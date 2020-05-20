Demand for rentals in the Hamptons is soaring. Here are 8 of the cheapest homes you can still rent this summer, from a breezy bayside condo in Westhampton Beach to a 3-bedroom house in Montauk.

- source
- Shutterstock
- Demand for rentals in the Hamptons is soaring as city dwellers flee to more remote locations during the coronavirus pandemic to self-isolate in comfort.
- Business Insider teamed up with four major real estate brokerages - Corcoran, Compass, Douglas Elliman, and Brown Harris Stevens – to determine the cheapest monthly home rentals still available to book this summer in the Hamptons.
- Here are eight of the cheapest homes currently on the rental market, arranged from most to least expensive.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Summer rentals for this 3-bedroom Montauk home start at $25,000 per month.
- source
- Courtesy Compass
This 1,800-square-foot home, located in Montauk’s Ditch Plains neighborhood, a surfing mecca, is just a few blocks from the ocean and has a large patio for entertaining. Location: 24 Rehan Avenue, Montauk, NY
Price: $25,000 for June; $30,000 for July; $40,000 for August through Labor Day
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5
Special amenities: Deck overlooking the backyard; stone patio with dining tables and fire pit
Source: Compass
This newly renovated cottage in Bridgehampton is available to rent for $15,000 in June.
- source
- Courtesy Compass
This 1,800-square-foot, carriage-style cottage is located seconds from Bridgehampton Main Street and minutes from ocean beaches.
Location: 154 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton, NY
Price: $15,000 for June; $20,000 for July; $25,000 for August through Labor Day
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3
Source: Compass
Views of Peconic Bay from this “upside-down” Hamptons Bay home can be yours for $12,000 per month.
- source
- Courtesy Douglas Elliman
This 1,260-square-foot home is close to shopping, restaurants, and wineries. It features open-concept rooms, a vaulted ceiling in the living room, and sunset views of Peconic Bay beach. Location: 25 Oakhurst Road #A, Hampton Bays, New York
Price: $12,000 for July; $15,000 for August; $24,000 for July through Labor Day
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2.5
Special amenities: Water view from back deck; spacious master bedroom with private patio Source: Douglas Elliman
This quaint beach cottage in Southampton costs $10,000 for the month of June.
- source
- Courtesy Douglas Elliman
This 1,800-square-foot home, built in a beach cottage style, is centrally located and close to Southampton’s Little Plains Beach.
Location: 149 Pelletreau St, Southampton Village, New York
Price: $10,000 for June
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2
Special amenities: Open kitchen with large farm table; wood burning fireplace; outside fire pit
Source: Douglas Elliman
This one-bedroom Hamptons Bay cottage with its own private beach is available for $5,500 a month.
- source
- Courtesy Corcoran
This 750-square-foot, one-bedroom cottage comes with a deck and access to a private beach as well as badminton and basketball courts.
Location: 67 North Road, Hampton Bays, New York
Price: $5,500 each for the month of June; the month of July; and August 1 through Labor Day
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1
Special amenities: Private beach; fireplace
Source: Corcoran
Watch the sun set over Moriches Bay in June from this sun-filled Westhampton Beach condo for $5,500.
- source
- Courtesy Brown Harris Stevens
This 500-square-foot, renovated condo located on the top floor of the building has a private walkway to the ocean and is close to the Village of Westhampton Beach.
Location: 274 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Price: $5,500 for June
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1
Special amenities: Private walkway to beach; sunset views; two terraces
Source: Brown Harris Stevens
A Shelter Island cottage with private access to Peconic Bay Beach is renting for $5,000 in June.
- source
- Courtesy Corcoran
This airy, 1,935-square-foot cottage is located on a quiet street near Peconic Bay beach. A sun room, deck, and skylights allow plenty of light into the home.
Location: 6 Crab Creek Road, Shelter Island, New York
Price: $5,000 for June
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2
Special amenities: Outside shower; outdoor gas barbecue; master bedroom with walk-in closet; fireplace
Source: Corcoran
This Southampton cottage dates back to 1813 and is available for $5,000 in June.
- source
- Courtesy Brown Harris Stevens
This quaint, 2,500-square-foot cottage is located in the heart of Southampton Village. It’s over 200 years old, but has been renovated and well maintained.
Location: 49 North Main Street, Southampton, New York
Price: $5,000 for June
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/1
Special amenities: Wood-burning fireplace
Source: Brown Harris Stevens