Demand for rentals in the Hamptons is soaring. Here are 8 of the cheapest homes you can still rent this summer, from a breezy bayside condo in Westhampton Beach to a 3-bedroom house in Montauk.

caption Aerial view of the Hamptons. source Shutterstock

Demand for rentals in the Hamptons is soaring as city dwellers flee to more remote locations during the coronavirus pandemic to self-isolate in comfort.

Business Insider teamed up with four major real estate brokerages ⁠- Corcoran, Compass, Douglas Elliman, and Brown Harris Stevens – to determine the cheapest monthly home rentals still available to book this summer in the Hamptons.

Here are eight of the cheapest homes currently on the rental market, arranged from most to least expensive.

Summer rentals for this 3-bedroom Montauk home start at $25,000 per month.

source Courtesy Compass

This 1,800-square-foot home, located in Montauk’s Ditch Plains neighborhood, a surfing mecca, is just a few blocks from the ocean and has a large patio for entertaining. Location: 24 Rehan Avenue, Montauk, NY

Price: $25,000 for June; $30,000 for July; $40,000 for August through Labor Day

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5

Special amenities: Deck overlooking the backyard; stone patio with dining tables and fire pit

Source: Compass

This newly renovated cottage in Bridgehampton is available to rent for $15,000 in June.

source Courtesy Compass

This 1,800-square-foot, carriage-style cottage is located seconds from Bridgehampton Main Street and minutes from ocean beaches.

Location: 154 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton, NY

Price: $15,000 for June; $20,000 for July; $25,000 for August through Labor Day

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3

Source: Compass

Views of Peconic Bay from this “upside-down” Hamptons Bay home can be yours for $12,000 per month.

source Courtesy Douglas Elliman

This 1,260-square-foot home is close to shopping, restaurants, and wineries. It features open-concept rooms, a vaulted ceiling in the living room, and sunset views of Peconic Bay beach. Location: 25 Oakhurst Road #A, Hampton Bays, New York

Price: $12,000 for July; $15,000 for August; $24,000 for July through Labor Day

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5

Special amenities: Water view from back deck; spacious master bedroom with private patio Source: Douglas Elliman

This quaint beach cottage in Southampton costs $10,000 for the month of June.

source Courtesy Douglas Elliman

This 1,800-square-foot home, built in a beach cottage style, is centrally located and close to Southampton’s Little Plains Beach.

Location: 149 Pelletreau St, Southampton Village, New York

Price: $10,000 for June

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Special amenities: Open kitchen with large farm table; wood burning fireplace; outside fire pit

Source: Douglas Elliman

This one-bedroom Hamptons Bay cottage with its own private beach is available for $5,500 a month.

source Courtesy Corcoran

This 750-square-foot, one-bedroom cottage comes with a deck and access to a private beach as well as badminton and basketball courts.

Location: 67 North Road, Hampton Bays, New York

Price: $5,500 each for the month of June; the month of July; and August 1 through Labor Day

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

Special amenities: Private beach; fireplace

Source: Corcoran

Watch the sun set over Moriches Bay in June from this sun-filled Westhampton Beach condo for $5,500.

source Courtesy Brown Harris Stevens

This 500-square-foot, renovated condo located on the top floor of the building has a private walkway to the ocean and is close to the Village of Westhampton Beach.

Location: 274 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY

Price: $5,500 for June

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

Special amenities: Private walkway to beach; sunset views; two terraces

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

A Shelter Island cottage with private access to Peconic Bay Beach is renting for $5,000 in June.

source Courtesy Corcoran

This airy, 1,935-square-foot cottage is located on a quiet street near Peconic Bay beach. A sun room, deck, and skylights allow plenty of light into the home.

Location: 6 Crab Creek Road, Shelter Island, New York

Price: $5,000 for June

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Special amenities: Outside shower; outdoor gas barbecue; master bedroom with walk-in closet; fireplace

Source: Corcoran

This Southampton cottage dates back to 1813 and is available for $5,000 in June.

source Courtesy Brown Harris Stevens

This quaint, 2,500-square-foot cottage is located in the heart of Southampton Village. It’s over 200 years old, but has been renovated and well maintained.

Location: 49 North Main Street, Southampton, New York

Price: $5,000 for June

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1

Special amenities: Wood-burning fireplace

Source: Brown Harris Stevens