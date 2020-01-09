I compared the cheapest breakfast sandwiches at 5 fast-food restaurants and the $2.39 sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s came out on top

caption If you have a couple of dollars laying around, opt for the sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The best part of getting out of bed is arguably a warm, toasted breakfast sandwich on a buttery English muffin or a flaky, Southern-style biscuit.

However, what if you’ve only got a few dollars to spare on your breakfast sammie of choice?

I tried the cheapest breakfast sandwiches from five different fast-food restaurants to determine which one reigns supreme, and which ones were total flops.

The sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit impressed me the most. On the other hand, I thought Dunkin’s egg and cheese English muffin was overpriced, dry, and flavorless.

When you’ve only got a few dollars to spare, you want to make sure your fast-food breakfast sandwich is the best one out there.

I went to five different fast-food restaurants – McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Dunkin’, and Chick-fil-A – to determine which breakfast sandwich is the best bang for your buck.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit impressed me with its flaky, authentic-tasting biscuit and juicy chicken, while the sausage McMuffin from McDonald’s came out on top in terms of taste and value.

On the other hand, I thought Dunkin’s egg and cheese English muffin was overpriced, dry, and flavorless.

Here’s a breakdown of every breakfast sandwich I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best according to taste and value.

7. DUNKIN’: In my opinion, the egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’ left a lot to be desired — and not just because it was the only meatless sammie.

caption Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Despite being thin and meatless, the sandwich was the second-most expensive sandwich of the ones I tried. It cost $3.49.

caption Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The English muffin was overdone, thin rather than fluffy, and utterly butterless. The sandwich contained thick egg, but not nearly enough cheese.

caption Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

All I could taste was the egg — which definitely needed more flavor — and the dry, crusty muffin.

caption Egg and cheese English muffin from Dunkin’. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

6. BURGER KING: The second-cheapest breakfast sandwich I tried was Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese, which cost $1.39.

caption Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I thought the biscuit was painfully dry and crumbly, though the sausage had a decent amount of flavor.

caption Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, despite the low price, I couldn’t get over the biscuit’s poor texture.

caption Burger King’s sausage biscuit without cheese. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

5. BURGER KING: Since the sausage biscuit was so reasonably priced, I decided to see if adding cheese for just $0.30 could save it.

caption Burger King’s sausage biscuit with cheese. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Alas, I was wrong. Despite smelling like pure butter when I opened the wrapping paper, I thought the sandwich was just as dry as the first.

caption Burger King’s sausage biscuit with cheese. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Though the cheese did add slightly more flavor, what was done was done.

caption Burger King’s sausage biscuit with cheese. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

4. McDONALD’S: One of the cheapest menu items on McDonald’s value breakfast menu is its sausage biscuit, which cost $2.19 at the location I went to.

caption McDonald’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The biscuit was crumbly and cake-like, rather than flaky like traditional biscuits.

caption McDonald’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, the gooey cheese atop the sausage patty was plentiful and cut through the biscuit’s dryness.

caption McDonald’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The sausage also had a nice level of kick and seasoning.

caption McDonald’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

3. WENDY’S: The sausage biscuit sandwich from Wendy’s cost just $0.99, making it the cheapest sandwich I tried.

caption Wendy’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Wendy’s has yet to launch its breakfast menu in all of its locations nationwide, so trying this sandwich from a nearby location in New York City was a true privilege.

I was intrigued by the square-shaped patty, which is the same shape Wendy’s uses for its beef patties.

caption Wendy’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The biscuit was softer and less crumbly than the McDonald’s one. It had a moist inside, unlike others that I tried.

caption Wendy’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The sausage had a slightly spicy, delicious flavor, accentuated by its buttery biscuit. I could’ve gone for some egg or cheese, but for $0.99, I wasn’t complaining.

caption Wendy’s sausage biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

2. CHICK-FIL-A: Chick-fil-A’s plain chicken biscuit was the most expensive breakfast sandwich I tried. It cost $3.79.

caption Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The biscuit was slathered in butter and, frankly, didn’t look like a fast-food biscuit — it looked like the real deal.

caption Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

I tried it first without sauce — the chicken was juicy and the biscuit melted in my mouth.

caption Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Then, just for kicks, I decided to try it with a little Chick-fil-A sauce.

caption Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

This sandwich is the stuff breakfast dreams are made of.

caption Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, I couldn’t ignore the fact that the sandwich was the most expensive – the value factor alone knocked it down to second place.

1. McDONALD’S: At the price of $2.39, the McDonald’s sausage McMuffin — despite being among the cheapest sandwiches I tried — came out on top.

caption McDonald’s sausage McMuffin. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The cheese was perfectly gooey and the buttered muffin was moist from a heavy slathering of butter.

caption McDonald’s sausage McMuffin. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The sausage patty was so flavorful and juicy, I almost forgot there wasn’t egg inside the sandwich — and I didn’t care.

caption McDonald’s sausage McMuffin. source Erin McDowell/Business Insider

If you have a couple of dollars laying around, opt for this classic fast-food item — no egg required.