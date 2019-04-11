10 inexpensive umbrellas that’ll keep you dry during spring showers — all under $20

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Don’t be fooled by the warmer days and sunnier skies. Rainy season is still in full effect, so make sure to keep an umbrella on hand.
- Instead of banking on an overpriced, shoddy umbrella from the first store you see, get one of these 10 top-rated umbrellas, all under $20.
A few years ago, I got caught in an unexpected torrential downpour while waiting outside a restaurant to be seated. Desperate to prevent my entire body from getting soaked, I popped into the nearest drugstore to grab one of the few remaining $15 umbrellas left on the stand.
Salvation! Or so I thought. I’m not exaggerating when I say I didn’t even make it down one block before the umbrella broke. There goes $15 along with any hope of staying dry that night.
Warm, dry months are just around the corner, but in the meantime, spring still has some surprise showers up its sleeve. If you’re currently without an umbrella, you can still equip yourself with a good one without spending more than $20.
Unlike the model that literally only lasted seconds in my tragic tale above, the umbrellas below are sturdy and reliable, and they have the satisfied reviews to prove it. Most are also available on Amazon and with Prime shipping, so you can receive your umbrella quickly if you notice the upcoming week has rain in store for your city.
Ultimately, they’re probably not going to be as long-lasting as more expensive styles, but for now, and for less than $20, they’ll do the trick.
Shop 10 top-rated umbrellas under $20 to get you through the rainy season.
A sturdy, compact umbrella that also comes with a leather cover
Bodyguard Travel Umbrella, $19.99, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.3 stars from 1,100+ reviews
A long umbrella with a classic J stick handle
Totes Auto Open Wooden Handle J Stick Umbrella, $19.98, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.3 stars from 970+ reviews
An umbrella that both opens and closes with a push of a button
Magictec Umbrella, $18.99, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.7 stars from 460+ reviews
An umbrella that collapses to a small 12-inch length
Rain-Mate Compact Travel Umbrella, $20.95, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.3 stars from 2,500+ reviews
A large and distinct bubble umbrella that’ll provide more coverage
Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella, $14, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.2 stars from 1,100+ reviews
A strong, mold-resistant golf umbrella with SPF 50+ protection
Bagail Golf Umbrella, $19.99, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.7 stars from 330+ reviews
An umbrella that can comfortably fit two people during a downpour
Totes Stormbeater Vented Golf Umbrella, $14, available at Walmart
Rating: 4.7 stars from 150+ reviews
A basic but very affordable umbrella from Amazon’s in-house brand
AmazonBasics Umbrella with Wind Vent, from $12.80, available at Amazon
Rating: 3.9 stars from 280+ reviews
An eye-catching umbrella that opens the opposite way so you don’t drip water everywhere
Sharpty Inverted Umbrella in Green Shade, $16.99, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.4 stars from 2,000+ reviews
An even smaller umbrella that measures 10.8 inches when closed
Sy Compact Travel Umbrella, $10.99, available at Amazon
Rating: 4.1 stars from 670+ reviews