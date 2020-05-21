The cheapest luxury SUVs you can buy from brands like BMW, Tesla, and Mercedes

caption BMW X1. source BMW

Snatching up a luxury SUV from a brand like Mercedes, Lincoln, Tesla, or even Porsche may not be as out of reach as you think.

Several upmarket brands – including BMW, Audi, Volvo, and Lexus – sell reasonably affordable SUVs that retail for less than the average new car in the US.

The cheapest crossover from Tesla is the $53,000 Model Y, while the most affordable SUV from Porsche is the roughly $51,000 Macan.

Shoppers looking for a luxury-SUV bargain will most likely score the best deals on the secondhand market, since the average vehicle only retains 37% of its retail value after the first five years. But if you absolutely need to experience that new-car smell, there are plenty of upscale SUVs that won’t break the bank – even brand new.

In fact, the most affordable SUVs from BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, Volvo, Audi, and Lexus all can be had for less than the price of the average new car in the US, which Kelley Blue Book found to be nearly $39,000 in 2019.

Here are the 17 most affordable luxury SUVs from their respective brands, listed in order of MSRP.

Lexus UX: $32,300

The brand’s priciest SUV, the LX, retails for $86,480 and up.

Volvo XC40: $33,700

Volvo’s flagship family hauler, the XC90, retails for $48,350 and up. The top-of-the-line Inscription model starts at $62,600.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250: $34,250

For the 2021 model year, the tiny GLA will also come in an AMG-tuned, high-performance model rated at 382 horsepower.

Audi Q3: $34,700

The 2020 Q3’s top-tier trim starts at $42,900.

BMW X1: $35,200

BMW sells SUVs and crossovers ranging from the pint-sized X1 to the seven-seat X7, which starts at $73,900 for the base version and just shy of $100,000 for the high-performance M model.

Cadillac XT4: $35,695

The Escalade, Cadillac’s priciest SUV, comes with a hefty starting price of just over $75,000.

Lincoln Corsair: $35,945

Lincoln’s flagship full-size SUV, the Navigator, can be had for a starting price of just over $76,000.

Infiniti QX50: $37,250

The cheapest SUV from Nissan, Infiniti’s sister brand, starts at $18,870 – roughly half the MSRP of the QX50.

Acura RDX: $37,800

Acura’s other SUV, the three-row MDX, starts at $44,500.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: $37,800

The larger Discovery starts at $52,300.

Jaguar E-Pace: $39,950

Jag’s priciest SUV is its electric I-Pace, which retails for $69,850 and up.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: $41,400

The top-trim Stelvio, the high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio, carries a starting MSRP of $80,500.

Range Rover Evoque: $42,650

The flagship Range Rover has a base MSRP of $90,900.

Genesis GV80: $48,900

Genesis’ first luxury SUV, the GV80, is set to go on sale this summer.

Porsche Macan: $50,900

Porsche was among the earliest entrants into the high-performance luxury SUV market. Today, the brand’s Cayenne and Macan SUVs far outsell its sports cars.

Tesla Model Y: $52,990

Tesla’s other SUV, the Model X, starts at $84,990.

Maserati Levante: $74,490

Maserati’s only SUV, the Levante, carries the tagline “The Maserati of SUVs.” A little pompous, but hey.

The top-tier, high-performance version of the Levante, the Levante Trofeo, starts at a whopping $169,980.