10 inexpensive umbrellas that’ll keep you dry during spring showers — all under $20



Don’t be fooled by the warmer days and sunnier skies. Rainy season is still in full effect, so make sure to keep an umbrella on hand.

Instead of banking on an overpriced, shoddy umbrella from the first store you see, get one of these 10 top-rated umbrellas, all under $20.

A few years ago, I got caught in an unexpected torrential downpour while waiting outside a restaurant to be seated. Desperate to prevent my entire body from getting soaked, I popped into the nearest drugstore to grab one of the few remaining $15 umbrellas left on the stand.

Salvation! Or so I thought. I’m not exaggerating when I say I didn’t even make it down one block before the umbrella broke. There goes $15 along with any hope of staying dry that night.

Warm, dry months are just around the corner, but in the meantime, spring still has some surprise showers up its sleeve. If you’re currently without an umbrella, you can still equip yourself with a good one without spending more than $20.

Unlike the model that literally only lasted seconds in my tragic tale above, the umbrellas below are sturdy and reliable, and they have the satisfied reviews to prove it. Most are also available on Amazon and with Prime shipping, so you can receive your umbrella quickly if you notice the upcoming week has rain in store for your city.

Ultimately, they’re probably not going to be as long-lasting as more expensive styles, but for now, and for less than $20, they’ll do the trick.

Shop 10 top-rated umbrellas under $20 to get you through the rainy season.

A sturdy, compact umbrella that also comes with a leather cover



Rating: 4.3 stars from 1,100+ reviews

A long umbrella with a classic J stick handle



Rating: 4.3 stars from 970+ reviews

An umbrella that both opens and closes with a push of a button



Rating: 4.7 stars from 460+ reviews

An umbrella that collapses to a small 12-inch length



Rating: 4.3 stars from 2,500+ reviews

A large and distinct bubble umbrella that’ll provide more coverage



Rating: 4.2 stars from 1,100+ reviews

A strong, mold-resistant golf umbrella with SPF 50+ protection



Rating: 4.7 stars from 330+ reviews

An umbrella that can comfortably fit two people during a downpour



Rating: 4.7 stars from 150+ reviews

A basic but very affordable umbrella from Amazon’s in-house brand



Rating: 3.9 stars from 280+ reviews

An eye-catching umbrella that opens the opposite way so you don’t drip water everywhere



Rating: 4.4 stars from 2,000+ reviews

An even smaller umbrella that measures 10.8 inches when closed



Rating: 4.1 stars from 670+ reviews