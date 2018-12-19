Experts say ‘affordable’ rent costs 30% of your monthly income. Here are the US cities where people can actually pay that.

- source
- For your housing to generally be considered affordable, you shouldn’t pay more than 30% of your income on rent.
- There are more than 60 US cities where at least half the population is following that rule.
- You won’t find notoriously expensive cities like New York or San Francisco on the list – many of the entries are cities in the South and Midwest.
A standard measure of housing affordability says you shouldn’t pay more than 30% of your salary on rent.
Of course, that’s near impossible for millions of hardworking Americans, in part because of the soaring cost of housing and stagnating wages in the US.
But there are still some places in America where it’s possible to earn a decent salary while saving money on rent. In fact, there are more than 60 major cities and urban areas where more than half the population spends less than 30% of their income on rent.
Using data from the US Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, we compiled the 20 large US metro areas with the highest share of residents paying less than 30% of their income on rent. In the No. 1 metro on the list, a whopping 64.4% of the population manages to meet that benchmark each month. As a cutoff, we went with metro areas with at least 500,000 residents.
You won’t find notoriously pricey cities like New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, on this list. Instead, the cities where people manage to both earn and save are mostly concentrated in the South and Midwest.
Read on the see the top 20 US cities where you can earn a decent salary and keep most of it, too.
20. Albany, New York
Metro population: 886,188
Median household income: $68,681
Median gross rent: $968
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 55.2%
19. Lexington, Kentucky
Metro population: 512,650
Median household income: $58,069
Median gross rent: $817
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 55.3%
18. Charlotte, North Carolina
Metro population: 2,525,305
Median household income: $61,156
Median gross rent: $977
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 55.5%
17. Columbus, Ohio
Metro population: 2,078,725
Median household income: $63,764
Median gross rent: $916
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 55.9%
T-15. Salt Lake City, Utah
Metro population: 1,203,105
Median household income: $71,510
Median gross rent: $1,068
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 56.0%
T-15. Knoxville, Tennessee
Metro population: 877,874
Median household income: $51,848
Median gross rent: $803
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 56.0%
14. Nashville, Tennessee
Metro population: 1,904,226
Median household income: $63,939
Median gross rent: $1,030
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 56.2%
13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Metro population: 2,333,367
Median household income: $58,521
Median gross rent: $794
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 56.5%
12. Kansas City, Missouri
Metro population: 2,126,945
Median household income: $63,404
Median gross rent: $935
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 56.8%
11. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Metro population: 571,903
Median household income: $65,069
Median gross rent: $916
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 56.9%
10. Cincinnati, Ohio
Metro population: 2,180,746
Median household income: $61,653
Median gross rent: $790
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 57.1%
9. Raleigh, North Carolina
Metro population: 1,335,079
Median household income: $72,576
Median gross rent: $1,073
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 57.4%
8. Toledo, Ohio
Metro population: 603,668
Median household income: $50,389
Median gross rent: $709
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 57.8%
7. Omaha, Nebraska
Metro population: 934,184
Median household income: $65,619
Median gross rent: $891
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 57.9%
6. Dayton, Ohio
Metro population: 803,416
Median household income: $52,745
Median gross rent: $764
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 58.0%
5. Louisville, Kentucky
Metro population: 1,293,722
Median household income: $57,279
Median gross rent: $818
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 58.1%
4. Scranton, Pennsylvania
Metro population: 555,426
Median household income: $50,891
Median gross rent: $764
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 58.2%
3. Des Moines, Iowa
Metro population: 645,911
Median household income: $68,649
Median gross rent: $873
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 58.7%
2. Ogden, Utah
Metro population: 666,547
Median household income: $71,629
Median gross rent: $931
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 60.6%
1. Fayetteville, Arkansas
Metro population: 535,557
Median household income: $56,038
Median gross rent: $807
Percentage of residents spending less than 30% of income on rent: 64.4%