and Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. source Shutterstock

Drop in price: 19%

Median airfare: $272

If you’re looking for Southern charm this summer, look no further than Charleston, South Carolina, which has been voted the best city in the world in the past. With its rich history, impeccably landscaped gardens, and stunning waterfront views, it’s no wonder travelers love the city so much.

AUGUST: Reykjavik, Iceland

caption Reykjavik, Iceland. source victoriaashman / iStock

Drop in price: 23%

Median airfare: $440

For a brief respite from the August heat, Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik is a welcoming, creative “feast for the senses.” The city is walking friendly, and boasts a plethora of forward-looking, modern architecture. Trek to the futuristic-looking Hallgrímskirkja church, built in 1986, or City Hall (Ráðhúsið), which was designed to look like it floats on a neighboring lake.

SEPTEMBER: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

caption Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. source Shutterstock

Drop in price: 32%

Median airfare: $403

Booking a flight to Kailua-Kona, a beautiful seaside town on the west side of Hawaii’s Big Island, is a surefire way to extend your summer vacation. Soak up the lush views and sunny weather, and try to spot the colorful coral on Kamakahonu Beach.

OCTOBER: Belize City, Belize

caption Belize City, Belize. source Shutterstock

Drop in price: 25%

Median airfare: $385

A charming port city that opens up into the Caribbean Sea, Belize City is a bit of an undiscovered gem that you’ll want to hurry to this October. Check out ancient Mayan artifacts in the Museum of Belize, or the historic St. John’s Cathedral on the south side of the port.

NOVEMBER: Brussels, Belgium

caption Brussels, Belgium. source ilolab/Shutterstock

Drop in price: 22%

Median airfare: $547

Brussels, Belgium, the country’s capital city, is bursting with quaint yet impressive European charm. With three official languages, it boasts a fusion of cultures and cuisines. See the much-lauded Gothic architecture that the city is known for, and eat your weight in waffles and fries.

DECEMBER: Calgary, Canada

caption Calgary, Canada. source Shutterstock

Drop in price: 27%

Median airfare: $312

KAYAK describes this stunning Canadian city as “relaxed” and “friendly,” which is just want you need around the holidays. And it’s never too early to plan your trip: when temps drop in the winter, Calgary becomes one of the top skiing destinations on the continent.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.