20 brilliantly simple and cheap upgrades that improve your everyday life

There are a lot of daily inconveniences we all have grown so accustomed to that they fade into the background of our lives.

What do you mean I actually don’t have to hang off my bed to charge my phone and use it at the same time? (Solution: 10 ft reinforced cord)

What do you mean I don’t have to wake up with a crick in my neck because I fell asleep listening to an audiobook? (Solution: sleep headphones)

And my shower curtain doesn’t need to eventually look like it’s gotten the plague? (Solution: 100% antibacterial curtain liner)

The list goes on. You don’t even need to get up to turn the lights off or on anymore (solution: WeMo Smart Plug, or Philips Hue light bulbs).

Below are 20 simple (and inexpensive) upgrades that have the opportunity to improve your day-to-day life:

A reverse-open, wind-proof umbrella that won’t collapse or drip on your floors.

An antimicrobial silicone sponge that will last longer, clean better, and smell much better than traditional sponges.

An HDMI cord for connecting to your TV and other devices for the best and broadest viewing experience.

A USB charger with five ports so you can charge many things at once.

A leather wallet that can recharge your phone on the go.

A foldable cutting board so you lose fewer ingredients en route to the stovetop.

A mug that will keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours.

An automatic pet feeder that will help with portion control, so you can feel less guilty about late nights at the office.

Shatterproof wine glasses so you can have company over without intermittently sweeping up glass.

A rechargeable case for your Bluetooth devices so they’re ready whenever and wherever you need them.

A mildew-resistant shower curtain liner so your living space stays cleaner for longer.

A Fire TV Stick for streaming everything on your home TV.

Herb scissors for quick and easy prep time.

A smart plug that works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Gloves that work on touchscreen devices so you don’t have to constantly take off your pair just to operate the phone.

Waterproof Bluetooth headphones so you can cut unnecessary cords.

An extra-long, reinforced iPhone charger that can stretch up to 10 feet.

Dimmable smart bulbs you can control with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

Sleep headphones perfect for travel or falling asleep to music, movies, or audiobooks.

Blackout curtains that impede 85% to 99% of light and reduce noise so you can sleep in when you need it most.