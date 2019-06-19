A couple used a clever DIY trick to make their $50 wedding cake look like it cost them 10 times more

caption The DIY creation was made out of two Costco cakes and decorated with Trader Joe’s flowers. source Jessica Hoyle-King

DIY Instagrammer Jessica Hoyle-King shared a photo of a four-tiered cake from her brother’s wedding that she said cost $50.

Hoyle-King told INSIDER that the four-tiered dessert was made out of two different cakes from Costco and decorated with Trader Joe’s flowers.

Hoyle-King said that the bride’s brother-in-law, pastry chef Jamie Warley, led the DIY effort.

The cake fed around 150 people, Hoyle-King said.

A couple spent $50 on a wedding cake that looks like it cost them 10 times that amount, all thanks to a clever DIY trick.

DIY Instagrammer Jessica Hoyle-King shared a photo of the four-tiered wedding cake that she said was made out of two white Costco cakes for her brother Jeremy’s wedding in February.

“It is no secret my bother is frugal…but this wedding took frugality to a whole new level,” Hoyle-King wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which we first saw on Delish. “Beautiful on a budget!”

The cake was displayed on a stand Hoyle-King said she built using materials she got from Hobby Lobby.

“Basically, we cut [the two Costco cakes] into squares, stacked them, re-iced them with homemade buttercream frosting, and then threw some flowers on it from Trader Joe’s,” Hoyle-King told INSIDER.

Hoyle-King told us that her brother Jeremy met his wife, Gosia, during a tour of Chernobyl a couple of years ago.

caption Jeremy and Gosia. source AlejandraGoveaPhotography

For their wedding, Hoyle-King said she gathered wildflowers to use as their reception decor, and stopped by Trader Joe’s on the way to the reception to pick up flowers for the bouquets and cake.

caption Hoyle-King said she used wildflowers for the reception. source Jessica Hoyle-King

Hoyle-King said Gosia’s brother-in-law, Jamie Warley – who is the head pastry chef at the St. Ermins Hotel in London, UK – led the assembly process. “He was over from England for the wedding and helped put the cake together the day before at the venue,” she said. “It was a lot of fun!”

According to Hoyle-King, the cake fed 150 people.