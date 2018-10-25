19 New York City restaurants where you can get a Michelin-starred lunch for $50 or less

caption Lunch at Babbo starts at just $21. source Kelly Campbell

Eating the best food in the world doesn’t have to be reserved for special occasions.

As it turns out, there are plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants around the world that are surprisingly affordable. Did you know that the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world, located in Singapore, costs just $2.20?

If you didn’t have any plans to travel that far, Business Insider teamed up with discount website Vouchercloud to find out where you’ll find the best deals in New York City.

To produce the list, Vouchercloud looked at the price of a set lunch menu at every New York City restaurant included in this year’s Michelin Guide, or the cheapest individually-priced lunch item where there was no set lunch available.

As it turns out, there are are 19 Michelin-starred restaurants where you can eat lunch for $50 or less – and nine where it’ll cost $30 or less.

Scroll down to see the 19 cheapest Michelin-starred lunches in New York City, ranked by price of the cheapest à la carte lunch dish or set menu, from most expensive to cheapest.

Ai Fiori, Manhattan — $49

Cuisine: The restaurant claims to showcase the “modern interpretations of French and Italian Riviera cuisine.”

Courses: Set menu of two courses, or three for $68.

Time: Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Gotham Bar and Grill, Manhattan — $48

Cuisine: Gotham Bar and Grill aims to be “reminiscent of the energy, feel and beauty of a Parisian brasserie.”

Courses: Set menu of three courses.

Time: Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 2.15 p.m.

Gramercy Tavern, Manhattan — $48

Cuisine: Contemporay American cuisine.

Courses: Set menu of three courses.

Time: Every day, 11.30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Clocktower, Manhattan — $45

Cuisine: “Modern cuisine with a palpable U.K. sensibility.”

Courses: Two courses from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Monday – Friday, 11.30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tempura Matsui, Manhattan — $40

Cuisine: Tempura, made “as thin as possible, to just coat the ingredient, and not weigh people down.”

Courses: Set menu of four courses.

Time: Tuesday – Friday, 11.45 a.m. – 2.15 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Café Boulud, Manhattan — $39

Cuisine: “The finesse of traditional French cuisine with the warm hospitality of a neighborhood café.”

Courses: Set menu of two courses, or three for $45.

Time: Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Aureole, Manhattan — $38

Cuisine: Expect the likes of sea bass with charred corn, pickled peach, barley, and tarragon, or amaretto carrot cake with carrot chips and crème fraîche semifreddo.

Courses: Set menu of two courses, or three for $43.

Time: Monday – Friday, 11.45 a.m. – 2.15 p.m.

Agern, Manhattan — $38

Cuisine: Meaning “Acorn” in Danish, this “season-driven” restaurant and bar features “farmed and wild ingredients from the New York State region exposed to time-honored techniques, and flavors rooted in Nordic Cuisine.”

Courses: Set menu of two courses, or three for $48.

Time: Monday – Friday, 11.30 a.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Nix, Manhattan — $36

Cuisine: “With the belief that eating vegetarian or vegan should feel more celebration than sacrifice, Nix features dishes that are seasonal, shareable and highly flavourful.”

Courses: Six courses chosen by the kitchen. No set menu.

Time: Monday – Friday, 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

NoMad, Manhattan — $36

Cuisine: Enjoy the likes of radishes butter-dipped with fleur de sel followed by cobb salad featuring soft-shell crab.

Courses: Two courses from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Monday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Meadowsweet, Brooklyn — $27

Cuisine: Dig into burrata with autumn squashes, sweet potato, brussels sprouts, calabrian chile, and sage-walnut pesto, followed by the likes of roasted honeynut squash with apple butter, maitake, cauliflower, barley, and truffle.

Courses: A starter and main from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Junoon, Manhattan — $25

Cuisine: Pick from appetizers like “Ghost Chili Murg Tikka” – made with tandoor chicken thigh, cranberry chutney, and fennel achaar – and mains like “Lal Mas,” which involves goat meat, red chili sauce, garlic, coriander, and garam masala.

Courses: Set menu of two courses, or three for $30.

Time: Every day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Minetta Tavern, Manhattan — $22

Cuisine: According to its website, “Minetta Tavern has best been described as ‘Parisian steakhouse meets classic New York City tavern.'”

Courses: Pasta or a burger from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Wednesday – Friday, 12 p.m – 3 p.m.

Babbo, Manhattan — $21

Cuisine: Start with a butter lettuce salad with avocado, grilled tuna, and parmesan cheese and finish with “Cod Scottato,” served with mango and spinach.

Courses: Set menu of two courses, or three for $25.

Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 11.30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Carbone, Manhattan — $21

Cuisine: Italian-American.

Courses: Meatballs from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Tuesday – Sunday, 11.45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Peter Luger, Brooklyn — $18.95

Cuisine: Classic American steakhouse.

Courses: Steak from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Daily 11.45 a.m. (or 12.45 p.m. on Sundays) until 3.45 p.m.

The Breslin, Manhattan — $17

Cuisine: Contemporary, high-end British gastropub.

Courses: Frittata from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Monday – Friday, 11.30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Delaware and Hudson, Brooklyn — $12

Cuisine: Delaware and Hudson serves “regional American food from the Mid-Atlantic states (from Baltimore to Buffalo).”

Courses: Buffalo wings from the lunch menu. No set menu.

Time: Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cafe China, Manhattan — $11

Cuisine: Chinese.

Courses: Lunch special, including soup and a spring roll.

Time: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

