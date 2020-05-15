The cheapest luxury cars you can buy from BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, and other high-end brands

caption Tesla Model 3. source Tesla

A well-optioned Honda Accord can easily push $40,000, but several models from luxury brands come in way below that price.

The cheapest offerings from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Cadillac, and Lexus all cost less than $35,000.

The most affordable Tesla will run you less than $40,000, while the cheapest Porsche – the Macan crossover – retails for slightly more than $50,000.

A luxurious ride from an upscale brand like Mercedes, BMW, or Audi may not cost as much as you think – in fact, the cheapest car from each of those manufacturers will run you less than an optioned-out Honda Accord or Toyota Camry.

Or, if you’re in the market for something less German, the most affordable Lexus, Acura, Cadillac, Volvo, and Infiniti models all retail for less than the price of the average new car in the US, which Kelley Blue Book found to be almost $39,000.

Those with a bit more money to burn might opt for the Macan, Porsche’s cheapest model, which costs about half as much as the company’s flagship sports car, the 911.

Here are 18 luxury cars that won’t break the bank, listed in order of MSRP.

GMC Canyon: $22,200

caption GMC Canyon. source GMC

The GMC Canyon is GMC’s take on the Chevrolet Colorado, and thus offers fancier options down the line. The 2020 Canyon can easily trail into the $50,000 range.

Acura ILX: $25,900

caption Acura ILX. source Acura

The 2020 ILX’s highest trim level starts at $29,750.

Lexus UX: $32,300

caption Lexus UX. source Lexus

The 2020 UX’s highest trim level starts at $39,700.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: $32,800

caption Mercedes-Benz A Class. source Mercedes-Benz

The highest trim of the 2020 A-Class is an AMG performance trim, and starts at $44,950.

Cadillac CT4: $32,995

caption Cadillac CT4. source Cadillac

The 2020 CT4’s highest trim level is a V-Series performance trim, and starts at $46,590.

Audi A3: $33,300

caption Audi A3 Sedan. source Audi

The 2020 A3’s highest trim level starts at $39,500.

Volvo XC40: $33,700

caption Volvo XC40. source Bryan Logan/Business Insider

The 2020 XC40’s highest trim level starts at $40,450.

BMW X1: $35,200

caption BMW X1. source BMW

BMW’s cheapest sedan, the 2020 2 Series, starts at $35,300.

Genesis G70: $35,450

caption Genesis G70. source Genesis

The 2020 G70’s highest trim level starts at $44,650.

Lincoln Corsair: $35,945

caption Lincoln Corsair. source Lincoln

The 2020 Corsair’s highest trim level starts at $42,630.

Infiniti Q50: $36,400

caption Infiniti Q50. source Infiniti

The 2020 Q50’s highest trim level starts at $56,250.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: $37,800

caption Land Rover Discovery Sport. source Land Rover

The 2020 Discovery Sport’s highest trim level starts at $52,800.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: $39,400

caption Alfa Romeo Giulia. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The 2020 Giulia’s highest trim level starts at $74,500.

Jaguar XE: $39,900

caption Jaguar XE. source Jaguar

The 2020 Jaguar XE’s highest trim level starts at $46,295.

Tesla Model 3: $39,990

caption Tesla Model 3. source Tesla

The 2020 Tesla Model 3’s highest trim level starts at $56,990.

Range Rover Evoque: $42,650

caption Range Rover Evoque. source Range Rover

The 2020 Evoque’s highest trim level starts at $56,850.

Porsche Macan: $50,900

caption Porsche Macan. source Porsche

The 2020 Macan’s highest trim level starts at $83,600.

Maserati Ghibli: $70,990

caption Maserati Ghibli. source Maserati

The 2020 Ghibli’s highest trim level starts at $78,490.