Interior designers reveal 9 affordable tricks to make your home look more expensive

caption You can make a room look expensive and elegant without spending a lot of money. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to several designers to find out how to affordably update a space to make it seem new and lavish.

The experts suggested replacing the old knobs and handles on cabinets to dramatically transform your furniture’s appearance.

Interior designers said changing up the lighting can make a huge difference in a room and can help create a focal point or add warmth to a space.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re wanting to spruce up your home but don’t want to spend a lot of money, there are a number of things you can do to give it a new, more lavish look.

Here are some tricks and tips to make your home look more expensive without spending a ton of money, according to interior designers.

Changing up the lighting in your space can make it look bigger and more lavish.

caption A colorful chandelier can make your room seem more polished. source nicolamargaret/Getty Images

Adding a statement light fixture is always a worthy investment, according to Rushda Hakim, senior designer at Interior Marketing Group. It creates a focal point in a living or dining room and elevates the space, she explained.

If you’re looking for an extra affordable upgrade, consider buying a simple drum or cylinder lamp shade for your existing lights, Hakim added.

Create a mirror wall to make your space look even larger.

caption The type of mirror you buy may depend on your space’s size. source Shutterstock

Hanging decorative mirrors is an easy and inexpensive way to instantly change the look of any room, said Hakim. They can reflect light and increase visual square footage, she explained.

“We love to use a series of mirrors to create a statement ‘mirror wall,'” Hakim told Insider. “Depending on where you purchase the mirrors, you can replicate this design technique for under $500. Think Ikea, Target, and Home Depot.”

An accent table can help you to upgrade a space in a stylish and practical way.

caption You can decorate these tables, too. source Shutterstock

Another great way to mix up a room is to fill tiny spaces with something that serves a purpose, such as a small accent table, said Javier Fernandez, owner of and designer at Transitional Designs.

To add a touch of elegance to your room, consider placing a metal accent table alongside or in between chairs, he told Insider.

Repainting your walls or covering them with wallpaper can make your space look newly renovated and fresh.

caption Fresh, light-colored walls can make your space look new. source Shutterstock

A fresh coat of paint is a budget-friendly way to update any room in your home, according to Hakim.

“Our go-to shades are neutral tones such as taupe and greige,” Hakim said. “A deeper shade can be used to create an easy accent wall for a dramatic statement that instantly adds depth.”

You can also consider painting the ceiling as the fifth wall of a room, Fernandez suggested. He said you can also try using wallpaper instead. This will bring a dramatic change to the room, hide ceiling imperfections, add great color, and allow you to select a higher-end wall covering since there’s less space to cover, he explained.

Elevate the look of old furniture by switching out the hardware.

caption Upgrading the hardware on a dresser can make it look more expensive. source Shutterstock

A simple yet effective way to dramatically change the appearance of your furniture, such as cabinets and dressers, is by updating the knobs and handles, said Hakim.

If you’re trying to upgrade your kitchen and make it feel warmer, Fernandez said he recommends using brushed brass or copper hardware.

Give your chairs a more lavish look with luxurious fabrics or paint.

caption Paint and fabric can transform a chair. source Shutterstock

The right paint and fabric can transform and elevate the look of the seating in any room, according to Fernandez.

Choose a glossy, bold shade that coordinates with your room’s existing color palette to paint your chairs, he suggested, and then find a fabric for the seat upholstery.

“Pick a fabric that incorporates the selected paint color as well as the colors found in the room,” Fernandez told Insider. “Don’t be afraid to introduce an unexpected color – you’ll be delighted with the elevated look it creates.”

He said that, since you’ll only need a little bit of fabric for this transformation, you can splurge on a high-end, luxe, or designer one.

Hang floor-to-ceiling drapes if you want to add a sense of luxury to your space.

caption Floor-to-ceiling drapes can make a room look luxurious and rich. source Shutterstock

Curtains and drapes really make a space look finished, Hakim told Insider.

Hanging curtains from the ceiling helps to enhance the visual height of a space by drawing the eye upward. Opt for a light, sheer fabric to increase the amount of natural light, she added.

“To achieve this look you don’t have to have custom curtains made – buy panels that are longer than you need and trim them from the bottom,” she said.

Small, bold accessories don’t have to be expensive, and they can make a major impact.

caption Focusing on the little details can upgrade a space. source romakoma/Shutterstock

“When selecting accessories, be sure to pick ones that will stand out, not necessarily blend in. Introduce a grand, gold antique, such as a mirror to display over an entrance console table,” Fernandez told Insider.

Other impactful accessories to include are lamps, antiques, decorative boxes, fresh flowers, and coffee table books, he added.

Give worn and outdated cabinets a fresh coat of paint to make them look new.

caption Matte black hardware can upgrade your cabinets. source Hero Images/Getty Images

A sure way to give your home’s kitchen and bathroom a fresh, new look is to refinish your cabinets with paint, Fernandez said.

This will likely cost you under $500 versus over $5,000, which is about the average cost of installing brand new cabinets, according to Hakim.

Read More: