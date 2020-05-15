The cheapest luxury cars you can buy from BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, and other high-end brands

- source
- A well-optioned Honda Accord can easily push $40,000, but several models from luxury brands come in way below that price.
- The cheapest offerings from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Cadillac, and Lexus all cost less than $35,000.
- The most affordable Tesla will run you less than $40,000, while the cheapest Porsche – the Macan crossover – retails for slightly more than $50,000.
A luxurious ride from an upscale brand like Mercedes, BMW, or Audi may not cost as much as you think – in fact, the cheapest car from each of those manufacturers will run you less than an optioned-out Honda Accord or Toyota Camry.
Or, if you’re in the market for something less German, the most affordable Lexus, Acura, Cadillac, Volvo, and Infiniti models all retail for less than the price of the average new car in the US, which Kelley Blue Book found to be almost $39,000.
Those with a bit more money to burn might opt for the Macan, Porsche’s cheapest model, which costs about half as much as the company’s flagship sports car, the 911.
Here are 18 luxury cars that won’t break the bank, listed in order of MSRP.
GMC Canyon: $22,200
The GMC Canyon is GMC’s take on the Chevrolet Colorado, and thus offers fancier options down the line. The 2020 Canyon can easily trail into the $50,000 range.
Acura ILX: $25,900
The 2020 ILX’s highest trim level starts at $29,750.
Lexus UX: $32,300
The 2020 UX’s highest trim level starts at $39,700.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: $32,800
The highest trim of the 2020 A-Class is an AMG performance trim, and starts at $44,950.
Cadillac CT4: $32,995
The 2020 CT4’s highest trim level is a V-Series performance trim, and starts at $46,590.
Audi A3: $33,300
The 2020 A3’s highest trim level starts at $39,500.
Volvo XC40: $33,700
The 2020 XC40’s highest trim level starts at $40,450.
BMW X1: $35,200
BMW’s cheapest sedan, the 2020 2 Series, starts at $35,300.
Genesis G70: $35,450
The 2020 G70’s highest trim level starts at $44,650.
Lincoln Corsair: $35,945
The 2020 Corsair’s highest trim level starts at $42,630.
Infiniti Q50: $36,400
The 2020 Q50’s highest trim level starts at $56,250.
Land Rover Discovery Sport: $37,800
The 2020 Discovery Sport’s highest trim level starts at $52,800.
Alfa Romeo Giulia: $39,400
The 2020 Giulia’s highest trim level starts at $74,500.
Jaguar XE: $39,900
The 2020 Jaguar XE’s highest trim level starts at $46,295.
Tesla Model 3: $39,990
The 2020 Tesla Model 3’s highest trim level starts at $56,990.
Range Rover Evoque: $42,650
The 2020 Evoque’s highest trim level starts at $56,850.
Porsche Macan: $50,900
The 2020 Macan’s highest trim level starts at $83,600.
Maserati Ghibli: $70,990
The 2020 Ghibli’s highest trim level starts at $78,490.