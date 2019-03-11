RANKED: The 12 cheapest holiday destinations in Europe right now

caption A weekend in Budapest, Hungary will only set you back £195.60 ($254.52). source Izabela23/Shutterstock

The Post Office City Costs Barometer 2019 has revealed the cheapest places for a European weekend break.

The ranking looked at the total cost of two nights of accommodation plus the average price of typical tourist items in 48 cities in Europe to determine which ones offer the best value for money.

The cheapest destination came in at a highly affordable £147.35 ($191.73) for the entire weekend, while the second cheapest was close behind at £151.57 ($197.23).

If you’re looking for a cheap European holiday, head east, according to the latest version of the annual City Costs Barometer from Post Office Travel Money.

Using price estimates from national and regional tourist offices and average accommodation costs from Hotels.com, the Post Office City Costs Barometer 2019 – the biggest one to date – looked at the total cost of a weekend trip to 48 cities in Europe to determine which ones offer the best value for money.

Along with the average cost of two nights of accommodation for two adults in a three-star city centre hotel, the study looked at the combined average prices of the following typical tourist items: a three-course meal for two with a bottle of house wine, a cup of coffee, a coca-cola, a beer, and a glass of wine, a return bus or train transfer from the airport to the city, a 48-hour city travel card, a sightseeing tour, and a visit to a leading museum, a gallery, and a heritage attraction.

Scroll down to see the 12 cheapest holiday destinations in Europe, ranked in ascending order by the total cost of a two-night trip (travel not included).

12. Athens, Greece — £197.13 ($256.51)

11. Budapest, Hungary — £195.60 ($254.52)

10. Prague, Czech Republic — £190.19 ($247.48)

9. Moscow, Russia — £186.87 ($243.16)

8. Bratislava, Slovakia — £182.02 ($236.85)

7. Riga, Latvia — £178.60 ($232.40)

6. Porto, Portugal — £172.60 ($224.59)

5. Bucharest, Romania — £167.74 ($218.27)

4. Istanbul, Turkey — £166.83 ($217.08)

3. Warsaw, Poland — £160.35 ($208.65)

2. Belgrade, Serbia — £151.57 ($197.23)

1. Vilnius, Lithuania — £147.35 ($191.73)